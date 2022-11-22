World Cup federations have been told by Fifa that the rainbow flag will “not be prohibited” at stadiums for the next round of games, and that Qatar have now given the governing body assurances on the issue after a series of incidents that culminated in the team captains of seven Uefa federations not wearing the OneLove armband.The colours have become one of the tense moments of the tournament, as so many players, officials and fans want to make a gesture of solidarity towards the LGBTQ+ community over Qatar’s laws and culture around homosexuality. Some supporters and media have had...

