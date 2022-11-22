Mobile Banking App Features You May Not Be Using (But Should)

Many people use mobile apps to handle their day-to-day affairs in our heavily tech-focused world. Mobile banking apps make it easier to monitor your checking account balance and manage other essential banking needs while on the go.

But your banking app may have features you're not using. These features could make your life easier and allow you to do more without visiting your local branch. Here are some features you may be missing out on.

1. Bill pay

Many banks include bill pay tools on their websites and mobile apps, and it's a convenient feature. While sometimes it may make sense to schedule some bills online directly through the company, that's not always possible -- or it may be possible, but comes with added fees.

You may need to send out a check for some payments. But if you plan to snail-mail a check, you'll have to pay postage and use a paper check. Chances are, getting checks from your bank will cost you extra.

However, you can avoid this by using your bank's bill pay feature. You can easily schedule payments through the mobile app. When it's time to make your payment, your bank will send it for you at no extra cost. Don't miss out on this feature if you value convenience.

2. Mobile deposit

Another feature that often goes unnoticed is mobile deposit tools. If your bank's mobile app has this feature, you can deposit checks to your bank account without visiting your local bank branch. All you have to do is snap a photo of the front and back of the signed check.

Keep in mind that your bank may have a mobile deposit limit -- so if you have a $20,000 check to deposit, you may need to head to the bank. But for other deposits with smaller check amounts, this is an excellent feature.

You can also automate your savings through banking apps to stay committed to your savings goals. You can set up automated transfers to send funds from your checking account to your savings account and choose how often you want that to happen.

Some banks also offer additional mobile app tools to help you on your savings journey. You may be able to use a built-in calculator to see how your savings could grow if you increase your contributions or view graphs and charts to get a better look at your saving progress so far.

4. Zelle

In today's busy world, payment apps offer a convenient way to pay back friends and family. Whether you're splitting the bill at dinner or sending money as a birthday treat, payment apps are a great solution if you don't have cash in your wallet.

But did you know that your bank may have payment app capabilities within its mobile app? Many banks partner with Zelle and allow their customers to pay others with Zelle directly through their bank account.

There are no fees charged when using Zelle to transfer money to another person from your bank account. Make sure you only use this feature to send money to people you trust, as trying to get money back from scammers can be a nightmare (and may be impossible).

Use banking apps to get more done

Your mobile banking app may have a lot more features than you realize. Take some time to explore your bank's app to see if there are tools included that could save you time and make it easier to manage your personal finance matters.

