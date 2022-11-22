Read full article on original website
Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
Should Herschel Walker receive a tax break in Texas?Ash JurbergTexas State
Ransomware Attack at Dallas Central Appraisal District ContinuesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
RAM Set for Free 2-day Clinic in Dallas, TexasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T StadiumJalyn SmootArlington, TX
Cowboys get huge Micah Parsons, Demarcus Lawrence updates for Thanksgiving game vs. Giants
The Dallas Cowboys had two standout defensive players, linebacker Micah Parsons and defensive lineman Demarcus Lawrence, pop up on the injury report heading into their Thanksgiving Day NFL matchup against the New York Giants. While both Parsons and Lawrence were listed as questionable, Cowboys fans have nothing to fear when...
Analysis: Russell Wilson trade to Denver looks like Herschel Walker's to Minnesota
DENVER (AP) - The most lopsided trade in NFL history sent Herschel Walker to Minnesota for two fistfuls of players and draft picks that served as the pillars of the Dallas Cowboys' dynasty of the 1990s.The Russell Wilson trade isn't quite so cockeyed, but eight months in it sure looks as one-sided as any deal since the Walker washout that Jerry Jones immediately dubbed "The Great Train Robbery."What Denver has 33 years later might very well go down as "The Big Bamboozle."Walker wasn't exactly a bust in Minneapolis, scoring 25 touchdowns in 2 1/2 seasons with the Vikings. But he...
2022 Playoff Picture: Cowboys, Bills, Dolphins, Ravens have had toughest schedules
Strength of schedule is always an interesting conversation during the offseason, but the gaze is often focused in the wrong direction. 2022 crystalizes this more than other recent years. Any fan looking at their team’s schedule this offseason would’ve circled the Los Angeles Rams as one of the toughest games on the itinerary.
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Cowboys 2022, Week 12: Everything you need to know
The New York Giants, reeling from their worst performance of the season in a 31-18 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, have to quickly put that away as they face the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Tx. on Thanksgiving Day. Both teams are 7-3, but the Cowboys are ahead of...
Raleigh News & Observer
Is It Over for the Steelers?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves staring at the worst question you can be asked about an NFL franchise, is this season over?. With a 3-7 record and no consistent spark, it's hard to find the light to bring a positive answer to the question. That being said, there's no need to sit around gloomy because the Pittsburgh Steelers aren't Super Bowl Champions.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys vs. Giants: Can Dak Prescott Key Feast? Thanksgiving Preview
In the second game of a Thanksgiving NFL triple-header, the Dallas Cowboys host the New York Giants in a NFC East showdown from Arlington. With a short four-day turnaround, the Cowboys hope to feast on the Giants for a season series sweep in a rivalry that dates back to 1960.
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys vs. Giants: 5 Key to Win, Squashing Saquon, Thanksgiving Inactives
The Dallas Cowboys will look to improve on that 7-3 record when the New York Giants come to town for the Thanksgiving Day/"Odell Beckham Jr. Bowl'' game at AT&T Stadium. Both teams are coming off vastly different outcomes from last Sunday as Dallas blew the brakes off the Minnesota Vikings, while the Detroit Lions handled the Giants easily in a 31-18 win.
Raleigh News & Observer
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys: Inactives & Lineup Changes
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants had no trouble figuring out their Week 12 inactive list. But that's not necessarily a good thing, as the inactive list consists of injured players who didn't make the trip to Dallas. Here is the Giants' inactive list...
Raleigh News & Observer
Offense Finally Looks Well-Armed
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans head into Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals equipped with something that’s eluded them almost all season: the threat of a downfield passing attack. It would have been impossible to say the same just a week ago. That was before Ryan Tannehill...
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys vs. Chiefs Tops Odds For Super Bowl LVII Matchup
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are on somewhat of a roll in 2022 despite dealing with injuries to key players. Sitting at 7-3 before a Thanksgiving matchup with the division rival New York Giants - who also sit at 7-3 - the Cowboys are positioning themselves as one of the favorites to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona next February.
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver
A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading up the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ja'Marcus Bradley is signing with the Steelers practice squad, according to league transactions. Bradley appeared in eight games for the Browns between 2020-21, also spending time with the practice squad. Bradley has nine catches for 124 yards in his NFL career. He was an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana.
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Biggest Draft Needs: Time to Try Again at Some Positions
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting 3-7 heading into Week 12 and currently hold the 8th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Realistically, it won't end that way. This is the Pittsburgh Steelers, chances are they're going to win some more games - and at no point will they give up on a season.
NFC East goes 3-1 in Week 11
The NFC East (29-12) continued its run of having the best record of the divisions in the NFL, winning three of four in Week 11. The AFC East (26-14) also has each of its teams with a winning record. However, with the Eagles being two games better than the Dolphins and Bills, the NFC East still holds the edge.
Raleigh News & Observer
Week 12 Rankings: Kickers
Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!
Raleigh News & Observer
Kicking Bass: Bills Edge Lions In Emotional Thanksgiving Win
The Buffalo Bills entered their second game in five days - both of them in Detroit - serving up a deceptive platter to the Detroit Lions. On the one hand, the short Thanksgiving week, made shorter by the blizzard that moved last Sunday's Buffalo home game to The Motor City, caused the coaching staff to smartly tighten the game plan.
Raleigh News & Observer
Texans Rookie DB Derek Stingley Jr. Remains Questionable vs. Dolphins
HOUSTON — Rookie defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. missed the Houston Texans' Week 11 match against the Washington Commanders. And it appears Stingley's status for Sunday's contest against the 7-3 Miami Dolphins is up in the air. Stingley has been dealing with a hamstring injury for a week, which...
Raleigh News & Observer
Bills Take Control Before Halftime, Leading Lions 17-14
The Buffalo Bills lead the Detroit Lions at halftime 17-14. After punts from both sides to start the game, the Lions' offense, which has been key to their three-game winning streak, struck first, driving 61 yards on 12 plays as Jamaal Williams punched it into the endzone on a two-yard run.
Raleigh News & Observer
Von Miller BREAKING: Buffalo Bills Star Carted Off - Knee Injury - OUT vs. Lions; VIDEO
Von Miller is very much the centerpiece of what the Buffalo Bills do, in everything from his community activity to his locker-room leadership to his recruitment of Odell Beckham Jr ... And of course, in terms of his excellence on the field. But for this moment, in the Thanksgiving game...
Raleigh News & Observer
Saints Injury Roundup: Alvin Kamara Pops Up On Thursday With Illness
FULL: James Hurst (concussion), Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee) We'll get one more look at the Saints on Friday ahead of traveling out to San Francisco against the 49ers. Hopefully it's nothing serious with Kamara, but it is something worth monitoring. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI...
Raleigh News & Observer
Packers-Eagles Injury Report: Tonyan Latest to Catch Illness
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur found reason to be thankful when checking out the participation list at Thursday’s practice. Starting offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins returned to practice after sitting out on Wednesday. So did safety Rudy Ford after being sidelined due to illness. However, starting tight end Robert Tonyan was out on Thursday after becoming the sixth player on the injury report due to illness.
