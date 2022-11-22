Read full article on original website
Nebraska hires ex-Panthers head coach Matt Rhule
QUEEN CITY NEWS – The Nebraska Cornhuskers have hired fired Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, the university announced Saturday. Rhule fired as Panthers head coach after 3 unsuccessful seasons “It is a privilege to welcome Coach Matt Rhule, his wife Julie, and their family to Nebraska,” the athletic director said. “Coach Rhule has created a winning […]
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. NC State: Three Things Learned
Two losses in a row that on the face of current form looks destined to become three. A free fall in offensive production on a team that required the Tar Heels to put up basketball points to win games. When the well dried up, it got ugly. So it goes with UNC’s heartbreaking loss to NC State to close the regular season.
WRAL
Jay M. Robinson 4-star DL Daevin Hobbs announces college commitment
Jay M. Robinson senior defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs, a four-star prospect according to 247Sports.com, chooses his college. His top six schools are Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio State, and Tennessee.
WCNC
Friday Night Frenzy for Nov. 25, 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thanksgiving has come and gone, but there's still plenty of high school football to feast on!. It's another week of Friday Night Frenzy on WCNC Charlotte, and we're still in the playoffs for the 2022 season. This week, the WCNC Sports team has three games for you to dive into! How will your hometown team fare?
thecharlotteweekly.com
Providence Day repeats as football champions
CHARLOTTE – The first time Charlotte Christian and Providence Day met, the game was widely considered one of the most exciting games of the high school football season. The Chargers, heavily favored to win their second consecutive state title as far back as the preseason rankings, got up big in their first game, leading 20-7 at the half. They were seemingly in control until a 24-3 Charlotte Christian fourth-quarter blitz ended a long Providence Day win streak.
WIS-TV
Benedict Tigers set to take on Bulldogs in first appearance in playoffs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Benedict Tigers are set to take on the Wingate Bulldogs Saturday. The 2022 NCAA Division II Playoff game is scheduled for a 1 p.m. kickoff at the Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. The Tigers are making their first-ever showing in the playoffs. After going 11-0 and...
thecharlottepost.com
Hough Huskies earn final No. 1 spot in Magnificent Seven
Hough Huskies earn final No. 1 spot in Magnificent Seven. NC West Region semis beckon; Independence finishes second. Hough High, which is playing Friday in the N.C. 4A West Region semifinals, finishes the season No. 1 in The Post's Magnificent Seven football rankings. Hough High is the last team standing...
WRAL
Darius Robinson: Daevin Hobbs is a testament to hard work paying off
Jay M. Robinson football coach Darius Robinson said Daevin Hobbs' commitment to Tennessee shows what hard work can do. Hobbs' recruitment got started late, but he had numerous options to choose from at the end.
Belmont, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Tears, Tributes: Charlotte meteorologist memorial services
Hundreds waited in line for hours to share their condolences, heartbreak, and memories of late WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers with family Friday evening.
WBTV mourns the loss of Chip Tayag and Jason Myers
WBTV lost two valuable members of their team yesterday when their traffic helicopter crashed in Charlotte. All reports indicate that pilot, Chip Tayag, likely saved other lives by avoiding traffic. Vince discusses this tragedy. More information coming out about to the shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado. Axios has more: The public defenders […]
kiss951.com
‘Elf On The Shelf’ Cookie Cakes Have Arrived In Charlotte
Alright, kids, it’s time to be on your best behavior. Now that the Christmas season has officially begun, you’re about to have a visitor in your home. Make room for the Elf on the Shelf!. Scout Elves typically begin arriving from the North Pole to join their families...
‘He really cared about everybody’: Retired chief meteorologist reflects on colleague killed in NC chopper crash
Since Tuesday's deadly crash involving WBTV's helicopter along the shoulder of Interstate 77 in southwest Charlotte, which killed Myers and pilot Chip Tayag, tributes and memories have poured in, particularly from people who worked with both--either at the station or in other television markets or arenas.
multihousingnews.com
Embrey Acquires Land for Charlotte Project
The 343-unit development is slated for a 2025 completion. Embrey Partners continues its expansion in North Carolina with the land purchase for Finley, a 343-unit multifamily development in Charlotte, N.C. The project marks the company’s second development in the market. Set to rise in Charlotte’s University City submarket, Finley...
capitalanalyticsassociates.com
Is Charlotte actually seeing a housing correction?
November 2022— Interest rates are rising, the market is slowing, but are housing prices dropping? Across Charlotte and the wider region, not by much. Nationally there is a housing correction underway. After two years of increasing prices and cheap debt, sellers seem to have hit the end of their rope as interest rates stand at 6.61% for an average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, the highest level in 20 years, and buyers have pulled back – at least, that seems to be the shift underway across the rest of the country. The situation in Charlotte, having been one of the more aggressive homebuilders over the last few years, is different.
qcnews.com
‘He was wonderful to everyone’: Former colleagues remember late WBTV meteorologist
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Meteorologists close to WBTV’s Jason Myers remember him for his work in the industry and his spirit as a whole. Van Denton says Myers always told him at his father’s church that he wanted to be a meteorologist when he grew up. Denton is WGHP’s chief meteorologist, Queen City News’ sister station in the Piedmont Triad.
North Carolina Man's Gut Feeling Wins Him Huge Lottery Prize
"When I scratched it, I saw I won something but it wasn't until I got home and my sister told me that I realized how much it was."
This Is The Best Cake Shop In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best cake shops in each state, including this favorite in North Carolina.
publicradioeast.org
Funeral this weekend for NC TV meteorologist killed in helicopter crash
The visitation and funeral for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers will take place this weekend in Matthews. Today, a visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Carmel Baptist Church located in Matthews, and tomorrow a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the same location. Myers was killed alongside...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Monroe, NC
Monroe in Union County is a thriving city in North Carolina and serves as Union County's seat of power. Despite the city's fast-growing economy, Monroe has maintained its old beauty. To see it, check out its downtown area, with its historic bell tower and streets with vintage vibes. This city,...
