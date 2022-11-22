ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
960 The Ref

King Charles III welcomes S. African leader for state visit

By DANICA KIRKA
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UUWGN_0jJoj5QE00

LONDON — (AP) — King Charles III welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to London on Tuesday for the first state visit of his reign, which will include a formal banquet as well as talks with government leaders focused on investment and green energy.

Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, greeted Ramaphosa during a ceremony on Horse Guards Parade near Buckingham Palace. William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, also attended.

The visit was organized before the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a nod to her longtime devotion to the Commonwealth. The last state visit by a South African leader was in 1996, when Nelson Mandela was honored two years after he became South Africa’s first Black president.

Ramaphosa is scheduled to address a joint session of Parliament later Tuesday, followed by talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and other government officials on Wednesday.

On the agenda are opportunities for British companies to take part in up to 5.4 billion pounds ($6.4 billion) of infrastructure projects over the three years, Britain’s Foreign Office said. Britain will also provide funding for technical and vocational education in hopes of spurring the development of green technology and electric car manufacturing in South Africa.

“South Africa is already the U.K.’s biggest trading partner on the continent, and we have ambitious plans to turbocharge infrastructure investment and economic growth together,” Sunak said in a statement released before Ramaphosa arrived.

On Tuesday night, Charles will preside over his first state banquet as monarch, held in honor of the president at Buckingham Palace. They will be joined by Camilla and other members of the royal family, including William and Kate.

South African High Commissioner Jeremiah Nyamane Mamabolo hailed the importance of the state visit after speaking to the king when Charles visited an exhibition of South African fashion a few weeks ago in London.

“The important thing is that the king has focused for his first visit, to be with Africa, South Africa, and the Commonwealth,” Mamabolo said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

The Princess of Wales looks regal as King hosts first state visit

The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the UK on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Prince William, who is the heir to the throne, and Catherine greeted the president, on behalf of King Charles III , at London’s Corinthia Hotel. RELATED: The Princess...
Page Six

Camilla channels Queen Elizabeth in late monarch’s sapphire tiara, jewelry

Camilla Parker Bowles is paying tribute to her late mother in law. The wife of King Charles lll looked regal in royal blue, choosing to wear the Belgian Sapphire Tiara at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, which previously belonged to Queen Elizabeth ll. The dazzling headwear, which was worn during Charles’ first state visit as King, also marked Camilla’s first tiara moment since her husband acceded to the throne after his mother’s death on September 8. The Queen Consort, 75, paired the sparkler with a royal blue lace gown designed by Bruce Oldfield as she and Charles welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa...
People

Kate Middleton and Prince William Ride in London Carriage Procession with King Charles and Queen Camilla

The Prince and Princess of Wales are helping to host the president of South Africa for the first state visit of the new reign Kate Middleton and Prince William are back in a royal carriage! The Prince and Princess of Wales joined King Charles III and Queen Camilla in a dazzling horse-drawn carriage procession through London to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday as part of the first state visit of the new monarch's reign. The royal pageantry carried the visiting South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the palace, as the British royal family carried out...
BBC

Camilla: New monogram for Queen Consort unveiled

The new cypher of Camilla, the Queen Consort, has been unveiled by Buckingham Palace. Designed by Prof Ewan Clayton, it combines Camilla's initial "C" and "R" for Regina - the Latin word for queen. It will be used by Camilla on personal letterheads, cards and gifts. Buckingham Palace added that...
The Independent

‘Greatly missed’: Camilla pays tribute to late mother-in-law Elizabeth II in first speech as Queen Consort

Camilla has paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II’s “remarkable reign” in her first official speech as Queen Consort. Camilla said that Queen Elizabeth II was “missed by us all” at a Buckingham Palace reception for winners of the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition on Thursday 17 November.“I cannot begin without paying tribute to my dear mother-in-law, her late majesty, who is much in our thoughts today and who is so greatly missed by us all,” she began. “She had been patron of the Royal Commonwealth Society since 1952 and throughout her remarkable reign, its vision to improve the...
CNN

King Charles III celebrates first birthday as monarch with new photo

King Charles III celebrates first birthday as monarch with new photo. King Charles III is celebrating his first birthday on the British throne with a new photograph and a new role as Ranger of Windsor Great Park. Released on Monday, his 74th birthday, the photograph marks Charles' appointment as Ranger.
BBC

Prince of Wales has no plans for investiture, Kensington Palace confirms

The Prince of Wales has no plans for an investiture, Kensington Palace has said. William made his first visit on Wednesday to the Welsh Parliament since his father made him Prince of Wales. The King's decision triggered a debate about whether or not there should be a repeat of Charles'...
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
93K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy