ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Raleigh News & Observer

Is It Over for the Steelers?

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves staring at the worst question you can be asked about an NFL franchise, is this season over?. With a 3-7 record and no consistent spark, it's hard to find the light to bring a positive answer to the question. That being said, there's no need to sit around gloomy because the Pittsburgh Steelers aren't Super Bowl Champions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

David Andrews injury: Latest update on when Patriots center could return

The New England Patriots offensive line has struggled to withstand injuries and lackluster performance throughout the 2022 NFL season, and now this unit might be without starting center David Andrews for a while. After reporting earlier Monday that it was feared Andrews could potentially miss the rest of the campaign...
NEW YORK STATE
Raleigh News & Observer

Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver

A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading up the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ja'Marcus Bradley is signing with the Steelers practice squad, according to league transactions. Bradley appeared in eight games for the Browns between 2020-21, also spending time with the practice squad. Bradley has nine catches for 124 yards in his NFL career. He was an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana.
CLEVELAND, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Week 12 Rankings: Kickers

Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!
NBC Sports

Edelman explains how Belichick nearly drove him to leave Patriots

If it wasn't for Tom Brady, the final eight seasons of Julian Edelman's career may have looked a whole lot different. NFL Films will spotlight the former New England Patriots wide receiver in "Julian Edelman: A Football Life," a documentary that debuts Friday at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network.
Raleigh News & Observer

Will the Saints Go Marching Out of Levi’s with a Win?

The Saints defense was supposed to be one the best this season. Their offense was supposed to have one of the better groups of weapons as well. Jameis Winston was ultra-efficient in 2021, prior to tearing his ACL. It was widely assumed, by many Saints fans at least, that he would pick up right where he left off this season. Coming out of week 11, none of these things appear to be the case.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Raleigh News & Observer

Cowboys vs. Giants: 5 Key to Win, Squashing Saquon, Thanksgiving Inactives

The Dallas Cowboys will look to improve on that 7-3 record when the New York Giants come to town for the Thanksgiving Day/"Odell Beckham Jr. Bowl'' game at AT&T Stadium. Both teams are coming off vastly different outcomes from last Sunday as Dallas blew the brakes off the Minnesota Vikings, while the Detroit Lions handled the Giants easily in a 31-18 win.
DALLAS, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Kicking Bass: Bills Edge Lions In Emotional Thanksgiving Win

The Buffalo Bills entered their second game in five days - both of them in Detroit - serving up a deceptive platter to the Detroit Lions. On the one hand, the short Thanksgiving week, made shorter by the blizzard that moved last Sunday's Buffalo home game to The Motor City, caused the coaching staff to smartly tighten the game plan.
BUFFALO, NY
Raleigh News & Observer

Packers-Eagles Injury Report: Tonyan Latest to Catch Illness

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur found reason to be thankful when checking out the participation list at Thursday’s practice. Starting offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins returned to practice after sitting out on Wednesday. So did safety Rudy Ford after being sidelined due to illness. However, starting tight end Robert Tonyan was out on Thursday after becoming the sixth player on the injury report due to illness.
Raleigh News & Observer

Broncos Host Rookie QB Jarrett Guarantano on Tryout

Jarrett Guarantano, an undrafted rookie quarterback, conducted a workout with the Denver Broncos earlier this week. On Tuesday, the Broncos hosted Guarantano as well as a slew of free-agent tryouts: tight ends Jevon Cottoy, Josh Hokit and Briley Moore, wide receivers Kevin Kassis, Brandon Lewis and Jaquarii Roberson, and linebacker Ray Wilborn, whom the team signed to its practice squad.
TENNESSEE STATE
Raleigh News & Observer

Toughest Matchups for Bears Against Jets

The Bears face a turnabout now. They came into the week presenting the possibility of preparing for two different types of quarterbacks to the Jets defense. Getting ready for Justin Fields or Trevor Siemian are two different things, and the Jets can't really know which it will be based on how practice has gone so far.
CHICAGO, IL
Raleigh News & Observer

49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk Apologizes to Cameraman He Hit With Football

San Francisco wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was feeling remorseful after accidentally plunking 49ers senior video producer Nick Schebetta with a football during a touchdown celebration in Monday night’s win over the Cardinals in Mexico City. When Aiyuk arrived at the team’s headquarters on Wednesday, he presented Schebetta with the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Raleigh News & Observer

Saints Injury Roundup: Alvin Kamara Pops Up On Thursday With Illness

FULL: James Hurst (concussion), Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee) We'll get one more look at the Saints on Friday ahead of traveling out to San Francisco against the 49ers. Hopefully it's nothing serious with Kamara, but it is something worth monitoring. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Raleigh News & Observer

George Pickens Knew Kenny Pickett Was Great Long Before Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- It took no time for George Pickens to realize that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was a winner. Literally, no time at all. The first time the Steelers' first and second-round picks met was at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. And the moment Pickens met the Pitt quarterback, he knew he was different.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

5 Takeaways from Lions’ 28-25 Loss to Bills

The Detroit Lions were seeking to record their first 4-0 month of November since 1962 against a talented Buffalo Bills squad. Winners of three straight games, Detroit had plans to showcase their young roster to a nationally televised audience. Facing a team many have tabbed to be in the mix...
DETROIT, MI
Raleigh News & Observer

Why The 49ers Will Go to the Super Bowl

After a 38-10 dismantling of the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico, the San Francisco 49ers are now 6-4 and sit atop the NFC West, currently holding the No. 3 seed in the NFC. While the Cardinals were led by backup quarterback Colt McCoy and have been one of the disappointments of the season, one thing was made evident from the opening kickoff to the final gun -- the 49ers will make it to the Super Bowl.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Raleigh News & Observer

Browns Sign Veteran Center, Make Other Roster Moves

With the unfortunate injury to center Ethan Pocic, the Cleveland Browns have opted to place him on the injured reserve. Additionally, Cleveland has signed veteran center Greg Mancz to the active roster. Pocic will now have to miss at least four games, the earliest he can return is against the...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy