Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than ExpectedOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Related
WLWT 5
Santa Claus arrives in Cincinnati for holiday season
CINCINNATI — Santa Claus has officially arrived in the Queen City. Before he lights the tree at Friday's night Light Up the Square Celebration, Santa stopped by to greet and take pictures with some eager fans at the Cincinnati Museum Center. The museum shared a video of Mr. and...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Hungry Turkey Half Marathon & 5K benefits 'Whole Again' nonprofit
CINCINNATI — Blanketed with heavy fog, the Otto Armleder Park course looked more like turkey soup than a turkey trot. But for the 1,500 runners who lined up at the starting line, the 6th annual Hungry Turkey run served up fun and good spirits. The race benefits Whole Again,...
WLWT 5
Fairfield kicking off the holiday season with Parade of Lights
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The city of Fairfield is kicking off the holiday season with its fourth annual Parade of Lights on Saturday night. The parade will be held Saturday, Nov. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Village Green Park and the Fairfield Community Arts Center (FCAC) for a night full of live performances, holiday shopping, and activities.
WLWT 5
Holiday events return to Washington Park this weekend
CINCINNATI — The Al Neyer Winter Market at Washington Park returns this weekend in Cincinnati, featuring local and regional business owners selling numerous items from clothing to art, sweet treats, and more. The market will kick off this Saturday and Sunday Nov. 26-27, and will run on Saturdays and...
WLWT 5
Light Up the Square kicks off Friday night
CINCINNATI — 'Tis the season! Cincinnati's annual tree lighting ceremony Light Up the Square is Friday night. Tune in for a live presentation of the lighting of the Fountain Square Christmas tree to begin the holiday season hosted by WLWT's own Sheree Paolello and Mike Dardis. Festivities begin at...
WLWT 5
Firefighters perform 'aggressive attack' on Thanksgiving Day fire at Cincinnati townhome
CINCINNATI — Firefighters worked to put out a blaze at a Cincinnati townhome on Thanksgiving Day. Click the video player above to watch other Thanksgiving Day headlines from WLWT News 5. The fire happened late Thursday afternoon at 6005 Meyers Dr. in Hartwell. According to Cincinnati District Fire Chief...
WLWT 5
Clifton restaurant hands out free Thanksgiving meals
CINCINNATI — Good Plates Eatery continued a tradition they have had since 2020 by passing out free Thanksgiving meals to the community on Wednesday. The restaurant posted to Facebook saying to those stressing about a meal for the holidays to stop by on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at its location on West McMillan Street.
WLWT 5
Covington shelter asking for donations for holiday season
COVINGTON, Ky. — A shelter in northern Kentucky is asking the community to give back this holiday season. The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky is looking for people to donate paper goods like cups, bowls and utensils. The shelter said it's currently experiencing an update in people and a...
This Might Be the Most Fascinating Ghost Town in Ohio
For the adventurous and the brave, ghost town exploring is an enjoyable hobby. There are several ghost towns in Ohio with questionable stories of abandonment but the following may be the most fascinating of them all, keep reading to learn more.
WLWT 5
Loveland family welcomes strangers to Thanksgiving dinner
LOVELAND, Ohio — A local family dished out a side of friendship after they invited a family from Texas with nowhere to go to their home in Loveland. New to the Greater Cincinnati area and thousands of miles away from her hometown of Houston, Texas, Lela Pickett and her three-year-old daughter Alya did not want to be alone for the holiday.
WLWT 5
City of Hamilton experiencing power outage on Random Hills circuit
HAMILTON, Ohio — The City of Hamilton says its electric department is experiencing a power outage on the Random Hills circuit. City crews are working to restore the outage as soon as possible, the city says. Impacted streets without power include: Eaton Ave., Beeler Blvd., Tiffany Ct., Justin Pl.,...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati's Shillito Elves make debut at The Foundry
CINCINNATI — They’re back! One of Cincinnati’s most beloved traditions is set to return for another year of holiday magic, The Shillito’s Elves. The Elves returned Friday, Nov. 25 on Fifth Street at The Foundry, located across from Fountain Square. They will be animated from 11...
WLWT 5
Amazon same-day delivery site in Springdale prepares for 2nd holiday season
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — On Black Friday, millions of shoppers are knee-deep in the search for holiday deals. In Springdale, Amazon's Same-Day facility is in full gear for the holidays. The 100,000-square-foot facility opened in October 2021 and is responsible for storing, stocking and shipping hundreds of thousands of items on the same day.
WLWT 5
1 taken to hospital with injuries after Thanksgiving Day fire destroys Northern Kentucky home
FLORENCE, Ky. — One person was injured in a Thanksgiving Day fire at a home in Florence late Thursday. Firefighters said the fire happened just before 8 p.m. at a one-story home in the 1000 block of Hampshire Place. Crews said the home appears to be a total loss.
WLWT 5
Report of a fire on Westwood Northern Boulevard in East Westwood
CINCINNATI — There is a report of a fire at 2227 Westwood Northern Boulevard. Heavy smoke, strong odor, no flames reported. Multi-unit apartment building. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Biologists: Zebra mussels detected in Grant County water body
WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — Biologists with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources recently confirmed the presence of invasive zebra mussels in a popular northern Kentucky lake. According to a release, biologists visited Williamstown Lake in Grant County on Nov. 16 and concluded that zebra mussels, an invasive species,...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati fire: 1 displaced following fire in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — According to the Cincinnati Fire Department, one person has been displaced following a structure fire in West Price Hill Friday night. According to officials, units were dispatched to an apartment complex just before midnight after a resident reported smelling smoke in a neighboring apartment. On arrival, crews...
WLWT 5
Famous championship eater Joey Chestnut partners with Frisch's for pumpkin pie eating contest
FAIRFAX, Ohio — Famous championship eater Joey Chestnut was in Cincinnati on Wednesday, partnering with Frisch's to participate in a pumpkin pie eating contest. Chestnut, who's best known for his annual Nathan's hot dog eating skills on July 4, consumed 14 full slices of pumpkin pie in three minutes.
Comments / 0