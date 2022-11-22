Read full article on original website
Police: One dead after Thanksgiving family dispute leads to shooting, wrong-way crash on I-94 in Macomb County
Police said the suspect fired shots at an apartment complex on Meadows near 13 Mile and Masonic around 4 p.m., drove away from the scene and entered eastbound I-94 traveling in the wrong direction.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Plymouth (Plymouth, MI)
The Michigan State Police reported a two-vehicle collision on Thursday. The accident occurred on the westbound lanes of M-14 at around 2:30 a.m. According to the officials, a vehicle was driving the wrong way on the highway and got into a head-on collision with another vehicle near the intersection of Beck Road.
13abc.com
Man arrested in mobile home park after police chase
NEWPORT, Mich. (WTVG) - One person was arrested after a police chase prompted by suspicious behavior Tuesday night. The incident began at approximately 8:45 PM when Monroe County Sheriff’s Office-Deputy Bazzi was conducting property checks in the area of the Elizabeth Woods Mobile Home Community, due to recent reports of criminal activity. While checking the area, Deputy Bazzi observed a black Pontiac vehicle stopped at the intersection of War Road and Newport Road for an extended period of time. Moments later the vehicle sped away at a high rate of speed, traveling eastbound on Newport Road.
Tv20detroit.com
Hole in Miller Road Bridge shuts down traffic Friday
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Motorists were not prepared Friday to have one of the main arteries near South Dearborn and the Ford River Rouge Complex cut off. “I’m lost. I don’t know where to go,” said a Canadian man who only identified himself by his first name.
Police: Fatal shooting, crash on EB I-94 at 12 Mile the result of family dispute
Roseville police confirm a fatal crash and shooting occurred Thursday evening on eastbound I-94 at 12 Mile in Macomb County and there was at least one fatality.
downriversundaytimes.com
Drugged driver drove on sidewalk
WYANDOTTE — A Lincoln Park man in his 60s was arrested the morning of Nov. 14 for operating under the influence of drugs after police dispatch received multiple calls about an impaired man driving his vehicle on the sidewalk and hitting a parked car. The driver blew out a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Two Wayne County residents were killed after a driver entered the freeway going the wrong way along M-14 in Plymouth early Thursday morning. Michigan State Police said they were alerted to reports of a wrong-way driver traveling along westbound M-14 near Beck Road at around 2:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning.
fox2detroit.com
wlen.com
High Speed Chase in Monroe County
Monroe County, MI – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is reporting the apprehension of a suspect involved in a high speed chase on Tuesday. A traffic stop was initiated around 8:45 pm when the vehicle quickly accelerated and failed to stop. A high speed chase ensued involving I-75, I-275 and Telegraph Road. The vehicle was stopped in the 8700 block of Ashlyn Drive in Frenchtown Township. A 39 year old man from Newport, Michigan was taken into custody. His name is being withheld pending arraignment.
fox2detroit.com
Monroe bicyclist hit, killed by pickup truck driver while riding along Telegraph
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A bicyclist was hit and killed by a pickup truck driver while riding Monday night in Monroe County. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the victim, a 66-year-old Monroe Man, was riding near the paved shoulder of northbound N. Telegraph Road south of Newport in Frenchtown Township when he was hit by a Ford F-150 at 5:39 p.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com
20-year-old man fatally shot on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A 20-year-old man has been fatally shot on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Thursday (Nov. 24) at 7:30 p.m. on the I-96 Service Drive and Vaughn Street in Detroit. The victim was driving a green Dodge Charger and possibly being chased by the alleged suspect...
fox2detroit.com
Man shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating an early morning Thanksgiving Day shooting on the city's west side. The shooting happened in the 19400 block of San Juan, near Outer Drive and Livernois. According to police, a witness heard shots and observed a man lying in the street. EMS...
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Augusta Township (Augusta Township, MI)
According to the Michigan State Police, a fatal crash was reported in Augusta Township. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred on Willow Road in Washtenaw County at around 3:23 p.m.
46-Year-old Joyce L. Shroyer Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Erie Township (Erie Township, MI)
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported a two-vehicle collision on Saturday. The accident occurred on South Telegraph Road at around 7:06 p.m. According to the officials, Shroyer was driving a 2018 Ford EcoSport southbound on Telegraph Road. A vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old man, in the northbound lanes entered the southbound ones when attempting to overtake a vehicle in front of it. They collided in a head-on crash.
Two dead after car crash in Washtenaw Co.
Two people are dead after a crash in Augusta Township.
13abc.com
Toledo woman charged with stabbing one woman, holding another ‘hostage’
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman is in jail facing charges of felonious assault and kidnapping. Authorities say Michelle McIntire, 48, assaulted two separate victims early Thursday morning. According to the criminal complaint, McIntire stabbed the victim multiple times with a box cutter at a home on the 1800...
fox2detroit.com
Hit-and-run victim killed on Grand River; Crime Stoppers offering $5,000 reward
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The family of a hit-and-run victim who was killed in late October are desperate for justice - and now Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information. Dorian Nelson was struck and killed crossing Grand River near Maplewood at 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 28. The driver was behind the wheel of a light-colored 2015 or 2016 Ford F-150 with an extended cab.
Detroit News
2 arrested after family argument leads to shooting, police say
A Thanksgiving Day argument between three sisters over the treatment of their mother ended in gunfire in Warren with one of the sisters in police custody, according to Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer. Sterling Heights police responded earlier Thursday to a dispute where members of the family involved were arguing...
