TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Will Reichard is a stickler for his routine. When the ball leaves his foot, regardless if he makes it or misses it, his mind is on the next kick. His mindset has led Reichard to become one of Alabama's most successful kickers and against LSU, the senior kicked his way into the record books, becoming Alabama's all-time leading scorer with 388 points.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO