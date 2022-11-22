NEWPORT, Mich. (WTVG) - One person was arrested after a police chase prompted by suspicious behavior Tuesday night. The incident began at approximately 8:45 PM when Monroe County Sheriff’s Office-Deputy Bazzi was conducting property checks in the area of the Elizabeth Woods Mobile Home Community, due to recent reports of criminal activity. While checking the area, Deputy Bazzi observed a black Pontiac vehicle stopped at the intersection of War Road and Newport Road for an extended period of time. Moments later the vehicle sped away at a high rate of speed, traveling eastbound on Newport Road.

MONROE COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO