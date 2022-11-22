Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Popular discount retail store opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersFreeport, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
Related
aroundptown.com
Prophetstown Holiday Ornament Selected
Gabby Vails, a student at Prophetstown High School, is the winner in the 2022 Prophetstown Proud Holiday Ornament competition. The design features a guitar neck with Christmas Tree tuning pegs in keeping with this year’s parade theme of “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree. PHS art instructor Dawn...
aroundptown.com
Love Light Ceremony Saturday at 5:30; Names Listed
The Prophetstown Love Light committee has announced its plans for the 30th annual lighting ceremony in Eclipse Square Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday. Participants in the ceremony include Pastor Joey Garcea of the Prophetstown United Methodist Church, Prophetstown Mayor, Steve Swanson and members of the PLT#3 Music Department. The star...
aroundptown.com
AroundPtown Parade Coverage
Once again his year AroundPtown.com will record the Prophetstown Lighted Christmas Parade made possible by the generosity of many local businesses. Make sure to stop by and say “HI” to the us at the corner of Main and 3rd Streets during the evening. The parade production will posted...
aroundptown.com
Missing Cat- Prophetstown
A long haired black cat from Jackson Street in Prophetstown has been missing since Wednesday morning. If you find him he needs to go to the Veterinarian in Prophetstown as he needs his medication. He is also microchipped. Please help find him. He is missed very much!. Please call Bill...
aroundptown.com
Obituary- Avis M. (Landheer) Chamberlain
AVIS M. (LANDHEER) CHAMBERLAIN, 93, of Lyndon, IL, died Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Morrison Community Hospital in Morrison, IL. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at First Lutheran Church in Prophetstown, IL, with Rev. Chelsey Weech officiating. A visitation will be held prior, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at noon. Private family interment will be in the Oak Knoll Cemetery in Sterling, IL.
aroundptown.com
Tampico Family Needs Help After House Fire
A house fire in Tampico on Tuesday afternoon has left a family in need of clothing and other necessities. Tampico Police Chief, Mike Lewis said he received a dispatch call around1:20PM to investigate a possible structure fire at 210 S. Benton Street. Upon arrival he saw heavy smoke coming from a window on the first floor of the two story house. Lewis said no one was home at the time but he did get several pets to safety.
aroundptown.com
Panthers Lose To UT
The EP Panthers moved up in competition in the Geneseo tourney Friday facing Western Big 6 United Township and were soundly defeated 77-28. UT’s man to man full court pressure was intense throughout the contest and the results showed. Noah Wiseley’s 3-point shot got EP on the board first...
