ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

Dozens of Albemarle kids miss the first hour of school each week because their buses arrive late

By Tamica Jean-Charles
Charlottesville Tomorrow
Charlottesville Tomorrow
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
cbs19news

Stay Local, Play Local: Magic on the Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Stay Local, Play Local segment, Greer Achenbach with the Friends of Charlottesville Downtown talks about the Magic on the Mall activities. For more information, click here.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Covid deaths are continuing in Virginia

While new cases of coronavirus continue to be low in the commonwealth, 90 people have died due to the virus in the last week. That includes four here in the valley, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Two of those new deaths are in Waynesboro to bring that city’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville restaurants see increase in Thanksgiving orders

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some restaurants say they’re seeing an uptick in Thanksgiving orders for several reasons: A combination of the ease of online ordering, more options, and bigger family gatherings. “It’s been really, really good. A lot busier than last year. You know, we started doing online orders,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Crozet resident killed in crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a Crozet resident on Monday. According to police, the crash occurred just before 5 p.m. on the 6800 block of Dick Woods Road, near the intersections with Plank Road and Foster Ridge. Police...
CROZET, VA
WHSV

Crash delayed evening traffic on I-81 N

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: The crash has been cleared as of 5:48 p.m. On I-81 at mile marker 234 N near Weyers Cave, drivers experienced delays due to a vehicle crash. The north right lane and right shoulder were closed, and traffic backups went as far back as...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

VDOT: Winter is coming and crews are prepared

The Virginia Department of Transportation has a message for residents of south-central Virginia: Winter is coming, and VDOT is ready. “We have our plan in place, and now we just need to see what the winter throws at us weather-wise,” said Len Stevens, communications manager with VDOT’s Lynchburg district, which stretches from Nelson County in the north to Danville and Halifax in the south, and from Lynchburg in the west to Cumberland and Prince Edward counties in the east.
VIRGINIA STATE
BlueRidgeLife

Earl Hamner’s Thanksgiving Memory

For several years during the infancy of Blue Ridge Life Magazine (back then Nelson County Life) Earl Hamner wrote poems and stories for us that we luckily got to include in the pages of the magazine. We remained dear friends with Earl until his death back in March of 2016.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Remote Area Medical clinic comes to Augusta Expo Center

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Remote Area Medical clinic wrapped up its weekend providing free medical, vision and dental care to those in the Staunton, Augusta and Charlottesville areas. The clinic was held at the Augusta Expo Center. Care is provided to residents and no form of ID or insurance...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Charlottesville Tomorrow

There are three candidates for Charlottesville’s new police chief — ask them your questions Monday night

Charlottesville’s Police Civilian Oversight Board (PCOB) is hosting a forum to ask questions of three candidates for the next police chief. The forum will take place in person Monday, Nov. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Carver Recreation Center in the Jefferson School City Center at 233 4th St. NW. It will also air on Comcast Channel 10 and streamed live at this link.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
fredericksburg.today

Fatal accident on Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania

On November 22, 2022 at 6:45PM, deputies responded to a head-on motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles in the 5900 block of Courthouse Road. Emergency personnel arrived within minutes to find a 2014 Toyota Highlander and a 2017 Infiniti QX60 with significant damage. Witnesses observed the Toyota Highlander traveling east on Courthouse Road. The vehicle then crossed the center divided line striking the Infiniti SUV head-on. The Toyota Highlander then overturned striking a tree. The occupant of the Toyota Highlander was an 18 year-old male from Spotsylvania who was extricated from the vehicle by Fire/Rescue personnel. He was transported to an area Trauma Center in serious, but stable condition.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Staunton District Traffic Alert for Nov. 21-Dec. 2

STAUNTON (VR) – The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton transportation district during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures. *NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry...
STAUNTON, VA
WSLS

Rookie’s coming to Lynchburg’s River Ridge Mall

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg residents will soon see a sweet new development in River Ridge Mall. Rookie’s will be coming to River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg, making it the second location in the area. The first Lynchburg shop opened in Sept. of 2021, as we reported. According to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Charlottesville Tomorrow

Charlottesville Tomorrow

Charlottesville, VA
1K+
Followers
877
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2005, Charlottesville Tomorrow is a hyperlocal journalism nonprofit with a mission to expand civic engagement and foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 http://www.cvilletomorrow.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy