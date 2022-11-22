Savannah, Lindsie Chrisley post cryptic quotes after parents’ sentencing

Savannah and Lindsie Chrisley subtly reacted to their parents’ sentencing with cryptic messages shared to their Instagram Stories.

Savannah posted a quote by pastor Kimberly Jones, aka Real Talk Kim, that suggested she didn’t have to explain herself or her family to anyone.

“Noah didn’t stop building the ark to explain himself to everyone who doubted and hated on him,” the post by Jones reads. “Keep building your ark. The rain will do the talking.”

Lindsie — who was estranged from her father , Todd Chrisley, from 2019 until this summer — called upon friends to help her during these trying times.

Lindsie, who is the result of Todd’s previous marriage, shared a video of two of her girlfriends sitting on a bed. She paired the footage with the words, “The best girlfriends, show up in the bad times with hugs and champagne” and set the video to Bruno Mars’ “Count on Me.”

Savannah and Lindsie Chrisley each took to social media to subtly react to their parents’ sentencing. lindsiechrisley/Instagram

Brothers Kyle and Chase Chrisley have yet to post about the sentencing.

The “Chrisley Knows Best” star was sentenced to 12 years behind bars and 16 months of probation Monday after he and wife Julie Chrisley were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion.

Julie was given a lighter sentence of seven years in prison but will also be on probation for 16 months.

The “Chrisley Knows Best” stars were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison. Rick Diamond

In light of their sentences, the couple’s multiple shows, such as “Growing Up Chrisley,” have been canceled .

One month before the pair’s conviction, “Chrisley Knows Best” was renewed for its 10th season. We’re told the network has banked some episodes of season 10 of “Chrisley Knows Best” that were shot before the trial began, and those will air next year.

Savannah shared this message after hearing the news. savannahchrisley/Instagram

Lindsie, meanwhile, turned to friends to help get her through it. lindsiechrisley/Instagram

Todd was also revealed to be the host of the upcoming dating show “Love Limo,” but Page Six has confirmed that E! also canceled that project.

NBCUniversal didn’t return Page Six’s request for comment.

Todd and Julie were indicted in August 2019 on charges that they submitted fake documents to banks to secure more than $30 million in loans. Julie was additionally accused of using fake statements to rent a home.

The couple, who have been married since May 1996, share sons Chase, 26, and Grayson, 16, as well as daughter Savannah, 25. Todd also has daughter Lindsie and son Kyle, 31, from his previous marriage to Teresa Terry.

In 2016, Todd and Julie were granted sole custody of Kyle’s now-10-year-old daughter, Chloe.

Todd and Julie also share custody of son Kyle’s daughter, Chloe. Instagram/ Kyle Chrisley

A new indictment was filed in February, and their trial began two months later . The pair, who maintained their innocence throughout their legal proceedings, were convicted in June .

The Chrisleys’ sentencing came about a week after Grayson was hospitalized following a severe car accident in Nashville .