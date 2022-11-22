The Saints defense was supposed to be one the best this season. Their offense was supposed to have one of the better groups of weapons as well. Jameis Winston was ultra-efficient in 2021, prior to tearing his ACL. It was widely assumed, by many Saints fans at least, that he would pick up right where he left off this season. Coming out of week 11, none of these things appear to be the case.

