A house fire in Tampico on Tuesday afternoon has left a family in need of clothing and other necessities. Tampico Police Chief, Mike Lewis said he received a dispatch call around1:20PM to investigate a possible structure fire at 210 S. Benton Street. Upon arrival he saw heavy smoke coming from a window on the first floor of the two story house. Lewis said no one was home at the time but he did get several pets to safety.

TAMPICO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO