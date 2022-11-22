Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Overnight structure fire in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Firefighters and Paramedics responded early Thursday morning to a report of a fire on deck connected to the back of a home. According to the Peoria Fire Department, officials quickly deployed a hose to extinguish the flames. Damage was isolated on the deck with no damage to the home.
25newsnow.com
Peoria runners running for a cause in this year’s Chocolate Turkey 5K
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Runners gathered at the starting line this Thanksgiving morning, all running toward the same goal. The River City held its annual Chocolate Turkey 5K run. This year’s run collected funds that are all going to The Hellen Center for Kids with Cancer at OSF HealthCare...
25newsnow.com
Local non-profit gives away free holiday hams
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A local non-profit is making sure local families have Thanksgiving meals, without having to worry about the cost. ‘Enough Stuff’ in East Peoria was offered hams from a local business to give away. Close to one hundred hams were given out, about half of which were on a first come first serve basis.
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: Putnam County business destroyed in Wednesday fire
A wood-working business in western Putnam County is no more. Neil Buffington – the District Chief for the Granville-Hennepin Fire Protection District blamed a wood-burning stove for starting a fire around Noon Wednesday. The site is in the Wolf Hollow area on Route 18, five miles east of Henry.
25newsnow.com
No one injured after house fire caused by eletrical issue
PEORIA (25 News Now) - No one was injured and pets were moved to a safe area inside a home after a fire caused by an unintentional electrical issue. The Peoria Fire Department says multiple pets including a cat, mice and fish were in multiple rooms on the first and second floors of a home in the 1600 block of North Bigelow Street. They were located and moved to a safe area within the home.
ourquadcities.com
Galesburg compactor fire causes an estimated $10,000 in damage
A fire has caused an estimated $10,000 worth of damage to a warehouse and compactor. The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Enterprise Dr. Tuesday, November 22 at 7:28 p.m. Initially dispatched as a general fire alarm, the response included all three stations and 11 personnel on duty. Upon arrival, crews saw smoke coming from a large self-contained trash compactor and the building. Battalion Chief Donald Brackett established command, and the Central Station crew entered the warehouse with an attack line. Capt. Jeff Maher and his crew used a thermal imaging camera to maneuver through the warehouse and found the fire inside the compactor. The sprinkler system had activated and prohibited the fire from spreading throughout the rest of the structure, with minimal damage to an interior wall.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Fire Dept. announces changes in operations
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More resources will be coming to the Peoria Fire Department that will improve services to residents. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, many changes will come to Peoria Fire Department Station 11 on Florence Avenue. One of the major changes includes the return of Engine 11 to the station to provide a water supply that has been vacant in central Peoria for over 20 years.
25newsnow.com
South Side Mission continues Thanksgiving community meal tradition
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It was the Southside Mission’s 51st year serving their ministry meal. Over 200 volunteers came together at the beginning of the week to start cooking for the big holiday. The meal was hosted at the South Side Mission building on Laramie St. Over 2000...
25newsnow.com
‘Team Tessa’ blood drives underway to build up supplies during the holidays
(25 News Now) - Dunlap’s “Team Tessa” is encouraging people throughout Central Illinois to donate blood during the holidays when blood supplies are low. Tessa Sutton, who’s 16, is the team’s inspiration. She’s been fighting Osteosarcoma for more than a year. Tessa, a Dunlap...
25newsnow.com
Southside Mission prepping to give out Thanksgiving meals
PEORIA (25 News Now) - More than 2,000 people will have a free Thanksgiving meal Thursday thanks to the Southside Mission and its volunteers. Hundreds are preparing the meals and packaging them so they can be delivered Thursday into the community. This marks the Southside Mission’s 51st year of delivering...
25newsnow.com
1 person hurt as flames from car fire threaten Peoria home
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A car was destroyed by fire early Tuesday evening as Peoria firefighters worked to prevent flames from spreading to a house near the coroner of West Wiswall and South Laramie Streets. A person who lived at the home in the 3000 block of West Wiswall...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria fire respond to person trapped in vehicle
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria fire used the “Jaws of Life” to help a person trapped in a vehicle on I-74 near the University Street overpass at approximately 11:50 a.m. Monday. According to a Peoria fire press release, firefighters responded to the scene after they learned that...
25newsnow.com
Faith in frame: local man transforms prison struggle into business opportunity
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Trying to help as many people as possible. That’s the mission of a Peoria man who, after nearly two decades behind bars, wants to follow a new calling. Steven Snook’s first memories are of life in Virginia foster care, before being taken to his...
25newsnow.com
What an average Thanksgiving meal might cost this year
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - Two days out from the biggest meal of the year, shelves looked full in two different grocery stores in Central Illinois. With rising costs of food, the American Farm Bureau Federation is charting a 20% jump in prices. Haddad’s West Peoria Market says it...
25newsnow.com
Boil order lifted for Downtown Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois American Water Company lifted the boil order Tuesday night for part of Downtown Peoria impacted by water main breaks. The utility said about 65 customers were under the boil order after a main break over the weekend at Jefferson and Hamilton. Monday night, 25 News spotted another main break at Glendale and Hamilton.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington-Normal Facebook group is in the giving spirit
1470 WMBD
Chief: New Special Response Team vehicle on the way
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says a new vehicle for the department’s Special Response Team is one step closer to being on the streets here. Echevarria says he and other staff went to Massachusetts last week where the new armored SRT vehicle is being made, kicked the tires, and took it for a test drive.
Central Illinois Proud
Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
25newsnow.com
Holiday travel strong ahead of Thanksgiving weekend
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Transportation officials expect high travel numbers this holiday weekend. AAA says Wednesday and Sunday are two of the most popular travel days of the year. At Peoria International Airport, leaders are planning for more than 13,000 people to travel through the terminal. Airport Director Gene...
Central Illinois Proud
Massive cleanup underway in downtown Peoria following water main break
