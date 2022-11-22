SPANX, LLC Partners with Dress for Success for Giving Tuesday Initiative

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022--

SPANX, Inc. announced today its Giving Tuesday initiative to support Dress For Success’ global mission to help women achieve economic independence. Together, they are helping women restore their confidence and achieve their goals in work and life.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005093/en/

This Giving Tuesday, November 29 through Tuesday, December 6, SPANX will donate one dress to Dress for Success Worldwide for every dress purchased from its Perfect Dress collection. (Photo: Business Wire)

As an official partner in its Giving Tuesday campaign – #DFSPowerCollective – SPANX will donate one dress to Dress for Success for every dress purchased from its Perfect Dress collection. The campaign will be active from Tuesday, November 29 th to Tuesday, December 6 th.

“We are proud to help this organization continue to provide life-changing programs, resources, and tools by joining forces as an official partner of its Giving Tuesday campaign,” said Kim Jones, SPANX Chief Executive Officer. “It is really special to partner with an organization that shares our values to empower women. We are honored to broaden our impact together.”

As the first-ever global “she-cession” persists, Dress for Success helps women around the world harness their power to overcome economic setbacks spurred by the pandemic by providing career development, job skills preparedness, mentorship and coaching, financial education, and professional attire–when needed.

“As the effects of the economic crisis disproportionately impact women, this Giving Tuesday initiative will help us continue to provide key resources to unemployed and underemployed women,” said Michele C. Meyer-Shipp, CEO of Dress for Success Worldwide. “For the past 25 years, Dress for Success has served women of diverse backgrounds and challenges advance in the workplace and achieve self-described success.”

About SPANX, LLC

Founded by Sara Blakely in 2000, Spanx, Inc. is a dynamic women’s brand that has revolutionized an industry and changed the way women around the world get dressed. Now a powerhouse lifestyle brand, Spanx offers both innerwear solutions and figure-flattering outerwear, constantly identifying and solving problems from a women’s point of view. With smarter, more comfortable, must-haves including activewear, apparel, denim, shapewear, swimwear, intimates, leggings, hosiery and more, Spanx elevates women through product and empowers them to look and feel their best. Further information is available at www.spanx.com. Follow Spanx on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @Spanx.

About Dress for Success

Dress for Success is the global nonprofit employment resource that helps women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, development tools, and professional attire to thrive in work and in life. Since starting operations in 1997, Dress for Success has supported more than 1.3 million women across 143 cities in 23 countries. Visit www.dressforsuccess.org to learn more.

