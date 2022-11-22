Read full article on original website
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old Daughter
It's a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie Walk
4 Great Burger Places in Massachusetts
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Connecticut
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must Visit
Eyewitness News
Police respond to water leak in apartment, charge man with operating a drug factory
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - On Monday, Waterbury police responded to 45 Silver Street on a complaint of a welfare check of the building due to a water leak. While responding to the welfare check, officers saw a large amount of narcotics inside the third floor apartment, according to police. Jose...
NBC Connecticut
2 Dead in Crash on Route 15 Southbound in Wallingford
Two people have died after a crash on Route 15 southbound in Wallingford early Saturday morning. State police said 22-year-old Adejah Valentine, of Hartford, was traveling in the left lane on Route 15 south near exit 66 around 1:30 a.m. when he ran off the roadway, went up an embankment and collided with a tree.
New Britain Herald
Southington man pleads not guilty in robbery that prompted 'secure mode' at school
SOUTHINGTON – A Southington man has pleaded not guilty in a local bank robbery that prompted an elementary school to enter a “secure mode” in the fall of 2021. David Latino, 50, of 103 Sandra Lane, is expected to have a pretrial hearing on Dec. 22 after he was granted a continuance last week in New Britain Superior Court.
Eyewitness News
Man crashes into police cruisers, arrested on gun and narcotics charges
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Last Friday, Waterbury officers noticed a car parked illegally with multiple motor vehicle violations in the area of 104 Farmcrest Drive. Officers attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop when the driver, Jose Corporan, 22, accelerated and reversed into two police cruisers. Corporan was then taken...
Two dead following car crash on Route 15 in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Two people are dead following a car crash on Route 15 Saturday morning. Officials said an Infinity G35 was traveling in the left lane of two on Route 15 southbound approximately one mile north of Exit 66 when it went off the roadway up a grass embankment and struck a tree. The […]
Eyewitness News
Police: 26-year-old in critical condition after Waterbury shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 3:30 p.m. this afternoon, Waterbury Police received complaints of shots fired with a gunshot wound victim. Police say they located a 26-year-old victim who is currently in stable but critical condition at Saint Mary’s Hospital. Waterbury Police add that they are still trying...
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead After New Haven House Fire
One person has died after a house fire in New Haven early Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to a report of a fire at a home on Laura Lane around 3:11 a.m. When crews arrived, they said they found heavy fire coming from the front of the first floor and on the roof of the building.
New Britain Herald
Hartford man pleads not guilty to 2017 homicide in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – A Hartford man has pleaded not guilty to charges tied to a 2017 homicide in New Britain. Rodney Ford, 31, pleaded not guilty to two felony charges during a hearing in New Britain Superior Court last week. He has been held on $1 million bond since his arrest last month.
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Amanda Iris Caladeron, 28, 100 Gold St. Apt. 2, New Britain, improper number of headlamps, falsify marker/license/registration, operate/parks unregistered mv, failure to insure private motor vehicle, interfere w/ officer/resisting, tinted auto glass requirements, pos control substance – first offense, optr refusal to show lic/reg, ill opn mv under suspension.
New Britain Herald
Newington man seriously injured in Route 9 crash in New Britain on Thanksgiving
NEW BRITAIN – A Newington man was seriously injured in a car crash on Thanksgiving in New Britain. State police on Friday identified the victim as Nicholas Pizzuto, 20, of Old Farm Road in Newington. Troopers said Pizzuto, driving a 1997 Lincoln Mark VIII around 1:47 p.m., was heading...
New Britain Herald
Newington police blotter
Naomi Martinez, 51, 23 Beacon St., Newington, disorderly conduct. Richard Martinez, 45, 23 Beacon St., Newington, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault. Renato V. Colan, 46, 1873 Broad St. Fl. 2, Hartford, disorderly conduct. Nicholas Dorsey, 23, 46 Gaylord Rd., Windsor Locks, first-degree criminal trespass. Eric T. Woodson, 59, 678 Elm St....
NBC Connecticut
Father of Hartford Brothers Killed Reflects on Their Lives During Vigil
A Hartford family is seeking justice for two brothers who were killed earlier this week. Their father said their lives were cut way too short. In a moment of mourning with candles and prayer, people gathered at the Barker Street home where 19-year-old Jonas Deaza-Escobar and 20-year-old Cesar Deaza-Escobar were killed in a shooting Wednesday.
NBC Connecticut
Two Men Struck and Killed in Hartford Remembered
Family, friends and coworkers are remembering two men who were struck and killed while walking in Hartford Wednesday morning. “Everybody just is absolutely devastated and cannot make sense out of this,” said Barry Simon, Oak Hill president and CEO. Steve Famiglietti is being remembered for his courage, thoughtfulness and...
17-year-old arrested in connection to noose found at Hebron high school
HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — Hebron police arrested a 17-year-old student in connection to the noose that was found at RHAM High School in Hebron. The noose was found on Nov. 18, hanging from the boy’s locker room. Hebron police and Connecticut State Police began investigating the situation immediately, which involved reviewing surveillance footage, conducting canvasses, […]
Eyewitness News
19-year-old, 22-year-old die after car strikes tree in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A 19-year-old and 22-year-old have died after crashing into a tree on Route 15 in Wallingford. State police say 22-year-old Adejah Valentine was driving in the left lane when the car drove off the road and collided with a tree. Valentine was driving with 19-year-old Tajay...
Three wounded in Hartford stabbing: PD
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people were wounded during a stabbing incident in Hartford this week. According to Hartford police, three victims arrived at Hartford Hospital with stab wounds. They were involved in a physical altercation when the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed all three of them. The incident occurred in the area of […]
17-Year-Old Charged After Noose Discovered In Locker Room At High School In Tolland County
A 17-year-old has been charged in connection to an incident in which a noose was found in a boys' locker room at a high school in Connecticut. The noose was discovered in Tolland County at the RHAM High School located in Hebron on Friday, Nov. 18. The noose, commonly associated...
'We want to know what happened' | Family mourns the death of 2 brothers killed in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — The family of two brothers killed in Hartford gathered tonight for a vigil to honor their memory. The victims, 20-year-old Cesar Deaza-Escobar and 19-year-old Jonas Deaza-Escobar, were killed early Wednesday morning while celebrating Cesar’s 20th birthday. On Thursday, their family spent their first holiday without...
trumbulltimes.com
Waterbury police find 4,000 bags of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, gun in apartment
WATERBURY — While investigating a water leak at a Silver Street home Monday, police discovered hundreds of bags filled with fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, according to the Waterbury Police Department. The officers found the bags inside the third-floor apartment. After executing a search warrant, the department's Vice and Intelligence...
NBC Connecticut
State Police Arrest Man Accused of Abandoning Newborn on Parked Vehicle in Mansfield
Connecticut State Police have arrested a man who is accused of leaving a newborn on top of a parked vehicle in Mansfield earlier this year. On March 23, 2022, troopers received a 911 call from a woman about an infant that had been wrapped in a towel and left on the hood of her car.
