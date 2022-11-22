Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Related
Tri-City Herald
Odell Beckham Jr. Speaks Out on Bills’ Von Miller Injury, Turf & God
Sunday's Buffalo Bills' meeting with the Detroit Lions is marred by the injury to star edge rusher Von Miller ... an issue that every football fan in the country likely took notice of ... Including Odell Beckham Jr. Miller exited the game with the training staff right before halftime. Miller...
Tri-City Herald
Three Keys for Bears to Beat the Jets
The Bears' season is divided into two very distinct parts, one with six games before they played New England and then the last five. The overall results haven't differed greatly, but the styles of play have. Starting with the New England game, they began running their quarterback on planned plays...
Tri-City Herald
Jaguars vs. Ravens: 5 Questions and Game Predictions
The Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7) will have one of their toughest tests at home all season this Sunday, hosting former MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12. So, how do we at Jaguar Report see Sunday playing out? John Shipley and Brett Hawn weigh in below. 1) Can...
Tri-City Herald
Struggling Broncos, Panthers search for consistent QB play
The Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers both made a concerted effort during the offseason to upgrade the quarterback position. But with the NFL season entering the stretch run, neither team has much to show for it. Russell Wilson has struggled to mesh with the Broncos (3-7) entering Sunday’s game at...
Tri-City Herald
AFC Playoff Race: Where Patriots Stand After Loss to Vikings
Thursday night's 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings caused the New England Patriots to fall down the conference standings, slipping from sixth place to eighth place in the wild card race. Of course, only the top seven teams in the conference make the postseason. That means if the season ended...
Tri-City Herald
Bears Elevate Nathan Peterman to Roster Amid Justin Fields Uncertainty
Justin Fields is questionable for Sunday as he’s battling a shoulder injury suffered last week, but a roster move may give an idea of whether he will play. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Bears are adding quarterback Nathan Peterman to the active roster, an indication that Chicago may be leaning towards sitting Fields vs. the Jets. That would mean backup quarterback Trevor Siemian could get the start, with Peterman serving as the backup.
Tri-City Herald
Report: Saints to Activate Rookie Trevor Penning from IR
The New Orleans Saints are expected to activate rookie OT Trevor Penning from injured reserve for Week 12, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. Penning was the second of two first-round picks for the Saints in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the 19th overall choice out of Northern Iowa and the fourth offensive tackle selected.
Tri-City Herald
Micah Parsons ‘Punched’ Giants? Cowboys Star Responds to ‘Dirty Play’
FRISCO - A late-game penalty on the Dallas Cowboys in their 28-20 win over the New York Giants led to a touchdown that made the outcome appear closer than it really was ... And a Micah Parsons "punch'' might be the reason. Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates is claiming that...
Tri-City Herald
Quick Hits: Wilks on His Future, How Sam Has Looked, Denver’s Struggles + More
"It's hard for me to really dive in on what's going on because I'm not in the building. I can express, as I said earlier, Russ is a winner. Anytime that he's on the field, that's an opportunity for him to come through and make a play. We got to execute on our side. Number one, stopping the run and not allow those guys to get going which is going to create an element of there game in play action, which he's very good at. Definitely still a dominant player in my opinion."
Tri-City Herald
Doug Pederson Explains Why the Jaguars Claimed Former Rams RB Darrell Henderson
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a noteworthy addition to their backfield this week, adding a former top-100 pick and Super Bowl champion in the form of former Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson. But why did the Jaguars claim Henderson after spending the last month with just three running backs...
Tri-City Herald
No One Should Blame Bengals For Playing It Safe With Ja’Marr Chase
NASHVILLE — Ja'Marr Chase isn't expected to play on Sunday against the Titans according to multiple reports, despite returning to practice this week. The 22-year-old is still recovering from a hip injury that has kept him sidelined since Week 7. Most expected Chase to return this week, especially after...
Tri-City Herald
Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Game vs. Rams
The Kansas City Chiefs' Week 12 injury report contains a laundry list of names, with some situations being more significant than others. For example, players such as linebacker Nick Bolton (hamstring) and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (knee) are listed with respective injuries but were full participants throughout the week. The returns of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and offensive tackle Lucas Niang (knee) to practice also boded well for Kansas City on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Left guard Joe Thuney, who missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury, returned on Friday.
Tri-City Herald
Packers Hoping to Party Like It’s 2016
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are running out of time to save their season. They’re also running out of reasons to believe. Changes in approach on offense haven’t led to wins. A healthy No. 1 offensive line hasn’t led to wins. Changes in the practice routine haven’t led to wins.
Tri-City Herald
Greg Newsome Ruled out Second Straight Game With Concussion
Greg Newsome II is going to miss his second straight game this week when the Cleveland Browns take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Newsome did not practice this week as he remains in the concussion protocol. The injury happened in practice in an unfortunate event. The good news for the Browns is that this is the only injury designation for this game, everyone who can play will play.
Tri-City Herald
Rams WATCH: Aaron Donald Encounters Comedy Legend in TV Ad
The Los Angeles Rams have messed up this season. Sitting at 3-7 and burdened with an injury report that resembles a starting lineup, the Rams likely won't be playing in any high-profile games across the NFL's broadcast partners. Their most prominent representative, however, is set to maintain a prescience through the game breaks, particularly on CBS.
Tri-City Herald
Friday Injury Report: A Question at Kicker Again
NASHVILLE – Once again, the Tennessee Titans have a question at kicker. The answer for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals could be a new one, though. Kicker Randy Bullock was one of five players the Titans listed as questionable for that contest on Friday’s official NFL injury report.
Tri-City Herald
Rookie Kicker Gets His Chance
NASHVILLE – Caleb Shudak went toe-to-toe with Randy Bullock during the offseason. Now, Shudak finally gets to show off his leg in an NFL game. Saturday, the Tennessee Titans downgraded Bullock from “questionable” to “out” for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium. Shudak, an undrafted rookie out of Iowa, was removed from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list and added to the active roster, which means he will be the one who handles all of the kickoffs and placekicks against the Bengals.
Comments / 0