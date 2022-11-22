Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Predator May Be Operating In MiamiStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Wendy's limited-time French Toast Sticks will stick around Florida through this weekBest of South FloridaPalm Beach County, FL
How much can it cost to rent or buy an apartment in Miami?USA DiarioMiami, FL
Miami New Times
Miami Art Week 2022 Fair Guide: Art Basel, NADA, Scope, Untitled, and More
When Art Basel landed in Miami Beach 20 years ago, it was clear the fair would change the city's art scene for the better. But nobody could have predicted that it would literally transform the first week of December into a cornucopia of visual art. The arrival of the Swiss fair also brought with it satellite events looking to capitalize on the crowds in Miami.
communitynewspapers.com
Fade Masters of Miami: Definitely Not Your Father’s Barber Shop
Settling in at the bar – or should we say the “reception desk” – at this boutique. barber shop on Grand Avenue in the Grove, we got a chance to chat with Vinicio. Larios, CEO of Fade Masters of Miami. Between appointments on this bustling weekday...
Miami New Times
The Ten Best Bars Open Thanksgiving Day in Miami
Thanksgiving 2022 has arrived, and that means turkey time with friends, family, and loved ones. But if none of those things are in your plans this week, we won't judge. Instead, we offer this alphabetical list of places to escape T-Day — if only for a drink or two.
E11even Miami Teams Up with The Restaurant People for World-Class Rooftop Restaurant
Giselle Miami will open on the rooftop of innovative nightclub E11even Miami
Miami New Times
The Six Best Thanksgiving Eve Parties in Miami
Thanksgiving Day is tomorrow, and you'll have to endure your mom's comments about your weight and your grandfather's tirade about "those people." The holidays are anything but fun; that's why you're going to want to party hard the night before. Thankfully, the night before Thanksgiving in Miami has become a...
Miami New Times
Miami Food Events This Weekend: Noche Latina, Amaris Jones Brunch, and Free Coffee
Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include Noche Latina, a guest chef brunch pop-up from Red Rooster Overtown, free coffee, and Aba's new weekend brunch. Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected]. Noche Latina at Balfour Hotel. The historic Balfour Hotel...
I toured a Miami apartment to see how it compared to my NYC apartment, and I'm still daydreaming about the extra bathroom and outdoor space
Insider's reporter saw a $1,700 two-bed Miami apartment for rent that cost the same as her one-bed in NYC but was twice as large with outdoor space.
soulofmiami.org
Thanksgiving Brunch at Trump International Beach Resort Miami 11/24/22
The iconic Trump International Beach Resort Miami on Sunny Isles Beach is inviting families and friends to get together and give thanks over brunch this year. The special offering, accompanied by live music, will take place on Thursday, November 24 at the resort’s Azzurro restaurant. Guests can start things...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Discovering a hidden Fort Lauderdale oasis and Club Nibbles
It’s so easy to fall in love with Manhattan Tower – a jeweled hideaway that’s considered to be one of the best-kept secret vacation spots in bustling Fort Lauderdale. Only two blocks from the world-famous 23-mile beach that is dotted with chic properties adorning the shore and skyline, Manhattan Tower transports you back to a timeless colorful past – a masterpiece of architecture for General Motors executives in the early 1950s. Imagined by the innovative and famed mid-century architect Charles McKirahan, the hotel was conceived as a corporate retreat that began with its pedigree. He was known for designing many surviving grand properties in South Florida: yacht and country clubs, iconic hotels, resorts and luxurious mansions along major avenues and hidden driveways. Today, Manhattan Tower is an oasis of tranquility and imagination.
Miami New Times
All Bets Are Off for Bedouin's Return to Miami
"Looking back, it feels like last summer. And when you're so inside of it, time becomes irrelevant, and it doesn't even exist anymore," Tamer Malki, half of the DJ duo Bedouin, tells New Times from Istanbul. Bedouin's Malki and Rami Abousabe have many reasons for having a skewed sense of...
thenewtropic.com
Meet Germane Barnes, award-winning designer-architect
Special release in collaboration with Commissioner. Germane Barnes’ research and design practice explores the connection between architecture and identity. Exhibited and published at The Museum of Modern Art, in The New York Times and Architect Magazine, recent awards include the Harvard Wheelwright Prize, the Rome Prize in Architecture and the Architectural League Prize for Young Architects + Designers. Germane is the AIRIE Everglades inaugural Wege Invitational Fellow.
Miami New Times
Art With Me Promises Paradise at Its Two-Day Festival on Virginia Key
When Tulum, Mexico-based event promoter Art With Me selected the weekend between Thanksgiving and Miami Art Week for its flagship festival on Virginia Key, it came face to face with the challenges of launching into Miami's crowded market at the most oversaturated time of year. "People told us it was...
Miami New Times
Travis Scott and Skepta Will Headline Virgil Abloh Agency's Mirror Mirror Festival
Virgil Abloh may have passed on to the next phase, but his influence on Miami's creative scene remains as strong as ever. The late designer and multihyphenate's company Virgil Abloh Securities has just surprise-announced a new festival taking place during Miami Art Week. Star rappers Travis Scott and Skepta will...
5 great places to get a Cuban sandwich in Miami
There are plenty of places to get Cuban sandwiches in Miami, but which stand out? Here are five terrific places to get a Cuban sandwich. 1. Enriqueta's Sandwich ShopWhy it stands out: A Miami staple for decades, Enriqueta's has been visited by celebrities like David Beckham, Lauren Jauregui and Nick Jonas. Address: 186 NE 29th St.Hours: 7:15am-2:45pm Monday-Friday and 8am-2:15pm Saturday. Photo: Courtesy of Enriqueta's Sandwich Shop2. Sanguich De MiamiWhy it stands out: Sanguich offers both beef- and pork-based Cuban sandwiches. Address: 2057 SW 8th St.Hours: 10am–6pm Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Sunday (closed Wednesday).3. La CarretaWhy it stands out:...
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Miami ranks among best cities in the world
Miami came in at No. 52 in this year’s 2023 World’s Best Cities Report, a comprehensive annual study by Resonance Consultancy. Looking beyond tourist appeal, this ranking takes many factors into account. Among them: infrastructure, nature, the arts, entertainment, culture, diversity and business prosperity. And Miami fared well.
DJ Khaled’s shoe closet available to rent on Airbnb
MIAMI — Grammy nominee DJ Khaled has teamed up with Airbnb to offer an opportunity for his fans to spend a night surrounded by his renowned sneaker closet. DJ Khaled teamed up with Airbnb to offer two one-night stays on Dec. 5 and 6 for two guests only. Guests will be charged $11 a night, in a nod to DJ Khaled’s shoe size. Guests will also receive an exclusive pair of We The Best Air Jordan 5s, a handwritten welcome note from DJ Khaled and a private shopping session at a Miami sneaker store.
Miami Makes the Cut for Former Pac-12 Commitment Bryant
Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Canes news as Miami looks to improve on an already impressive class
gotodestinations.com
The 7 Absolute BEST Breakfast Spots in Miami, Florida – (With Photos)
Miami is a city that never sleeps, and as a tourist, you are probably up for anything. It is a place that offers a variety of different cuisines and cultures. It is also the perfect place to try different types of food. Many restaurants in Miami offer breakfast. But it’s...
miamirealtors.com
Germany Top Country Searching Miami Real Estate in October 2022
MIAMI — Germany posted the most global web searches for Miami homes in October 2022, according to a new report by the MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI). Colombia, which had topped the list of foreign countries searching for Miami real estate for the past seven consecutive months, finished second.
communitynewspapers.com
Sale of $13.3 million development site in Uptown Miami’s Little River
Gridline Properties and DWNTWN Realty Advisors recently closed on another significant transaction within the Little River neighborhood of Miami. The sale included 2.2 acres on NE Second Ave. in the northern section of Little River. The property, located at 8038 NE Second Ave., Miami, FL 33138, closed on Oct. 27 for $13.3 million.
