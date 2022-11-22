Read full article on original website
India faces deepening demographic divide as it prepares to overtake China as the world’s most populous country
The cry of a baby born in India one day next year will herald a watershed moment for the country, when the scales tip and India overtakes China as the world’s most populous nation. Yet the story of India’s population boom is really two stories. In the north, led...
americanmilitarynews.com
Solomon Islands province rejects Chinese mobile towers
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China’s Huawei is building dozens of communications towers across the Solomon Islands, boosting mobile internet access ahead of next year’s Pacific Games, but the country’s most populous province continues to reject the Chinese-funded infrastructure.
The Most Populous Countries in the World
The world population surpassed 8 billion on Tuesday, according to population projections made by the United Nations earlier this year. This shockingly comes just 11 years after the world population passed 7 billion. It has only taken 48 years for the world’s population to double. The U.N. projects that the world population will continue to […]
Poland upsets some by rebuffing German air defense system
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s government says an anti-missile system which Germany offered to send to Poland should instead go to Ukraine, a proposal that is a likely non-starter for Berlin because it would significantly ratchet up NATO involvement in Ukraine. Poland’s surprising response to Berlin’s offer was welcomed by Ukraine, which is desperate to protect its airspace as barrage upon barrage of Russian missiles have knocked out power across the country. But Germany’s Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht stressed that use of NATO defense systems outside its territory needs to be agreed by all member states. “It is important to us that Poland can rely on allies to stand by each other, even in difficult times, and especially Poland in its exposed position,” Lambrecht told reporters in Berlin.
Why India overtaking China as most populous country is more than symbolic
On the day India surpasses China as the world’s most populous nation, the change for both countries will be psychological and symbolic. China will still be the greater economic power, the one challenging the United States for full superpower status, but it will no longer be able to call itself the largest nation by sheer numbers.
EXCLUSIVE: Britain to send Sri Lankan asylum seekers to Rwanda for medical treatment
Three Sri Lankan asylum seekers stranded on Diego Garcia, a remote island in the British Indian Ocean Territory, or BIOT, are expected to be transported to Rwanda for medical treatment, the British foreign office told The New Humanitarian. More than 200 Sri Lankan asylum seekers, mostly ethnic Tamils claiming to...
Quake topples houses in Indonesia’s Java; at least 162 dead
CIANJUR, Indonesia (AP) — A powerful earthquake killed at least 162 people and injured hundreds on Indonesia’s main island on Monday. Terrified residents fled into the street, some covered in blood and debris. Many of the dead were public-school students who had finished their classes for the day and were taking extra lessons at several […]
ScienceBlog.com
Chinese incursions into India are increasing, strategically planned
Chinese incursions across India’s west and central borders are not independent, random incidents that happen by mistake. Instead, these incursions are part of a strategically planned, coordinated effort in order to gain permanent control of disputed border areas, a new study has found. Led by Northwestern University, Technical University...
Philippines asks China for explanation over latest sea feud
The Philippines has sought an explanation from China after a Filipino military commander reported that the Chinese coast guard forcibly seized Chinese rocket debris in the possession of Filipino navy personnel in the disputed South China Sea, officials said Thursday.Sunday's incident off Philippine-occupied Thitu island is the latest flareup in the long-seething territorial disputes involving China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan. China has denied its coast guard forcibly seized the debris from the Filipino sailors.Department of Foreign Affairs spokesperson in Manila, Maria Theresa Daza, said without elaborating that a diplomatic note was relayed to China for “clarification...
Brazil expels US fishing tour company from Indigenous land
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Federal courts in Brazil have ordered a New Jersey-based fishing tourism company to leave a remote Indigenous area of the Amazon after prosecutors filed charges of operating without government authorization and manipulating Indigenous people, which is illegal in the country. The Attorney General’s office...
US News and World Report
UNICEF Study Shows Kids Make up 40% of Haiti's Cholera Cases
(Reuters) - Some two in five of Haiti's growing number of cholera cases are among children, the United Nation's children's agency warned on Wednesday, saying youth suffering from severe malnutrition ran three times the risk of dying from the bacterial disease. Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, has suffered...
US News and World Report
Harris Says U.S. and Philippines Ties Long and Enduring
MANILA (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Monday after meeting Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr that the relationship between the two countries was long and enduring and American commitment unwavering. After the meeting at the presidential palace, Marcos also said that ties between the countries remained strong...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the 10 Oldest Countries in the World
While some might believe that the oldest countries in the world are immense global powers that remain prominent today, this assumption is false. In fact, it is likely that most people would be surprised to learn which countries were founded first. Although some still hold influential political and world power, others have been diminished by other global powers and colonialism. Find out which countries are the oldest in the world.
MedicalXpress
The tools Uganda is using to fight Ebola outbreak
New clinical trials of vaccines and drugs have helped bolster Uganda's arsenal of weapons to fight against an Ebola outbreak first detected two months ago. There have been 55 confirmed deaths and 22 probable deaths since the East African country's latest Ebola outbreak was declared on September 20, according to the World Health Organization.
Kenyan government halts baobab exports to Georgia after outcry
President orders Ministry of Environment and Forestry to launch investigation over contractor’s licence for removing trees
Uganda Held a Marathon for 25,000 People During an Ebola Outbreak
The Ugandan health ministry has rejected claims that a packed marathon event held over the weekend will worsen the spread of Ebola. Tagged the “Run for Babies,” Sunday’s marathon in Kampala, which attracted an estimated 25,000 runners, was held to support maternity facilities across the country. But it comes as two central districts, Mubende and Kasanda, are currently under lockdown to curb the spread, while many schools have closed and other sporting events have been postponed.
US News and World Report
Indonesia's Planned Purchase of F-15 Jets in Final Stages, Defence Minister
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's planned purchase of F-15 fighter jets is in advanced stages and awaiting final sign-off from the government, the Southeast Asian country's defence minister said on Monday. Speaking after meeting his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin in Jakarta, Prabowo Subianto said that Boeing had agreed to the financial...
