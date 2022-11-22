Read full article on original website
Dallas Fed: A bursting housing market bubble could once again plunge us into recession if policymakers aren’t careful
Homebuilders and economists alike were on edge this spring after the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas published a paper titled “Real-Time Market Monitoring Finds Signs of Brewing U.S. Housing Bubble.”. Shortly afterwards, Fortune spoke with Dallas Fed economist Enrique Martínez-García. He had a stern warning. “This might...
Oil prices could once again soar to $125 a barrel in 2023 if China ends its COVID-19 lockdown policy, Goldman Sachs says
Oil prices could once again soar to $125 per barrel if lockdown policies in China come to an end, according to Goldman Sachs. The bank sees Brent crude prices rising to at least $110 per barrel next year as supply risks remain. "Our China economists believe recent headlines simply mark...
America is heading for a soft landing while the U.K. is expecting its worst decline in living standards—ever
Shoppers pass an empty retail unit on Oxford Street in London on Nov. 4. Despite dire predictions of a widely expected recession in the U.S., the economy for now remains strong. Americans are contending with inflation and rising interest rates, worried about tech industry layoffs in particular, and feeling little confidence about where the economy is headed. Among CEOs, confidence is even worse.
The world’s baby shortfall is so bad that the labor shortage will last for years, major employment firms predict
The world is aging faster and allowing less immigration. It all adds up to a shrinking workforce population, Indeed and Glassdoor say.
Crude prices slump on global demand fears as central banks talk tough
Investing.com -- Crude oil prices fell to their lowest since September on Friday, as tough talk from two of the world's big central banks reinforced fears about the outlook for the global economy and consequently for oil demand. Hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Thursday were followed by...
The Fed made a 'serious mistake' by raising interest rates, and it could land the US in another Great Depression, says Ark's Cathie Wood
The Fed is ignoring deflationary signals in an hark back to start of the Great Depression, tweeted Cathie Wood. The Ark boss warned of a similar downturn if the Fed doesn't pivot from its monetary tightening path. Wood said she wouldn't be surprised to see broad-based inflation turn negative in...
Barclays projects recession in 2023, sees cash as attractive safe-haven
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In its 2023 outlook report, the British bank warned that economic activity next year could be the weakest...
Billionaire investor Barry Sternlicht used to think Jerome Powell’s Fed would threaten capitalism—now he calls its interest rate hikes ‘suicide’
Barry Sternlicht, chief executive officer of Starwood Capital, during a panel discussion. Billionaire investor Barry Sternlicht is doubling down on his criticism of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes that are aimed at lowering inflation. “This is self-inflicted suicide,” Sternlicht told CNBC on Thursday. “This is a terrible idea,...
Dollar rises as China COVID worries spook markets
NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose against most major currencies on Monday, recouping recent losses, as fresh COVID-19 curbs in China fuelled worries over the global economic outlook and made traders shun riskier currencies.
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil currency, stocks underperform on political jitters
Nov 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's real underperformed Latin American peers on Wednesday on political jitters after President Jair Bolsonaro challenged presidential elections that he lost to leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The real BRBY, BRL= lost 0.1%, extending Tuesday's losses against a weaker dollar after Bolsonaro argued votes...
The Fed will only stop tightening if there's a recession, and investors are stretching if they're hoping for a pivot, Citi's US investment strategist warns
The Fed won't shift from aggressive rate hikes until they push the US into a recession, Citi's US investment strategist warned. While inflation has cooled from 41-year-highs, prices are still well-above the Fed's 2% target. "So they are continuing to tighten market conditions, and it's going to be volatile from...
EXPLAINER: What’s the effect of Russian oil price cap, ban?
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The deadline is looming for Western allies to agree on a price cap on Russia oil. The cap proposed by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen aims to reduce Russia’s oil earnings that support its military and the invasion of Ukraine. But there are questions about how effective the cap will be. The Dec. 5 start date also coincides with the European Union’s embargo on most Russian oil shipments. There’s uncertainty about how all this will affect oil markets, which are swinging between fears of lost Russian supply and weakening demand from the lagging global economy. The biggest disruption may not come until Feb. 5, when Europe halts imports of Russian oil products including diesel fuel.
Europe will need to face higher interest rates as a potential recession won't be enough to bring down inflation on its own, ECB President Christine Lagarde says
Policy makers at the European Central Bank "expect to raise rates further," said President Christine Lagarde on Friday. The ECB has already been raising rates at a record pace with inflation "too high" in the euro area. Policymakers reportedly may decide to slow the pace of rate hikes at the...
$16.5 Trillion Consumer Debt Is Bad News for Holiday
Retailers gearing up for Black Friday sales this holiday could find that consumer spending might be as good as it’s going to get. Signs point to consumer debt heading in the wrong direction next year. The Conference Board Leading Economic Index [LEI] for the U.S. fell by 0.8 percent in October 2022 to 114.9 after falling 0.5 percent in September. The LEI is now down 3.2 percent over the six-month period through October, reversing its 0.5 percent growth over the previous six months. “The U.S. LEI fell for an eighth consecutive month, suggesting the economy is possibly in a recession,” Ataman Ozyildirim,...
Fears of fresh China Covid curbs rattle stocks, oil prices
Oil prices plunged to lows unseen since January and global stocks mostly fell on Monday as renewed concerns about harsh coronavirus curbs in China rattled investor sentiment. "Crude oil prices have slipped back sharply on the back of concerns over weakening Chinese demand, as well as reports that Saudi Arabia supports the idea of a production increase," noted Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. "No one can tell whether (Chinese President) Xi Jinping would pull back from the reopening plans, which would be another disaster for the Chinese stocks, and for the investor confidence," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks extend losses on China worries; Hungary c.bank eyed
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks extended loses on Tuesday on worries that China could reintroduce curbs to contain COVID-19 flare-ups, while Hungary's forint edged higher ahead of a central bank decision where the key rate was seen unchanged. Mainland China stocks .CSI300, .SSEC steadied following a slide on...
China’s Covid cases hit record as dissent grows over tough restrictions
China on Thursday reported a record number of daily Covid infections, as a nationwide surge in cases heaps pressure on the country’s increasingly unpopular zero-tolerance approach to the virus. The National Health Commission (NHC) recorded 31,444 locally transmitted cases on Wednesday — surpassing the previous peak of 29,317 recorded...
U.S. stocks finish lower as China COVID-19 fears resurface
U.S. stocks finished lower on Monday for the third time in the past four trading sessions, as a fresh round of COVID-19 shutdowns in China rattled investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by 45.41 points, or 0.1%, at 33,700.28 after toggling between slight gains and losses during the New York afternoon.
Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise against backdrop of Fed comments, China COVID surge
U.S. stocks moved sharply higher Tuesday, with gains accelerating into the final hour of trading after a mostly uneventful pre-Thanksgiving session. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) and technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite each climbed 1.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) jumped nearly 400 points, or about 1.2%. The S&P 500 closed above 4,000 for the first time since September, while the Dow notched its highest close in three months.
Is the dollar’s relentless rise coming to an end?
The story of financial markets and the global economy this year has been written in part by the dramatic rise of the US dollar, whose inexorable ascent has sent shockwaves around the world. At last, however, its breakneck rally could be coming to an end. What’s happening: The dollar has...
