Stark State to get nearly $95K to improve safety and security

JACKSON TWP. – Stark State College will receive $94,675 for security projects as part of Ohio's Campus Safety Grant Program.

The college is among 33 colleges and universities in Ohio that will receive a total of $5 million for projects to improve the safety of students and staff. Funds will pay for improvements such as security cameras, door locks, alarms, public address systems and metal detectors.

The grant recipients were announced this week.

The Ohio School Safety Center, a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety, reviewed the campus safety grant applications in consultation with the Ohio Department of Higher Education. To be eligible for grant funding, colleges and universities conducted a security and vulnerability assessment to identify areas in need of safety enhancements.

"These funds will go directly toward helping our institutions of higher education become more secure," Gov. Mike DeWine said in a prepared statement. "The importance of campus safety cannot be overstated, and Ohio is committed to supporting efforts that keep our colleges and universities safe."