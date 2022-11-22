ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radnor Township, PA

College Credit: Siegrist dominates, Sturans and Fasolino shine in final college season

By Stephen Haynes, Poughkeepsie Journal
 2 days ago

Maddy Siegrist has picked up where she left off last season, leading the Villanova University women's basketball team to a hot start. The Poughkeepsie native came within a point of her career-high on Sunday, racking up 41 points and 16 rebounds for the Wildcats in a 74-71 win over Temple. Siegrist scored 18 points to lead a fourth-quarter surge that secured the victory.

The Wildcats opened their season visiting Marist College on Nov. 7, which was a homecoming for Siegrist. The 6-foot-1 forward had 21 points and 13 rebounds in a dominant win.

What's exceptional is that these performances are no longer surprising. The former Our Lady of Lourdes High School star is the reigning Big East Player of the Year and was the second leading scorer in Division I last season. Villanova has won its first four games and Siegrist is averaging 29 points and 13.3 rebounds while shooting 55.1% from the field and 46.7% from three-point range.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BYDdR_0jJohzOj00

Going global: Maddy Siegrist competing with USA Basketball 3x3 team in international tournament

Home crowd : Tyler Adams begins World Cup with Dutchess fanbase, Ted Lasso behind him

John Jay-East Fishkill graduate Joey Naso completed a successful freshman season with the Bridgewater State University football team, helping them win the New England Bowl. Naso connected on his four point-after attempts in the 34-24 win over Catholic last Saturday. He earned Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference special teams Player of the Week honors last month after making a program-record 10 extra-point kicks in the Bears' 82-0 win over Fitchburg State.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KvPDi_0jJohzOj00

Davontrey Thomas is off to another strong start with the New Haven men's basketball team. The former Poughkeepsie High School star scored 19 points, including hitting 4 of 8 three-pointers, and leading the Chargers in an 82-64 win over Adelphi last Saturday. Through two games, the 6-foot-5 junior is averaging 19.5 points and shooting 60% from the field. Thomas led New Haven to the NCAA Division II regional semifinals last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IHWss_0jJohzOj00

Michaela Fasolino , who starred at Arlington High School, concluded a sterling career with the Misericordia women's soccer team, leading them to a 21-1-1 record and a national No. 1 ranking. The Cougars lost, 2-0, to Johns Hopkins in the NCAA Division III final last Sunday, but the midfielder helped elevate the program significantly. Fasolino, who earned All-American honors last season, set career highs with 21 goals and 10 assists this fall and was named Middle Atlantic Conference Defensive Player of the Year. The graduate student also received conference all-academic recognition.

Former John Jay-East Fishkill standout Michael Blanchard had a breakthrough season for the Ithaca College football team. The defensive lineman had 27 tackles, 2 ½ sacks and an interception, helping the Bombers win their first 11 games. Ithaca hosts Springfield College on Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament. Blanchard, as a senior in 2019, was named the Journal's Defensive Player of the Year after leading the Patriots to the Section 1 Class AA semifinals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lfCYx_0jJohzOj00

Kaylee Sturans also excelled at Misericordia, continuing the run of success she and Fasolino enjoyed at Arlington. Sturans, who also was an All-American last season, earned conference first-team honors for the fourth time and was named to the all-academic team. She had five goals and 10 assists while splitting time as a forward and defender. Sturans and Fasolino had helped lead the Arlington girls soccer team to two section titles and the Class AA state championship in 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38KiyU_0jJohzOj00

Zach Barber , a former Our Lady of Lourdes football star, excelled this season for King's College. The defensive back had 38 tackles, three interceptions, a fumble recovery and six pass break-ups, helping the Monarchs go 8-3 this fall. The junior twice was selected to the D3Football.com Team of the Week, including earlier this month when his two interceptions led a 14-0 win over Misericordia.

