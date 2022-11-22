ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

CBS Minnesota

Analysis: Russell Wilson trade to Denver looks like Herschel Walker's to Minnesota

DENVER (AP) - The most lopsided trade in NFL history sent Herschel Walker to Minnesota for two fistfuls of players and draft picks that served as the pillars of the Dallas Cowboys' dynasty of the 1990s.The Russell Wilson trade isn't quite so cockeyed, but eight months in it sure looks as one-sided as any deal since the Walker washout that Jerry Jones immediately dubbed "The Great Train Robbery."What Denver has 33 years later might very well go down as "The Big Bamboozle."Walker wasn't exactly a bust in Minneapolis, scoring 25 touchdowns in 2 1/2 seasons with the Vikings. But he...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Week 12 Stat Projections: Quarterback Rankings

With all 32 teams playing this week, fantasy teams should have the best remaining players in their starting lineups. The only top 12 quarterback with a question heading into Week 12 is Kyler Murray. Three other teams (Panthers, Rams, Jets) could have changes at the quarterback position on Sunday. ,...
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Cowboys 2022, Week 12: Everything you need to know

The New York Giants, reeling from their worst performance of the season in a 31-18 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, have to quickly put that away as they face the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Tx. on Thanksgiving Day. Both teams are 7-3, but the Cowboys are ahead of...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Broncos’ In-House Interim HC Canddiates if Hackett Gets Fired

The Denver Broncos are far below expectations, and fans want head coach Nathaniel Hackett fired sooner rather than later. But, of course, that would entail an in-season firing, which is hard to argue against with the offense's performance this season. Even though the quality of play on the offensive line...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys vs. Giants: Can Dak Prescott Key Feast? Thanksgiving Preview

In the second game of a Thanksgiving NFL triple-header, the Dallas Cowboys host the New York Giants in a NFC East showdown from Arlington. With a short four-day turnaround, the Cowboys hope to feast on the Giants for a season series sweep in a rivalry that dates back to 1960.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Odell Beckham Jr. Speaks Out on Bills’ Von Miller Injury, Turf & God

Sunday's Buffalo Bills' meeting with the Detroit Lions is marred by the injury to star edge rusher Von Miller ... an issue that every football fan in the country likely took notice of ... Including Odell Beckham Jr. Miller exited the game with the training staff right before halftime. Miller...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘I’m Extremely Sorry!’ ‘Kick-Ass’ Cowboys Get Apology From ESPN Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys not only conquered the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, but they also conquered the expectations of NFL defender-turned-ESPN-analyst Ryan Clark. Like many after the Cowboys lost a late lead against the Green Bay Packers in last Sunday's visit to Lambeau Field, Clark didn't think the Cowboys would fare well against the NFC North-leading Vikings. He went as far as to place the Cowboys in "all heaps of trouble" leading into the anticipated showdown at U.S. Bank Stadium, especially after the Vikings stole a thrilling victory from the Buffalo Bills the week prior.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFC East goes 3-1 in Week 11

The NFC East (29-12) continued its run of having the best record of the divisions in the NFL, winning three of four in Week 11. The AFC East (26-14) also has each of its teams with a winning record. However, with the Eagles being two games better than the Dolphins and Bills, the NFC East still holds the edge.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Kicking Bass: Bills Edge Lions In Emotional Thanksgiving Win

The Buffalo Bills entered their second game in five days - both of them in Detroit - serving up a deceptive platter to the Detroit Lions. On the one hand, the short Thanksgiving week, made shorter by the blizzard that moved last Sunday's Buffalo home game to The Motor City, caused the coaching staff to smartly tighten the game plan.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Why They Win: How Patriots Conquer Thanksgiving, Vikings

Ironically enough, the New England Patriots enter Thanksgiving having bagged a turkey. Of course, the Patriots haven't had completely perfect strikes in the three consecutive victories that have thrust them back into the NFL playoff discussion. Fortunately for the Pats and a potential postseason streak, the College Football Playoff Committee is far from this conversation and the Patriots sit in the AFC's fifth spot on the Thanksgiving playoff bracket. They'll look to solidify their positioning during the holiday evening when they battle the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Trades by Packers, Eagles Show Value of Premier Receiver

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In some ways, receiver is a dime-a-dozen position. There are countless receivers in the NFL who are pretty good, and countless more who aren’t in the league who probably are good enough to be on a roster. In other ways, receiver is a complete...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Detroit Lions’ Week 12 Inactive List

The Detroit Lions' offense will enter Week 12 with an elevated amount of confidence, with its play having steadily improved over the past three weeks. It was announced Thursday morning that Josh Reynolds will suit up against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field. The Bills still have a top duo...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Fans React to Jameson Williams News: Can Jared Goff Throw It Deep?

The Detroit Lions wanted to take it slow with rookie wideout Jameson Williams. Despite fans wanting to see the talented wideout debut sooner, Detroit's front office indicated from the time he was drafted that the process would be slow getting Williams on the field. After rehabbing from a torn ACL,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

New Signing: Colts Bring Back Hopeful Special Teams Ace

The Indianapolis Colts announced this week that they have re-signed safety and special teamer Trevor Denbow to the practice squad. From the outside looking in, special teams often gets overlooked as a critical component of a football team, but the Colts put a premium on it. Led by coordinator Bubba Ventrone, the Colts' special teams units have been considered among the best in the NFL for several years now.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Eno Benjamin Tweets About ‘Hard Knocks’ Amid Release From Cardinals

View the original article to see embedded media. Running back Eno Benjamin was released by the Cardinals last week in just his second season with the team following a strong college career at local Arizona State. Benjamin was selected in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL draft by the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Best NFL Same Game Parlay Picks & Bets For Thanksgiving Games

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. When it comes to sports betting, the NFL is as good as it gets. Professional football remains the biggest market on betting apps by far in the US and it’s not hard to see why.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bengals Bring Back Familiar Face After Releasing Him Earlier in the Week

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed offensive tackle Isaiah Prince to the practice squad on Wednesday afternoon. The four-year lineman spent the first 10 games of the season on injured reserve. The Bengals waived him on Tuesday. He cleared waivers, which paved the way for his return to the team.
