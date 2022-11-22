ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Examining the key matchups in this year's Iron Bowl

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the first time since 2007, the Iron Bowl will feature two teams with multiple losses. Saturday’s matchup between No. 7 Alabama (9-2, 5-2 in the SEC) and Auburn (5-6, 2-5) won’t carry the implications it has in recent years. However, the rivalry still includes a bit of intrigue.
Will Reichard talks program scoring record, potential last Iron Bowl

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Will Reichard is a stickler for his routine. When the ball leaves his foot, regardless if he makes it or misses it, his mind is on the next kick. His mindset has led Reichard to become one of Alabama's most successful kickers and against LSU, the senior kicked his way into the record books, becoming Alabama's all-time leading scorer with 388 points.
STULTZ: A dark cloud has been lifted

Sometimes, letting the players and coaches speak for themselves is easier. "It's just the energy's been different around us. It's just uplifting if you want me to be honest." That was Tank Bigsby explaining the difference since a certain coach had been fired. "They're not doing it for themselves. They're...
Takeaways: No. 13 Auburn 43, Northwestern 42

Northwestern's undefeated start to the season came to a close with a down-to-the-wire loss to No. 13 Auburn, 43-42 in the championship game of the Cancun Challenge. The game was an absolute rock fight, with two athletic defenses putting the clamps down on just about everything the offenses could think of. The teams combined to shoot 27-for-105 from the floor and 7-for-45 from three, and a mere 85 total points.
Scouting Dayton

NC State lost 80-74 to No. 3-ranked Kansas on Wednesday, creating a matchup today against 3-2 Dayton in the Battle 4 Atlantic in the Bahamas. NC State will play Dayton at 4 p.m. on ESPN News in the consolation bracket. The Flyers lost 43-42 to slow-paced Wisconsin on Wednesday. Dayton shot just 30.2 percent from the field and were 4 of 27 on three-pointers.
Auburn survives defensive battle

Auburn's defense stood up one more time as the game came down to one possession. The Tigers, holding onto a 43-42 lead with 12 seconds left against Northwestern in a game that no one will put on offensive highlights, forced a bad shot and ran the clock out to win the Cancun Challenge Championship.
Tigers can-do in Cancun

AUBURN | Auburn’s offense was cooking Tuesday night in the Cancun Challenge. The 13th-ranked Tigers shot a season-high .564 from the floor in an 85-64 win over Bradley in the semifinals at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico. “It was good to see us shoot the...
