East Texas college dancers perform at Thanksgiving parades

TEXAS, Ga. — Thanksgiving is known for big spectacular parades across the nation. On Thursday two East Texas college dance groups traveled to Houston and New York City to show off their talent. The Kilgore College Rangerettes performed at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Dancers Bailee Boyd and Melea...
