In the current trading session, KKR & Co. Inc.’s (KKR) stock is trading at the price of $52.00, a fall of -0.15% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -33.67% less than its 52-week high of $78.40 and 24.49% better than its 52-week low of $41.77. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -10.03% below the high and +11.01% above the low.

2 DAYS AGO