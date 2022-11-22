ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

bjpenndotcom

Jiri Prochazka issues statement after withdrawing from UFC 282, vacating light heavyweight title: “I’ll be back in six months and I’ll take the title whoever holds it” “

Jiri Prochazka has issued a statement after withdrawing from UFC 282. It was revealed on Wednesday that Prochazka suffered a serious shoulder injury that forced him to pull out of his UFC 282 light heavyweight title fight against Glover Teixeira. He also vacated the light heavyweight title as he didn’t want to hold up the division and has now taken to Instagram to issue a lengthy statement.
Fightful

Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny Scheduled For UFC 283 In January

A matchup between former UFC title challenger Gilbert Burns and longtime contender, Neil Magny, has been scheduled for UFC 283 on January 21 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. ESPN's Brett Okamoto was the first to report the news of the matchup being in the works, although the promotion has yet to officially confirm the booking itself. Burns is 5-2 in his last seven Octagon outings and is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev back at UFC 273 in April. Magny meanwhile is 6-2 in his last eight fights and will try to build on a third-round submission victory over Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 64 earlier this month.
bjpenndotcom

Brendan Schaub hoping the UFC books Alex Pereira vs. Khamzat Chimaev next: “Khamzat would be a handful for him”

Fighter-turned-podcaster Brendan Schaub knows who he wants to see Alex Pereira fight next. ‘Poaton’ is fresh off his return at UFC 281 earlier this month in New York. Standing opposite the Brazilian was the-then middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. The two men previously clashed twice in kickboxing, with Pereira winning on both occasions.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Vadim Nemkov ‘Honored’ to Share Card with Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 290

Vadim Nemkov didn’t get too much time to savor his light heavyweight grand prix victory over Corey Anderson at Bellator 288. After all, it had already been announced that Yoel Romero would be next in line to challenge for light heavyweight gold prior to Bellator 288 this past weekend. Nemkov vs. Romero will serve as the co-main event for Bellator 290 on Feb. 4.
102.5 The Bone

UFC 282: Jiri Prochazka injured, vacates light heavyweight championship; Blachowicz-Ankalaev title bout booked

UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka has suffered a significant injury forcing him to not only pull out of his UFC 282 title defense versus Glover Teixeira, but also to vacate his belt. Teixeira declined an opportunity to fight someone else for the title, so the UFC has made former champion Jan Blachowicz versus Magomed Ankalaev for the main event on Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MiddleEasy

Frankie Edgar Officially Notifies UFC About His Retirement Status

Frankie Edgar reportedly notified the UFC about his retirement. “The Answer” appears to be certain about no longer being in active status as a UFC fighter. After being on the wrong end of three of the most shocking knockouts in the bantamweight division as of late, Frankie Edgar has decided to call it a career. While Edgar has made it clear that he’s retiring ahead of his last fight, the former UFC lightweight champion wants to make it official and has now notified the UFC about it.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jiri Prochazka apologizes for UFC 282 withdrawal, explains vacating light heavyweight title

Jiri Prochazka says he’s sorry he had to pull out of UFC 282 and vacate his light heavyweight title, but he vows to get it back. On Wednesday, Prochazka (29-3-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) apologized to fans, the UFC, and previously scheduled opponent Glover Teixeira (33-8 MMA, 16-6 UFC) in a written statement on Instagram shortly after the news broke of his right shoulder injury.
bodyslam.net

Zhang Weili wants to defend UFC Strawweight championship in China next for 2023

The undisputed strawweight champion wants to bring the gold and a PPV to her home for 2023. The Chinese star became a two-time strawweight champion on Saturday at UFC 281, dominating Carla Esparza in the co-main event before finishing with a rear-naked choke in Round 2. Zhang’s overall pro record improved to 23-3 and she reinforced her reputation as her country’s premier MMA fighter.
realcombatmedia.com

BELLATOR 291: AMOSOV VS. STORLEY 2 DATE CHANGE

DATE CHANGE – BELLATOR 291: AMOSOV VS. STORLEY 2. Top-Five Featherweights Pedro Carvalho and Jeremy Kennedy set for Co-Main Event as Promotion Returns to Dublin’s 3Arena. DUBLIN, IRELAND – Two months ago, the best fans in the world helped propel BELLATOR MMA 285 to a record-breaking gate at Dublin’s 3Arena. Today, the Paramount-owned promotion has announced a can’t-miss BELLATOR Welterweight World Championship unification bout as the main event of BELLATOR MMA 291, which is set for an updated date of Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

