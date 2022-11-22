Read full article on original website
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
NBA Rumors: Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook And A Protected First-Round Pick For Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has been overall poor this season, with a 5-10 record thus far. There have been many fans that have been clamoring for the team to make a move and improve the roster. Recently, it was reported by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype that...
Jae Crowder Labeled Trade Target for Chicago Bulls
The Phoenix Suns have long been in the hunt to send Jae Crowder packing for good after a tumultuous offseason between the two sides. Multiple insiders suggest a trade is imminent, and there's a sea of potential suitors to land Crowder's talents. Should the Chicago Bulls be included in that?...
DeMar DeRozan is by far the Chicago Bulls’ player who contributes the most to winning games
DeMar DeRozan needs Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic to level up and help him carry the Chicago Bulls
NBA Rumors: Utah Jazz Rejected Trading Lauri Markkanen For John Collins
The Utah Jazz have become one of the biggest surprises in the NBA this season, posting a big 12-7 record to start the campaign, ranking 2nd in the Western Conference standings. After several years of trying to win with Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert on the roster, they decided to make some changes and are now playing way better than they are now.
This Bulls-Magic Trade Features Zach LaVine
All good things must come to an end. All NBA teams strive to contend for the NBA title. For that matter, all mediocre things must come to an end, too. Even all bad things must come to an end. All things must come to an end. That should be the saying.
Lonzo Ball, Goran Dragic injury report vs. Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks will be without Khris Middleton and Joe Ingles who are both yet to make their season debuts
DeMar DeRozan, Bulls snap Celtics' nine-game win streak
DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points and Zach LaVine added 22 as the host Chicago Bulls topped the Celtics 121-107 on Monday night to snap Boston's nine-game winning streak. Chicago ended a four-game slide while improving to 2-1 against the Celtics this season. Patrick Williams chipped in a season-high 17 points for the Bulls, Nikola Vucevic notched 12 points and 13 rebounds and Andre Drummond grabbed 12 boards.
NBA suspends Lakers' Beverley 3 games for shoving Suns' Ayton
The NBA has suspended Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley for three games without pay after he shoved Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton from behind during Tuesday's contest, the league announced Thursday. Beverley's history of "unsportsmanlike acts" was factored into the length of his suspension. The veteran has been suspended...
DeMar DeRozan drops truth bomb on ‘fun’ after Billy Donovan challenged Bulls stars
There were stretches during the 2021-22 season where the Chicago Bulls, led by DeMar DeRozan, owned the best record in the Eastern Conference. However, the Bulls ended up falling off, finishing sixth in the Eastern Conference and promptly getting eliminated in five games by the Milwaukee Bucks. Alas, that trend...
Mavericks' Luka Doncic has Extremely High Praise for Celtics Star Duo
The Boston Celtics are set to take on the upstart Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night at TD Garden. When the two squads take the court it will be a battle of two Most Valuable Player hopefuls. Jayson Tatum certainly has cemented his name in the conversation for the NBA's biggest award with his play ...
Celtics, NBA Twitter react to Boston's 125-112 win vs. Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic
The Boston Celtics showed what could happen on a night when nothing was falling for any of their players on the last game of their recent road trip, falling to a determined Chicago Bulls squad eager to stave off a deeper descent in the NBA standings. But then the Celtics...
Nets' Ben Simmons booed as Sixers spoil his Philadelphia return
PHILADELPHIA -- Ben Simmons knew exactly the type of reception he was going to get fromSixersfans Tuesday night inside Wells Fargo Center. After going through a contentious divorce with the team that made him the No. 1 overall pick in 2016, forcing his way out of Philadelphia before the start of last season, he knewfans would loudly show their anger in a variety of ways.
NBA roundup: Jayson Tatum leads Celtics past Mavs
November 24 - Jayson Tatum's injured ankle looked fine Wednesday night as he scored a team-high 37 points and pulled down 13 rebounds to help the Boston Celtics kick off a six-game homestand with a 125-112 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.
Charlotte plays Philadelphia on 5-game home slide
Philadelphia 76ers (9-8, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (4-14, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts Philadelphia looking to break its five-game home losing streak. The Hornets have gone 2-10 against Eastern Conference teams. Charlotte has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than...
USC falls to No. 22 Tennessee in overtime in Battle 4 Atlantis
Boogie Ellis had 21 points and USC forced Tennessee into overtime but couldn't come up with a win at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.
Jayson Tatum Upgraded to Available for Celtics-Mavericks Game
In Monday's loss against the Bulls, Jayson Tatum sprained his left ankle when he turned it after landing on DeMar DeRozan's foot. Tuesday, the Celtics listed Tatum on the injury report with his status in question for Wednesday night's home game against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. ...
Mavs star Luka Doncic hypes up Celtics matchup with Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown love fest
The 2022-23 NBA season is still in its infancy, but Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has emerged as an MVP frontrunner. Right behind him in the race for the coveted award is Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who has helped propel his team to a league-best 13-4 record. Tatum and Doncic square off Wednesday night in Beantown, and Doncic had lots of love for his fellow MVP candidate ahead of the East-West matchup.
Celtics-Mavericks takeaways: Tatum wins battle of MVP frontrunners
Luka Doncic put on a show at TD Garden on Wednesday night, but it was the Boston Celtics prevailing with a 125-112 win over the Dallas Mavericks. The C's erupted for 70 points in the first half. They took a 21-point lead into the third quarter and although the Mavs made it interesting down the stretch, it was too little too late against Jayson Tatum and Co.
