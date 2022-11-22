Read full article on original website
Robert Lewandowski denied World Cup moment as Guillermo Ochoa steals show in Group C draw
Few expected that the first four-game day of this World Cup would end with Saudi Arabia sitting prettiest in Group C but that is the upshot after one of the most famous upsets in the tournament’s history and, to follow up, this far more forgettable stalemate. A goalless draw between Mexico and Poland had little of the drama witnessed in Lusail earlier on Tuesday, but it would not quite be a World Cup without at least one moment of Guillermo Ochoa heroics.The Mexico goalkeeper stole the show, as he usually does, spectacularly denying Robert Lewandowski from the penalty spot...
Why was USMNT star Gio Reyna held out of World Cup opener? He 'felt 100%' but Gregg Berhalter felt otherwise
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — The U.S. men's national team is better with Gio Reyna. Christian Pulisic said as much earlier this week. Common sense says as much whenever Reyna steps onto a field. And so, naturally, the quizzical looks and questions spread through the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Monday night when Reyna did not get off the bench in a World Cup-opening 1-1 draw with Wales.
World Cup 2022: USMNT's Antonee Robinson blasts 'terrible' officiating after draw vs. Wales
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — As U.S. players trudged through a postgame interview zone in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, after a 1-1 draw with Wales in their World Cup opener, they wore varying degrees of disappointment on their face. They used that word, too, "disappointment," with various adjectives in front of it and for different reasons. They were disappointed with the result, and with their second-half performance — and with the referees.
Portugal World Cup Preview – Cristiano Ronaldo’s Final Chance to Win
Portugal hope to put an end to their wait for the FIFA World Cup and will push to lift the trophy in Qatar. It’s likely to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s final participation in the World Cup, as the iconic goal-scorer hopes to win the one competition he has never been able to clinch in his career.
Brazil vs Serbia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group G match as Raphinha goes close
Five-time World Cup winners Brazil will hope to extend their run of 15 unbeaten group matches as they take on Serbia in their Group G opener at Qatar's Lusail Stadium. Tite's men have only lost three games since Belgium knocked them out of the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals, their most recent defeat coming all the way back in July 2021 in the Copa America final.
Portugal vs Ghana – World Cup Group H: How they got there, form and prediction as Cristiano Ronaldo kicks-off campaign
ALL eyes have been on Cristiano Ronaldo in recent weeks ahead of Portugal's World Cup 2022 campaign. The veteran superstar, 37, saw his contract with Manchester United terminated on Tuesday following his explosive interview with SunSport columnist Piers Morgan in which he tore the club to shreds, from top to bottom.
World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial penalty sparks Portugal eruption, win over Ghana
DOHA, Qatar — Portugal erupted in the second half of its 2022 World Cup opener, and beat Ghana 3-2, but only after a controversial penalty, won and converted by Cristiano Ronaldo, sprung the game to life. Portugal had been superior but impotent for the opening hour, but finally unlocked...
World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal escapes Ghana, 3-2
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Portugal narrowly outlasting Ghana, 3-2, at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar, picking up three points in Group H with the win. It marks Portugal's first World Cup victory in an opening match since 2006, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored once...
World Cup 2022: Mexico disappoints energetic fans with scoreless draw vs. Poland
DOHA, Qatar — The boisterous singing began 45 whole minutes before kickoff, drowning out the stadium emcee. In fact, it began in downtown Doha hours earlier, then continued on the metro's gold line, into the plaza surrounding Stadium 974, and eventually into the arena. Mexican fans brought it here, to the World Cup, from halfway around the world. To Tuesday's opener against Poland, they brought pasión y orgullo, and outrageous green outfits, and horns, and noise, and hope.
Soccer-Ronaldo makes history with goal as Portugal edge Ghana 3-2
DOHA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score in five World Cups after netting a penalty in his side's opening Group H game against Ghana on Thursday.
USMNT-England is more than a game. It's a chance to 'change the way the world views American soccer'
DOHA, Qatar — Gregg Berhalter made the mission statement at his very first meeting with the U.S. men's national team. It was almost four years ago now, not long after an American soccer nadir. He stood in front of two dozen players, as their freshly minted USMNT coach, and told them that their North Star stretched beyond wins and World Cups.
World Cup 2022 scores, updates: France vs. Australia
Groups C and D get underway on Tuesday in the first four-match day of the 2022 World Cup. Argentina was one of the biggest favorites to win the World Cup but was stunned in its opener by Saudi Arabia as Saleh Al Shehri and Salem Al Dawsari found the net in a 2-1 upset win.
Cristiano Ronaldo returns focus to field in historic game vs. Ghana
DOHA, Qatar — Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal survived one of the most entertaining games of the World Cup so far — just barely — but not before the superstar forward had some serious shade thrown his way. Ronaldo put Portugal ahead in the second half against Ghana...
Ronaldo out to impress in Portugal's first game at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar -- Cristiano Ronaldo is in the shop window as he starts his fifth and probably final World Cup with Portugal. As of late Tuesday, the 37-year-old forward was without a club after Manchester United canceled his contract as a result of his explosive interview criticizing manager Erik ten Hag, the club’s owners and many of his United teammates.
Netherlands vs Ecuador predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture
Netherlands take on Ecuador in a crucial Group A clash at the Qatar World Cup, as the tournament enters its second round of fixtures.In their first games, Ecuador comfortably beat hosts Qatar 2-0 in the tournament’s opening game while the Netherlands left it late to also claim a 2-0 victory against Senegal. Enner Valencia was the man of the moment for Ecuador, scoring both goals in Al Khor, while Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen were the late goalscorers for Louis van Gaal’s Dutch side on Monday. This match takes place after the other game in Group A - it’s...
World Cup 2022: Why Chicharito, Mexico's all-time top scorer, isn't playing for El Tri
When Mexico announced its preliminary roster in October for the 2022 World Cup, there was a glaring omission, albeit not a surprise. Javier "Chicharito" Hernández, Mexico's all-time leading goal scorer, would not be on the plane heading for Qatar. And it had nothing to do with actual soccer. If...
Belgium vs. Canada score: Live 2022 World Cup updates as Canada look to cause an upset in Group F
Can Canada pull of the upset as they return to world soccer's biggest stage?. Canada will have a tall task in their first World Cup appearance since 1986 against a star-studded Belgium side. While Roberto Martinez's side may not be as strong as they were when they finished third in Russia 2018, this is a team that could certainly make some noise in Qatar with Kevin de Bruyne pulling the strings. Canada can't be underestimated as their strength in attack with Alphonso Davies, Cyle Larin, and Johnathan David will create chances against Belgium's aging defense while John Herdman brings a flexible approach to each game. Both these sides have a chance to take a stranglehold on Group F after Croatia and Morocco played out a scoreless draw earlier this morning.
