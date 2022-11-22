ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WLWT 5

﻿Structure fire reported on ﻿﻿Ward Avenue in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Ward Avenue in Bellevue.
BELLEVUE, KY
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on east I-275 at Taylor Mill Road

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays along eastbound I-275 at Taylor Mill Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is causing delays along the interstate in Taylor Mill, Tuesday evening.
TAYLOR MILL, KY
WLWT 5

﻿Structure fire reported on ﻿﻿Cereal Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Cereal Avenue in Hamilton.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

City of Hamilton experiencing power outage on Random Hills circuit

HAMILTON, Ohio — The City of Hamilton says its electric department is experiencing a power outage on the Random Hills circuit. City crews are working to restore the outage as soon as possible, the city says. Impacted streets without power include: Eaton Ave., Beeler Blvd., Tiffany Ct., Justin Pl.,...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Moffett Road in Morning View

MORNING VIEW, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Moffett Road in Morning View.
MORNING VIEW, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Dixie Highway in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Dixie Highway and Michael Lane in Fairfield, car in roadway. Injuries unknown. For live traffic updates, click here.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Report of a crash with undetermined injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road (OH-128) in Hamilton, traffic blocked. For live traffic updates, click here.
HAMILTON, OH

