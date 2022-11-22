ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton Foodbank holding distribution ahead of Thanksgiving

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Foodbank, Inc. will be hosting a food drive for North Dayton and surrounding area residents on Tuesday.

According to The Foodbank, a distribution will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event will take place at the Dixie Twin Drive-In and it is sponsored by CareSource.

This distribution is a drive-thru event and clients are asked to not arrive before 12 p.m. for food preparation and safety purposes.

What is the top Thanksgiving side dish in the Miami Valley?

“The North Dayton area was heavily impacted by the 2019 Memorial Day Tornadoes and continues to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank. “We are grateful to be partnering with CareSource to address the higher rate of food insecurity in the North Dayton area, and ultimately offer families much-needed support.”

Guests will receive fresh produce, proteins, grains and other products free of charge. This distribution will also be providing Cornish Hens in lieu of turkeys due to recent inflation.

For more information on The Foodbank, click here .

WDTN

