Ciryl Gane, Curtis Blaydes perk up after hearing about UFC plans for Jon Jones
The timeline for the anticipated return of Jon Jones to the UFC and his arrival as a heavyweight has grabbed the attention of contenders Ciryl Gane and Curtis Blaydes. On Monday, MMA Junkie’s Nolan King reported that the promotion has Jones penciled in to fight March 5 at UFC 285 in Las Vegas. Against whom remains up in the air, but the UFC’s preferred option is a title fight against champion Francis Ngannou.
Jiri Prochazka issues statement after withdrawing from UFC 282, vacating light heavyweight title: “I’ll be back in six months and I’ll take the title whoever holds it” “
Jiri Prochazka has issued a statement after withdrawing from UFC 282. It was revealed on Wednesday that Prochazka suffered a serious shoulder injury that forced him to pull out of his UFC 282 light heavyweight title fight against Glover Teixeira. He also vacated the light heavyweight title as he didn’t want to hold up the division and has now taken to Instagram to issue a lengthy statement.
Anthony Smith vs. Jamahal Hill to headline March 11th UFC Fight Night event
The UFC has scheduled a massive light-heavyweight clash for next March. Earlier today, news broke that the 205-pound division was being shaken up. Due to an injury, Jiri Prochazka pulled out of UFC 282 next month and vacated his title. Along with that, Glover Teixeira was pulled from the event for unknown reasons.
CBS Sports
UFC news, rumors: Sean O'Malley says 'my next fight is for the title' as he targets return in July
Sean O'Malley sees a UFC bantamweight championship in the near future. The rising contender cemented himself in the championship picture in his most recent outing and he seems to be settling for nothing short of a golden opportunity next. O'Malley jumped from No. 11 in the bantamweight rankings to No....
Yardbarker
Vadim Nemkov ‘Honored’ to Share Card with Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 290
Vadim Nemkov didn’t get too much time to savor his light heavyweight grand prix victory over Corey Anderson at Bellator 288. After all, it had already been announced that Yoel Romero would be next in line to challenge for light heavyweight gold prior to Bellator 288 this past weekend. Nemkov vs. Romero will serve as the co-main event for Bellator 290 on Feb. 4.
Brendan Schaub hoping the UFC books Alex Pereira vs. Khamzat Chimaev next: “Khamzat would be a handful for him”
Fighter-turned-podcaster Brendan Schaub knows who he wants to see Alex Pereira fight next. ‘Poaton’ is fresh off his return at UFC 281 earlier this month in New York. Standing opposite the Brazilian was the-then middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. The two men previously clashed twice in kickboxing, with Pereira winning on both occasions.
Cris Cyborg set for next boxing match, faces former Bellator fighter on Crawford-Avanesyan undercard
As she maneuvers through MMA free agency, Cris Cyborg continues her delve into the world of professional boxing. In a press release Tuesday, boxing promotion BLK Prime announced Cyborg will face former Bellator fighter Gabrielle Holloway in a four-round lightweight boxing bout. The “special feature” boxing match will take place...
Boxing Scene
Cris Cyborg Added To Crawford vs. Avanesyan PPV Card
Legendary MMA superstar, Cris Cyborg, will be making her return to the boxing ring on December 10, when she battles Gabrielle Holloway on the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan BLK Prime PPV showdown. Cyborg vs. Holloway, a scheduled 4-round bout in the lightweight division, will serve as a special feature attraction.
UFC's Tecia Torres pregnant, career on hold as she expects baby with Raquel Pennington
UFC strawweight contender Tecia Torres will be away from the octagon for a while. Torres, along with wife and former UFC title challenger Raquel Pennington, announced Thursday that she’s pregnant with the couple’s first baby due in June 2023. “We have a little extra to be thankful for...
CBS Sports
2022 UFC event schedule: Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira, Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland on tap
The final two months of the year are heating up with memorable moments that should stand the test of time inside the UFC Octagon. Islam Makhachev, the pupil of former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, cemented himself as UFC lightweight champion with a second-round submission over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 on Oct. 22. August played host to a leading candidate for upset of the year. Leon Edwards, likely on his way to losing a decision, shocked the world with a head-kick knockout of pound-for-pound great Kamaru Usman in the final minute of their UFC welterweight title fight. The list of championship upsets grew in November with Alex Pereira's fifth-round stoppage of Israel Adesanya to capture the middleweight title.
Bellator’s Scott Coker laments Dillon Danis heading to boxing to face KSI: “He had a lot of potential”
Bellator President Scott Coker isn’t super thrilled with Dillon Danis’s new career choice. ‘El Jefe’ has been a controversial figure since making his way into the MMA world. Originally coming onto the scene as Conor McGregor‘s jiu-jitsu coach, Danis quickly began making a name of his own. In 2017, the submission ace signed with Bellator.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Kayla Harrison, Brendan Loughnane and Marlon Moraes all in studio
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 4 p.m. UK time. 11 a.m. ET: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose, and the Parlay Pals break down 2022 PFL Championship bets.
Jiri Prochazka apologizes for UFC 282 withdrawal, explains vacating light heavyweight title
Jiri Prochazka says he’s sorry he had to pull out of UFC 282 and vacate his light heavyweight title, but he vows to get it back. On Wednesday, Prochazka (29-3-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) apologized to fans, the UFC, and previously scheduled opponent Glover Teixeira (33-8 MMA, 16-6 UFC) in a written statement on Instagram shortly after the news broke of his right shoulder injury.
MMA Fighting
Cris Cyborg set to make pro boxing debut against Bellator vet Gabrielle Holloway in December
Cris Cyborg will return to the squared circle on Dec. 10 for a professional boxing match with fellow Bellator fighter Gabrielle Holloway in Omaha, Neb. The matchup was announced Tuesday. The four-round, 154-pound match between Cyborg and Holloway will be featured in the undercard of Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan.
Brandon Royval announces he's out of UFC Fight Night 216 due to broken wrist
Tuesday, Brandon Royval (14-6 MMA, 6-2 UFC) announced he’s out of UFC Fight Night 216 and his scheduled bout vs. Amir Albazi (15-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC), previously expected to take place Dec. 17 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Royval, 30, revealed he recently broke his wrist during...
Sporting News
PFL World Championship Finals 2022 date, start time, odds, PPV schedule & card for PFL 10
After re-signing with the Professional Fighters League, Kayla Harrison is ready to become a three-time champion with the promotion. Following the 2022 tournament finals, Harrison has a goal to move on to bigger things. Harrison competes in the main event of PFL 10, aka the PFL Word Championship Finals, inside...
UFC 281 'Thrill and Agony': Dustin Poirier tells Michael Chandler 'this is my house' in testy exchange
Watch a preview for the latest edition of “The Thrill and the Agony,” which goes behind the scenes of UFC 281. At the event, which took place Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York, Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) dethroned Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC) with a late come-from-behind TKO to capture the middleweight title.
Yardbarker
Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny Targeted for UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro
A welterweight tilt pitting Gilbert Burns against Neil Magny is in the works for UFC 283. Multiple outlets confirmed the targeted bout following an initial report from promotion broadcast partner ESPN. The booking is expected to be finalized shortly. UFC 283 takes place on Jan. 21 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro and features a flyweight championship matchup between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno.
