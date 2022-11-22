Dozens of Albemarle kids miss the first hour of school each week because their buses arrive late

Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Stay Local, Play Local: Magic on the Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Stay Local, Play Local segment, Greer Achenbach with the Friends of Charlottesville Downtown talks about the Magic on the Mall activities. For more information, click here.
WHSV
Augusta County couple recovers together after motorcycle accident
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Andrew and Kristy Mackenzie met in 1984. “Oh gosh, When I saw him I just had this feeling. The way he looked at me and the way I looked at him, it was just amazing,” Kristy Mackenzie explained. By 1985 they were married. Over...
wsvaonline.com
Covid deaths are continuing in Virginia
While new cases of coronavirus continue to be low in the commonwealth, 90 people have died due to the virus in the last week. That includes four here in the valley, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Two of those new deaths are in Waynesboro to bring that city’s...
Did UVA's Threat Assessment Team overlook red flags prior to fatal shooting?
In the wake of the deadly shootings of three UVA football players, Bill Leighty, Tim Kaine's former chief of staff, said he thinks the university made some mistakes.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville restaurants see increase in Thanksgiving orders
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some restaurants say they’re seeing an uptick in Thanksgiving orders for several reasons: A combination of the ease of online ordering, more options, and bigger family gatherings. “It’s been really, really good. A lot busier than last year. You know, we started doing online orders,...
cbs19news
Crozet resident killed in crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a Crozet resident on Monday. According to police, the crash occurred just before 5 p.m. on the 6800 block of Dick Woods Road, near the intersections with Plank Road and Foster Ridge. Police...
WHSV
Crash delayed evening traffic on I-81 N
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: The crash has been cleared as of 5:48 p.m. On I-81 at mile marker 234 N near Weyers Cave, drivers experienced delays due to a vehicle crash. The north right lane and right shoulder were closed, and traffic backups went as far back as...
13newsnow.com
'Could it have worked?' | Explaining Virginia's 'Red Flag' law, and whether it can be applied in the deadly UVA shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — Months before the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia, investigators say they had already come across the name Christopher Jones. “Received information Mr. Jones made a comments about possessing a gun," UVA's Chief of Police Tim Longo said. In the same news conference where authorities...
Mother is warning others after 2-year-old spent 14 days on ventilator with RSV
"They were the longest 14 days of my life," Halterman said. "I honestly thought I was going to lose my son. We got transferred from one hospital to another and it just seemed like the longest weeks of my life."
chathamstartribune.com
VDOT: Winter is coming and crews are prepared
The Virginia Department of Transportation has a message for residents of south-central Virginia: Winter is coming, and VDOT is ready. “We have our plan in place, and now we just need to see what the winter throws at us weather-wise,” said Len Stevens, communications manager with VDOT’s Lynchburg district, which stretches from Nelson County in the north to Danville and Halifax in the south, and from Lynchburg in the west to Cumberland and Prince Edward counties in the east.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Black male pedestrian struck, killed on I-81 Monday night
Virginia State Police is seeking help from the public in its investigation into the death of a Black male pedestrian who was killed after being struck by a shuttle bus Monday night at the 225 mile marker on Interstate 81 in Augusta County. A 2020 Ford passenger shuttle bus was...
Earl Hamner’s Thanksgiving Memory
For several years during the infancy of Blue Ridge Life Magazine (back then Nelson County Life) Earl Hamner wrote poems and stories for us that we luckily got to include in the pages of the magazine. We remained dear friends with Earl until his death back in March of 2016.
WHSV
Truck crashes into Truist on West Broad Street in Waynesboro Monday night
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Crews were working to repair damage done to the Truist bank on W. Broad Street in Waynesboro Tuesday after a Dodge truck ran into the side of the building Monday night. Waynesboro Police said the crash happened around 9 p.m. and may have been medically related.
WHSV
Remote Area Medical clinic comes to Augusta Expo Center
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Remote Area Medical clinic wrapped up its weekend providing free medical, vision and dental care to those in the Staunton, Augusta and Charlottesville areas. The clinic was held at the Augusta Expo Center. Care is provided to residents and no form of ID or insurance...
There are three candidates for Charlottesville’s new police chief — ask them your questions Monday night
Charlottesville’s Police Civilian Oversight Board (PCOB) is hosting a forum to ask questions of three candidates for the next police chief. The forum will take place in person Monday, Nov. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Carver Recreation Center in the Jefferson School City Center at 233 4th St. NW. It will also air on Comcast Channel 10 and streamed live at this link.
fredericksburg.today
Fatal accident on Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania
On November 22, 2022 at 6:45PM, deputies responded to a head-on motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles in the 5900 block of Courthouse Road. Emergency personnel arrived within minutes to find a 2014 Toyota Highlander and a 2017 Infiniti QX60 with significant damage. Witnesses observed the Toyota Highlander traveling east on Courthouse Road. The vehicle then crossed the center divided line striking the Infiniti SUV head-on. The Toyota Highlander then overturned striking a tree. The occupant of the Toyota Highlander was an 18 year-old male from Spotsylvania who was extricated from the vehicle by Fire/Rescue personnel. He was transported to an area Trauma Center in serious, but stable condition.
Staunton District Traffic Alert for Nov. 21-Dec. 2
STAUNTON (VR) – The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton transportation district during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures. *NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry...
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelers
VIRGINIA – The Sheetz convenience store chain is reducing the price of unleaded gas to $1.99 a gallon through November 28 at several locations throughout the valley. The special Thanksgiving week price will be available at the many Virginia Sheetz stores offering Unleaded 88 gas.
Two killed in Route 60 crash near Powhatan High School
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, a crash on Anderson Highway (Route 60) near Judes Ferry Road has closed all westbound lanes.
WSLS
Rookie’s coming to Lynchburg’s River Ridge Mall
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg residents will soon see a sweet new development in River Ridge Mall. Rookie’s will be coming to River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg, making it the second location in the area. The first Lynchburg shop opened in Sept. of 2021, as we reported. According to...
