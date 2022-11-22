The Best Thanksgiving Movies on Netflix

Poor Thanksgiving, it’s the one holiday that doesn’t get love from Hollywood. With the exception of Planes, Trains and Automobiles, there just aren’t that many movies that are considered a must-watch at Thanksgiving. (Despite the fact that Garry Marshall’s late period included New Year’s Eve, Valentine’s Day and even Mother’s Day, the man never got around to making Turkey Day.) But over on Netflix, there are actually several movies that are, if not directly related to Thanksgiving, then turkey-adjacent, and they’re perfect for streaming over a long weekend full of food and family.

For starters, you can check out Malin Akerman, Kat Dennings, Aisha Tyler, and about a dozen more big names in Friendsgiving, about a group of L.A. pals who unite over the holiday. If you want a comedy film with a light drizzle of gravy, Addams Family Values features Christina Ricci breaking down the true meaning of the holiday in one of the film’s most unforgettable scenes. Take a peek at some of our favorite Thanksgiving watches on Netflix now, but hurry, pretty soon it’ll be time to watch Christmas movies!