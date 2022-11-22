Read full article on original website
ffnews.com
Kirt Hills on The Drive for Financial Inclusion at Unipet
At Fintech Islands, we sat down with Kirt Hills, the COO of the United Independent Petroleum Marketing Company Limited (Unipet), about the drive for financial inclusion and their move to more sustainable energy sources. Hills, along with his expert team at Unipet, came to the conference to detail how consumers...
ffnews.com
Monument’s Ian Rand on Why Simplified Banking Models Aren’t as Effective as Banks Think They Are
We sat with Ian Rand, the CEO of UK neobank, Monument, to talk about building an institution for the mass affluent and the way banks operate now that they are slowly disappearing from the high street. For Rand, there has been a big focus on automation and simplification, which is great for customers with simple needs but falls short for those with more complex needs in lending and deposits.
ffnews.com
Trade Ledger’s Martin McCann Wants to Fix the Banking Industry From the Inside
Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we spoke to Martin McCann, the Founder and CEO of the global Lendtech, Trade Ledger™, about what it takes to get a fintech off the ground, and why we need to fix the gap in supply and demand for growth companies.
ffnews.com
Nationwide’s Matt Cox on Why the Pandemic Changed Everything for The Payment Space
In this segment of The Fintech Show, we talk to Matt Cox, the Digital Platform and Chief Product Officer (now Director of Digital and Card Payments) at Nationwide Building Society, about the vast timeline of regulatory compliance in the payments space. For Cox, the pandemic and the need for innovative technology have played instrumental roles in pushing regulation and moulding the structures we have today.
ffnews.com
The Paytech Show: The Future of Commerce & Orchestration
The future of commerce has expanded across physical and digital lines. From large supermarket chains to small independent businesses, the prerequisite of cash is no more, and customers have more autonomy in paying with whatever they like. It has taken the industry years to get to this point in payments, and as the demand for international flexibility and financial inclusion continues to grow, the best is yet to come.
ffnews.com
UK fintech Atoa secures $2.2M pre-seed round as it kills Visa and Mastercard fees for businesses
There are more than 4 million small businesses in the UK which have no viable alternative to debit card payments and are reliant on Mastercard or Visa payment rails. Challenging this status quo, UK fintech Atoa Payments is announcing a $2.2M pre-seed funding round to reduce by 70% the payment fees and offer a new approach to making payments.
ffnews.com
Payment Point Development – Holly Coventry – American Express
Holly Coventry, Vice President of International Open Banking Payments at American Express talks to Douglas Mackenzie about Payment Point Development. Holly starts by discussing that devices are one of the legacy infrastructures that have been critical, particularly for in store payments. She adds that this is an area of the payments industry where we are seeing radical change come, and a real opportunity in the retail sector to use payment devices to help to build customer loyalty.
businesspartnermagazine.com
How Small Businesses Can Make Money With Affiliate Marketing
Business is all about strategies and planning, and marketing drops in the same category. Therefore, there is no better way to promote your small business than managing a proper marketing program or strategy for it. Decreasing the risk and avoiding the upfront cost of your small business depends on your...
ffnews.com
Jason Dunlavey Reminds Us Why Temenos is ‘Everyone’s Banking Platform’
At Money20/20 Vegas, we chat with Jason Dunlavey, the Vice President of Sales at banking software provider, Temenos, about banks partnering with fintechs and how that benefits the end-user. Customers want options, and for Dunlavey, Temenos’ banking platform is designed so that users can access a whole range of banking...
ffnews.com
Fintech DeltaPay Selects Provenir’s AI-Powered Data and Risk Decisioning Platform to Power its Buy Now, Pay Later Offerings
Provenir, a global leader in AI-powered risk decisioning software, announced today that DeltaPay, an emerging fintech headquartered in Kenya, has selected Provenir’s AI-Powered Data and Risk Decisioning Platform to power its Buy Now, Pay Later offerings. DeltaPay’s mission is to empower people through financeial access and enable them to...
ffnews.com
ACI Worldwide’s Somya Patnaik on the Challenges in the Payments Ecosystem
ACI Worldwide‘s Somya Patnaik talks about the ongoing challenges in keeping up with regulatory mandates, from changes to reconciliation to security, and how ACI helps banks and FIs can help. Patnaik also mentions fraud and fragmented payment products as big challenges for institutions – customers more than ever demand fast and secure payment services, with the added advantage of them coming from one place.
ffnews.com
Stubben Edge to launch 12-month Term Life Insurance cover
Stubben Edge Group is pleased to announce its latest insurance innovation: a new, fully digital 12-month Term Life Insurance product that any General Insurance broker can place for a client quickly and easily. The product has been built to cover those people who are self-employed, sole traders or small businesses...
ffnews.com
A Retailer’s Guide to Combating Online Fraud this Festive Season
Online commerce has grown to become a critical component of the retail industry: in August 2022, the value of internet sales as a percentage of total retail sales in the UK was 24.2%. As a result, retailers’ strategies are increasingly centred around the growing number of digitally native shoppers. And with the ‘golden quarter’ of festive retail activity upon us, that emphasis will come to be even more important over the coming weeks.
ffnews.com
Railsr launches Insights to put brands in control of their customers’ embedded finance experiences
Railsr, the leading global embedded finance experiences platform, has launched Insights, a dashboard to empower brands to track, manage and enhance the end-to-end experiences of their customers. Visibility of embedded finance experiences across an entire customer portfolio was previously more difficult and time intensive; involving collating data and navigating various...
ffnews.com
Wefox Appoints Laura Eschricht as Chief Marketing Officer
Wefox, the world’s leading insurtech, has appointed Laura Eschricht as Chief Marketing Officer, with immediate effect. Julian Teicke, CEO and Founder of wefox said: “It’s a real pleasure to welcome Laura to the wefox team as CMO. She joins us at an exciting time as we continue to deploy our strategy to grow our business and keep more people safe. I have no doubt her extensive knowledge and experience together with her passion and energy will help realise our goals of new markets, new technologies and as always, insurance that is fit for purpose in today’s world.”
ffnews.com
Calypso Pay Adopts Lightning Network And Now Enables Its Users Send And Receive Payments Faster
Calypso Pay, a high-volume crypto processing & acquiring platform of Calypso Group, today announces it added support for Bitcoin Lightning Network enabling almost free and near-instant BTC transfers. Along with Lightning, Calypso Pay utilizes automated transaction formation and mempool analysis to credit the funds before they are placed in a block to ensure near instant settlement that Bitcoin network was unable to provide.
ffnews.com
FinTech Australia and talent platform Upplft launch The Big Match
FinTech Australia and talent platform Upplft have launched a new tool for the ecosystem, aimed at helping retain talent within the fintech ecosystem. Named ‘The Big Match’, the tool aims to connect fintech industry jobseekers with new roles in the ecosystem. Fintechs can use this tool to help fill roles quickly with candidates who have prior experience working in an early stage business.
thefastmode.com
MTN Rwanda Partners with Bank of Kigali to Launch Device Financing Program
MTN Rwanda, in collaboration with Bank of Kigali, announced the launch of ‘Macye Macye’, which is a Device Financing program that will be funded by the Bank of Kigali and will allow MTN Rwanda customers to purchase smartphones and tablets on credit from any MTN Service center, franchisee shop, or other retail distribution point.
ffnews.com
Griffin launches its sandbox to break down barriers for startups and fintech developers
Today, BaaS (Banking as a Service) fintech Griffin announced that its sandbox environment has officially moved out of beta. Free, unlimited sandbox access is now available to all fintechs and brands that want to build a prototype or experiment on Griffin’s platform. “We aim to lower the barriers to...
ffnews.com
Adiola Monsegue – Unipet – Fintech Islands 2022
At Fintech Islands, we sat down with Adiola Monsegue, the Sales and Marketing Team Lead at energy company, Unipet, to talk about education in fintech and financial services, and why it is the industry’s responsibility to provide those learning resources. For Monsegue, the work needs to start from the...
