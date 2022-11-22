Read full article on original website
Adonis Sullivan
2d ago
I blame both the fool that stole the vehicle and the fool that left the vehicle running with kids in it they ought to share an cell together !!!
Reply(1)
8
Godandcountry
2d ago
1 The parent should be charge also.2 Your Children are your first priority! What was so important that you couldn’t take them with you, ?
Reply(1)
4
Related
WGAL
Court documents detail why man allegedly stole SUV with three children inside from Walmart parking lot in Adams County
STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Court documents are providing more information about why a man allegedly stole a running vehicle with three children inside from an Adams County parking lot and where he was headed. Pennsylvania State Police said Jason Harris, 44, of York Springs, told them his car ran...
WGAL
Dauphin County man accused of assaulting daughter
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County man was arrested by police after allegedly assaulting his child. According to Pennsylvania State Police, David Thomas, 33, of Lykens, choked his 2-year-old child from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, while she was playing in the family dog's bowl, which lead to significant injuries.
abc27.com
Adams County man charged with assaulting paramedic after crash
MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a paramedic after a multi-vehicle crash. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers were dispatched to the 800 block of Narrows Road for a crash on November 21. State Police say one of the drivers,...
One person injured in Harrisburg, police responding: dispatch
One person was injured Wednesday after an incident in Harrisburg, Dauphin County Dispatch confirmed. The incident was first reported around 4:30 p.m. near North 17th and Park streets. The type of incident was not specified, only referred to as a “police incident” and dispatch said any additional information had to...
Homicide Investigation Into Thanksgiving Eve Shooting Outside Harrisburg Church: Police
One person has died following a shooting on Thanksgiving eve in Harrisburg, according to the police. The Harrisburg Police were called to "a report of shots fired with a person struck" in the 1600 block of Park Street on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, around 4 p.m., as stated in a release by the department.
WGAL
State police: Adams County man led police on chase in stolen vehicle, three children inside
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — An Adams County man led troopers on a chase in a stolen vehicle with three children inside, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Jason Harris, 44, of York Springs, is charged with DUI, three counts of kidnapping and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Enraged Driver Vandalized Bucks County Home, Police Say
A driver involved in a road rage incident followed another person home and then vandalized their property, authorities in Bucks County say. The suspect pulled up to a home on Essex Lane in Middletown at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, township police said. Surveillance video shows the man damaged the home's front door and mailbox, investigators said.
FOX43.com
Harrisburg shooting leaves one dead
HARRISBURG, Pa. — One man is dead following a Dauphin County shooting. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, officers responded to the 1600 block of Park Street on Nov. 23 at 4 p.m. for a report of shots fired with one person hit. Officers arrived on the scene...
abc27.com
Dauphin County man charged with abusing young child
WICONISCO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man is facing charges after a young child was hospitalized on Halloween. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Oct. 31, a 2-year-old child was treated for significant injuries at Penn State Hershey Medical Center after being physically assaulted. State Police say...
WGAL
Hearing delayed for man accused of having buckets of human remains inside Cumberland County home
A preliminary hearing has been delayed for a Cumberland County man accused of buying human body parts online. Jeremy Pauley, 40, was arrested in August after police got a tip that he had buckets of human remains stored In the basement of his home on North Enola Drive. According to a criminal complaint, those parts included brains, a heart, kidney, spleen, livers, lungs and skin.
therecord-online.com
Woodward Township police charge York County man in illegal gun purchase case
DUNNSTOWN, PA – Woodward Township police have charged Jarod Reed Stern, 27, from Wrightsville, PA with illegal sale or transfer of firearms, a third degree felony, and unsworn falsification to authorities, a third degree misdemeanor, after he allegedly put down false information on the federal application to purchase a firearm while on Gunshop Lane in Woodward Township.
WGAL
Homicide investigation underway in Harrisburg after man dies from gunshot wound
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating a homicide after a man died on Wednesday. Harrisburg police responded to the 1600 block of Park Street for a report of shots fired with a person struck at around 4 p.m. Police arrived to find an adult male suffering from a...
abc27.com
Altercation at Lancaster County Dunkin’ leads to fight
EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, an altercation that occurred at a Dunkin’ in East Petersburg over a breakfast sandwich led to fighting between an employee and a customer. On Nov. 18, the customer, Mabel Hinson, went through the drive-thru...
WGAL
Lancaster woman sentenced to four to 15 years in prison for fatal crash on Route 30
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster woman was sentenced Monday to four to 15 years in prison for causing a crash that killed a mother and injured four people, according to the district attorney's office. Renee Emerick, 25, pled guilty to homicide by vehicle while DUI, four counts of...
local21news.com
Fire collapses roof in Penn Township, York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On November 22, a fire was reported in the 100 block of Quartz Ridge Road in Penn Township, York County, according to emergency dispatch. No injuries were reported by dispatch from the incident, however, the roof of the building did collapse due to fire.
3-year-old killed in collision in Montgomery County, mother has been indicted
a 36-year-old woman has been indicted on charges stemming from a fatal collision that occurred in May 2022.
Truck Driver Killed Assisting Another With Tractor-Trailer On I-95 In White Marsh: State Police
A Good Samaritan was killed by a BMW driver on I-95 in Maryland as he was attempting to assist another truck driver who had broken down, according to state police. New York resident Joseph Russell Thomas II, 52, was struck and killed on I-95 in Baltimore County at approximately 7:20 a.m. in White Marsh, officials announced.
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-81 in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash that was causing big delays in Cumberland County on Wednesday morning has been cleared. The crash caused severe backups in the northbound lanes of I-81 between Exit 57 PA-114 Conodoguinet Pkwy and Exit 59 PA-581 Harrisburg Expy Exits 1A, 1B. Again, the...
Steelton woman who dodged murder charge sentenced for role in fatal burglary
A woman accused of kickstarting a burglary in 2020 in Steelton that turned deadly is expected to be released on parole Friday, according to a judge’s ruling Tuesday. Shnasia Peterson, 22, said she wanted Ismail Lewis, 39, to pay for what she described as years of domestic abuse after an emotional incident the morning of Sept. 2, 2020.
None injured in fire that destroyed Frederick home
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A major fire destroyed a home in Frederick on Tuesday evening. Officials said that they first received the call to the 9200 block of Bethel Road around 5:05 p.m. When they arrived, the fire was already heavy. It took about 30 minutes to knock out most of the fire. […]
Comments / 11