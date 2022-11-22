ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ciryl Gane, Curtis Blaydes perk up after hearing about UFC plans for Jon Jones

The timeline for the anticipated return of Jon Jones to the UFC and his arrival as a heavyweight has grabbed the attention of contenders Ciryl Gane and Curtis Blaydes. On Monday, MMA Junkie’s Nolan King reported that the promotion has Jones penciled in to fight March 5 at UFC 285 in Las Vegas. Against whom remains up in the air, but the UFC’s preferred option is a title fight against champion Francis Ngannou.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Jiri Prochazka issues statement after withdrawing from UFC 282, vacating light heavyweight title: “I’ll be back in six months and I’ll take the title whoever holds it” “

Jiri Prochazka has issued a statement after withdrawing from UFC 282. It was revealed on Wednesday that Prochazka suffered a serious shoulder injury that forced him to pull out of his UFC 282 light heavyweight title fight against Glover Teixeira. He also vacated the light heavyweight title as he didn’t want to hold up the division and has now taken to Instagram to issue a lengthy statement.
Yardbarker

Vadim Nemkov ‘Honored’ to Share Card with Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 290

Vadim Nemkov didn’t get too much time to savor his light heavyweight grand prix victory over Corey Anderson at Bellator 288. After all, it had already been announced that Yoel Romero would be next in line to challenge for light heavyweight gold prior to Bellator 288 this past weekend. Nemkov vs. Romero will serve as the co-main event for Bellator 290 on Feb. 4.
bjpenndotcom

Brendan Schaub hoping the UFC books Alex Pereira vs. Khamzat Chimaev next: “Khamzat would be a handful for him”

Fighter-turned-podcaster Brendan Schaub knows who he wants to see Alex Pereira fight next. ‘Poaton’ is fresh off his return at UFC 281 earlier this month in New York. Standing opposite the Brazilian was the-then middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. The two men previously clashed twice in kickboxing, with Pereira winning on both occasions.
NEW YORK STATE
Boxing Scene

Cris Cyborg Added To Crawford vs. Avanesyan PPV Card

Legendary MMA superstar, Cris Cyborg, will be making her return to the boxing ring on December 10, when she battles Gabrielle Holloway on the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan BLK Prime PPV showdown. Cyborg vs. Holloway, a scheduled 4-round bout in the lightweight division, will serve as a special feature attraction.
CBS Sports

2022 UFC event schedule: Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira, Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland on tap

The final two months of the year are heating up with memorable moments that should stand the test of time inside the UFC Octagon. Islam Makhachev, the pupil of former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, cemented himself as UFC lightweight champion with a second-round submission over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 on Oct. 22. August played host to a leading candidate for upset of the year. Leon Edwards, likely on his way to losing a decision, shocked the world with a head-kick knockout of pound-for-pound great Kamaru Usman in the final minute of their UFC welterweight title fight. The list of championship upsets grew in November with Alex Pereira's fifth-round stoppage of Israel Adesanya to capture the middleweight title.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jiri Prochazka apologizes for UFC 282 withdrawal, explains vacating light heavyweight title

Jiri Prochazka says he’s sorry he had to pull out of UFC 282 and vacate his light heavyweight title, but he vows to get it back. On Wednesday, Prochazka (29-3-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) apologized to fans, the UFC, and previously scheduled opponent Glover Teixeira (33-8 MMA, 16-6 UFC) in a written statement on Instagram shortly after the news broke of his right shoulder injury.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 281 'Thrill and Agony': Dustin Poirier tells Michael Chandler 'this is my house' in testy exchange

Watch a preview for the latest edition of “The Thrill and the Agony,” which goes behind the scenes of UFC 281. At the event, which took place Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York, Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) dethroned Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC) with a late come-from-behind TKO to capture the middleweight title.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny Targeted for UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro

A welterweight tilt pitting Gilbert Burns against Neil Magny is in the works for UFC 283. Multiple outlets confirmed the targeted bout following an initial report from promotion broadcast partner ESPN. The booking is expected to be finalized shortly. UFC 283 takes place on Jan. 21 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro and features a flyweight championship matchup between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno.

Comments / 0

Community Policy