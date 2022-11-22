ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Jae Crowder Labeled Trade Target for Chicago Bulls

The Phoenix Suns have long been in the hunt to send Jae Crowder packing for good after a tumultuous offseason between the two sides. Multiple insiders suggest a trade is imminent, and there's a sea of potential suitors to land Crowder's talents. Should the Chicago Bulls be included in that?...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Utah Jazz Rejected Trading Lauri Markkanen For John Collins

The Utah Jazz have become one of the biggest surprises in the NBA this season, posting a big 12-7 record to start the campaign, ranking 2nd in the Western Conference standings. After several years of trying to win with Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert on the roster, they decided to make some changes and are now playing way better than they are now.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Magic Trade Features Zach LaVine

All good things must come to an end. All NBA teams strive to contend for the NBA title. For that matter, all mediocre things must come to an end, too. Even all bad things must come to an end. All things must come to an end. That should be the saying.
Yardbarker

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls snap Celtics' nine-game win streak

DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points and Zach LaVine added 22 as the host Chicago Bulls topped the Celtics 121-107 on Monday night to snap Boston's nine-game winning streak. Chicago ended a four-game slide while improving to 2-1 against the Celtics this season. Patrick Williams chipped in a season-high 17 points for the Bulls, Nikola Vucevic notched 12 points and 13 rebounds and Andre Drummond grabbed 12 boards.
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

NBA suspends Lakers' Beverley 3 games for shoving Suns' Ayton

The NBA has suspended Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley for three games without pay after he shoved Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton from behind during Tuesday's contest, the league announced Thursday. Beverley's history of "unsportsmanlike acts" was factored into the length of his suspension. The veteran has been suspended...
LOS ANGELES, CA
6abc

Nets' Ben Simmons booed as Sixers spoil his Philadelphia return

PHILADELPHIA -- Ben Simmons knew exactly the type of reception he was going to get fromSixersfans Tuesday night inside Wells Fargo Center. After going through a contentious divorce with the team that made him the No. 1 overall pick in 2016, forcing his way out of Philadelphia before the start of last season, he knewfans would loudly show their anger in a variety of ways.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Reuters

NBA roundup: Jayson Tatum leads Celtics past Mavs

November 24 - Jayson Tatum's injured ankle looked fine Wednesday night as he scored a team-high 37 points and pulled down 13 rebounds to help the Boston Celtics kick off a six-game homestand with a 125-112 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.
BOSTON, MA
6abc

Charlotte plays Philadelphia on 5-game home slide

Philadelphia 76ers (9-8, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (4-14, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts Philadelphia looking to break its five-game home losing streak. The Hornets have gone 2-10 against Eastern Conference teams. Charlotte has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Mavs star Luka Doncic hypes up Celtics matchup with Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown love fest

The 2022-23 NBA season is still in its infancy, but Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has emerged as an MVP frontrunner. Right behind him in the race for the coveted award is Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who has helped propel his team to a league-best 13-4 record. Tatum and Doncic square off Wednesday night in Beantown, and Doncic had lots of love for his fellow MVP candidate ahead of the East-West matchup.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Mavericks takeaways: Tatum wins battle of MVP frontrunners

Luka Doncic put on a show at TD Garden on Wednesday night, but it was the Boston Celtics prevailing with a 125-112 win over the Dallas Mavericks. The C's erupted for 70 points in the first half. They took a 21-point lead into the third quarter and although the Mavs made it interesting down the stretch, it was too little too late against Jayson Tatum and Co.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy