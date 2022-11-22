ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Santa Claus arrives in Cincinnati for holiday season

CINCINNATI — Santa Claus has officially arrived in the Queen City. Before he lights the tree at Friday's night Light Up the Square Celebration, Santa stopped by to greet and take pictures with some eager fans at the Cincinnati Museum Center. The museum shared a video of Mr. and...
Fairfield kicking off the holiday season with Parade of Lights

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The city of Fairfield is kicking off the holiday season with its fourth annual Parade of Lights on Saturday night. The parade will be held Saturday, Nov. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Village Green Park and the Fairfield Community Arts Center (FCAC) for a night full of live performances, holiday shopping, and activities.
Holiday events return to Washington Park this weekend

CINCINNATI — The Al Neyer Winter Market at Washington Park returns this weekend in Cincinnati, featuring local and regional business owners selling numerous items from clothing to art, sweet treats, and more. The market will kick off this Saturday and Sunday Nov. 26-27, and will run on Saturdays and...
Light Up the Square kicks off Friday night

CINCINNATI — 'Tis the season! Cincinnati's annual tree lighting ceremony Light Up the Square is Friday night. Tune in for a live presentation of the lighting of the Fountain Square Christmas tree to begin the holiday season hosted by WLWT's own Sheree Paolello and Mike Dardis. Festivities begin at...
Clifton restaurant hands out free Thanksgiving meals

CINCINNATI — Good Plates Eatery continued a tradition they have had since 2020 by passing out free Thanksgiving meals to the community on Wednesday. The restaurant posted to Facebook saying to those stressing about a meal for the holidays to stop by on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at its location on West McMillan Street.
Covington shelter asking for donations for holiday season

COVINGTON, Ky. — A shelter in northern Kentucky is asking the community to give back this holiday season. The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky is looking for people to donate paper goods like cups, bowls and utensils. The shelter said it's currently experiencing an update in people and a...
Loveland family welcomes strangers to Thanksgiving dinner

LOVELAND, Ohio — A local family dished out a side of friendship after they invited a family from Texas with nowhere to go to their home in Loveland. New to the Greater Cincinnati area and thousands of miles away from her hometown of Houston, Texas, Lela Pickett and her three-year-old daughter Alya did not want to be alone for the holiday.
City of Hamilton experiencing power outage on Random Hills circuit

HAMILTON, Ohio — The City of Hamilton says its electric department is experiencing a power outage on the Random Hills circuit. City crews are working to restore the outage as soon as possible, the city says. Impacted streets without power include: Eaton Ave., Beeler Blvd., Tiffany Ct., Justin Pl.,...
Cincinnati's Shillito Elves make debut at The Foundry

CINCINNATI — They’re back! One of Cincinnati’s most beloved traditions is set to return for another year of holiday magic, The Shillito’s Elves. The Elves returned Friday, Nov. 25 on Fifth Street at The Foundry, located across from Fountain Square. They will be animated from 11...
Amazon same-day delivery site in Springdale prepares for 2nd holiday season

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — On Black Friday, millions of shoppers are knee-deep in the search for holiday deals. In Springdale, Amazon's Same-Day facility is in full gear for the holidays. The 100,000-square-foot facility opened in October 2021 and is responsible for storing, stocking and shipping hundreds of thousands of items on the same day.
Report of a fire on Westwood Northern Boulevard in East Westwood

CINCINNATI — There is a report of a fire at 2227 Westwood Northern Boulevard. Heavy smoke, strong odor, no flames reported. Multi-unit apartment building. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
Biologists: Zebra mussels detected in Grant County water body

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — Biologists with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources recently confirmed the presence of invasive zebra mussels in a popular northern Kentucky lake. According to a release, biologists visited Williamstown Lake in Grant County on Nov. 16 and concluded that zebra mussels, an invasive species,...
Cincinnati fire: 1 displaced following fire in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI — According to the Cincinnati Fire Department, one person has been displaced following a structure fire in West Price Hill Friday night. According to officials, units were dispatched to an apartment complex just before midnight after a resident reported smelling smoke in a neighboring apartment. On arrival, crews...
