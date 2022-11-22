ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens' Lamar Jackson (hip) DNP on Wednesday, expected to play in Week 12

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hip) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jackson missed practice on Wednesday with a hip injury, but is still expected to play against the Jaguars on Sunday, according to John Harbaugh. Jackson's status should still be monitored the rest of the week, but barring a setback he should be under center against the Jaguars on Sunday.
Ravens explain which teammates would make the best and worst Thanksgiving guests

BALTIMORE - On Thanksgiving, families have that one guest they wish they didn't invite.However, there is always that one guest who is the life of the party.We asked Ravens players to tell us who they would and wouldn't invite over on Thanksgiving Day.For offensive lineman Morgan Moses, he will share meals with the rest of the offensive line."I would have to say the o-line as a group," Moses said. "We don't travel in ones and twos. We travel as a whole group. It's always a pleasure to break bread with those guys."Running back JK Dobbins would welcome over wide receiver...
Look: Melvin Gordon Reacts To Getting Cut By The Broncos

Melvin Gordon's tenure with the Denver Broncos came crashing down Sunday, as the two-time Pro Bowler committed a key fumble. His poor performance stood out in a 22-16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.  General manager George Paton had seen enough of Gordon, and opted to cut him amid a season with ...
Melvin Gordon said goodbye to the Broncos in the most unhinged way possible

The practice of an athlete's farewell message to a fan base has basically become a science. A photo of the athlete embracing fans, a direct thank you for all the support, a reminiscing about the good times (assuming there were any), a mention about how the city embraced their family and vice versa, a pledge the community will be a part of them no matter were they play. These are all tried and true tools available to an athlete or their social media team.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson returns to practice Thursday

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson practiced fully Thursday after sitting out Wednesday with a hip injury. The former NFL MVP was listed as questionable last week after an illness kept him out of practice Friday. He played Sunday against the Carolina Panthers and scored a rushing touchdown. Through 10 games this season, Jackson has 16 touchdown passes, three rushing touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
John Harbaugh provides huge Ravens injury update

Last month, the Baltimore Ravens made a huge move to bolster their offense by signing veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson. But ever since the team added the veteran wide receiver to the active roster, he has been quite a bit limited, playing just 11 snaps in his Ravens debut while also catching one pass. Although Read more... The post John Harbaugh provides huge Ravens injury update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Matt Rhule breaks silence to discuss Panthers’ roster, his firing and football future

Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has re-emerged following his October firing. After six weeks of silence, Rhule took part in a 31-minute interview with The 33rd Team’s Vic Carruci, which was released on Monday. In the interview, Rhule — who went 11-27 during his more than two seasons in Charlotte — spoke about his Panthers tenure, his eventual dismissal and his gratitude for the opportunity.
