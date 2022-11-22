ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Nets' Ben Simmons booed, loses in Philly homecoming

PHILADELPHIA — Ben Simmons shrugged off the boos that rose out of the Philly crowd each time the mercurial guard handled the ball. The Nets guard even egged on fans one more time over their reception toward one of the more loathed former Philly stars in sports history. "I...
BROOKLYN, NY
6abc

Nets' Ben Simmons booed as Sixers spoil his Philadelphia return

PHILADELPHIA -- Ben Simmons knew exactly the type of reception he was going to get fromSixersfans Tuesday night inside Wells Fargo Center. After going through a contentious divorce with the team that made him the No. 1 overall pick in 2016, forcing his way out of Philadelphia before the start of last season, he knewfans would loudly show their anger in a variety of ways.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons Clears Biggest Hurdle as Brooklyn Net

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Brooklyn Nets arrived at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday morning to begin preparing for their matchup against their Atlantic Division rival, the Philadelphia 76ers. When the NBA released the 2022-2023 schedules, the late November matchup between the Sixers and the Nets was highlighted by...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Sixers steal win in Ben Simmons’ heated homecoming

It was one of the most highly anticipated games of the young season for the Philadelphia 76ers. Ben Simmons, once hoped to be the prize of the Process, would be playing on the hardwood in Philadelphia for the first time since his infamous performance with the Sixers in Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Atlanta Hawks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Ben Simmons rounding into form, but Nets still struggling

PHILADELPHIA — Just three years ago, the idea of Ben Simmons darting around the Wells Fargo Center court, making plays and wreaking havoc, wouldn’t have been noteworthy. But there he was Tuesday night, this time in a Brooklyn Nets uniform, standing out for doing exactly that and looking as close to his former self as he has all season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc

Bryce Harper undergoes elbow surgery as Phillies map out recovery

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Wednesday, according to the team. The procedure was performed byDr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles. The Phillies said Harper is expected to return as a hitter only by the All-Star break and could return to playing right...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc

XFL hosts draft in Las Vegas ahead of the 2023 season

LAS VEGAS -- The XFL is back with exciting new owners: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia. This November, the league hosted its draft in Las Vegas with 442 non-quarterbacks and 21 quarterbacks selected across eight teams. A supplemental draft will be held in January with the goal of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
6abc

Capitals host the Flyers on losing streak

Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (7-9-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals look to break their four-game skid when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers. Washington is 7-9-2 overall with a 1-1-1 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Capitals have...
