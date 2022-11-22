ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greer, SC

Retired South Carolina trooper accused of stealing property during crash investigation

By Robert Cox
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A retired South Carolina trooper is accused of taking someone’s property during a crash investigation in 2011 and later selling it.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, 59-year-old David Eugene McAlhany, of Greer, was arrested and charged with misconduct in office, common law misconduct in office, and petit larceny.

McAlhany is accused of taking a piece of personal property valued at under $2,000 while investigating a crash in November of 2011 while working as a state trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Warrants stated that McAlhany later sold the property instead of documenting it and submitting it for return.

McAlhany had since retired from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

He was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center on $12,000 bond.

walterborolive.com

Missing North Carolina man found dead in Colleton

On Thursday, Nov. 17, a North Carolina man, Braedan Rose, 25, of Avery County in Newland, N.C., was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon. The man was reported missing to North Carolina authorities on Friday, Oct 14. North Carolina authorities were told the man battled with drug addiction...
NEWLAND, NC
106.3 WORD

Upstate man dies in work accident

An autopsy is being performed Friday on the Spartanburg County employee, killed in an accident at a recycling center Wednesday. Investigators say, 65 year old Michael Harrison Cooper was pinned between a large trash container & a concrete wall
BOILING SPRINGS, SC
FOX Carolina

USGS: Earthquake reported in SC on Thanksgiving day

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Midlands on Thursday. Officials said the earthquake happened around 3.9 miles southeast of Elgin at 4:22 p.m. The earthquake had a magnitude of 2 and a depth of 1 kilometer.
ELGIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for runaway 14-year-old from Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Xylor Layton Crosby, a 14-year-old who ran away over the weekend. Deputies said Crosby was last seen near Saco Street on November 19, 2022, at around 8:30 p.m. He was wearing a dark-colored...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

North Carolina man who admitted to abducting, suffocating man among 3 to be paroled from life sentences

GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) – Three inmates from the Piedmont Triad – all of them serving life sentences for second-degree murder, one of which was upheld by the North Carolina Supreme Court – are going to be paroled after serving decades in prison. The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which for months has been […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
a-z-animals.com

Cottonmouths in South Carolina: Where They Live and How Often They Bite

Cottonmouths in South Carolina: Where They Live and How Often They Bite. South Carolina is located on the southeastern coast of the United States and is divided into three distinct regions – the Piedmont, the Blue Ridge mountains, and the Atlantic coastal plain. As the state has so many different ecosystems, it’s no surprise that it is home to a vast array of animals. Snakes are particularly abundant, and there are 38 different species living in South Carolina – including six that are venomous. One of these venomous snakes is the cottonmouth. So, let’s learn all about cottonmouths in South Carolina!
GEORGIA STATE
