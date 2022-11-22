November 2022— Interest rates are rising, the market is slowing, but are housing prices dropping? Across Charlotte and the wider region, not by much. Nationally there is a housing correction underway. After two years of increasing prices and cheap debt, sellers seem to have hit the end of their rope as interest rates stand at 6.61% for an average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, the highest level in 20 years, and buyers have pulled back – at least, that seems to be the shift underway across the rest of the country. The situation in Charlotte, having been one of the more aggressive homebuilders over the last few years, is different.

