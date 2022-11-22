ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandeville, LA

NOPD searching for botched ATM theft suspects

By Curt Sprang
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a team of thieves who tried unsuccessfully to break into an ATM. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The crime happened at the Capital One Bank in the 4200 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. The NOPD released surveillance video that shows the crime from a couple angles.

NOPD: Gun intended for self defense used by robber instead

According to the timestamp on the footage, the crime happened a little after 1:00 in the morning on Sunday, November 13. In the video, you can see a pickup truck back into the drive-thru lane by an ATM. Seconds later, three men are seen using tools to beat and pry open the machine.

After about 30 seconds, the trio gets into the truck and leaves. WGNO News was there as workers were making repairs days later.

Masked alien is one of two robbers of Mandeville biz

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage, watch the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the thieves, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 440 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

Comments / 6

Bertland Williams
4d ago

that truck looks like my cousin stolen truck drop the day before. I have to send him the license number

