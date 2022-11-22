The final two months of the year are heating up with memorable moments that should stand the test of time inside the UFC Octagon. Islam Makhachev, the pupil of former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, cemented himself as UFC lightweight champion with a second-round submission over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 on Oct. 22. August played host to a leading candidate for upset of the year. Leon Edwards, likely on his way to losing a decision, shocked the world with a head-kick knockout of pound-for-pound great Kamaru Usman in the final minute of their UFC welterweight title fight. The list of championship upsets grew in November with Alex Pereira's fifth-round stoppage of Israel Adesanya to capture the middleweight title.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO