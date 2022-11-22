ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Mainstay Medical Announces Publication of Post-Market Clinical Trial Data from Ongoing ReActiv8®-C Study in Chronic Low Back Pain Patients

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q1f7d_0jJofnPL00

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022--

Mainstay Medical Holdings plc today announced the publication of data from a single center, real-world study with one-year clinical follow-up of patients selected from the ReActiv8®-C study. Patients implanted with ReActiv8 at Klinikum Itzehoe were consecutively included into this cohort if they presented with back pain ≥6 and no prior lumbar surgery. The one-year results, published in World Neurosurgery , showed that a majority of the 44 patients followed up with demonstrated statistically significant improvements in pain (NRS), disability (ODI) and quality of life (EQ-5D-5L).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005230/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

This interim analysis indicates that the response to ReActiv8 for these patients is durable and the benefits improve over time, consistent with both a restorative mechanism of action and the ReActiv8-B randomized clinical trial results.

Dr. Med. Ardeshir Ardeshiri, Head physician of the Spine Surgery Section of the Clinic for Trauma Surgery and Orthopedics, Klinikum Itzehoe, said: “These favorable real-world data are consistent with the ReActiv8-B study, which is extremely important for me in adopting new technologies. I am excited to continue offering restorative neurostimulation with ReActiv8 for my patients with multifidus dysfunction resulting in chronic axial low back pain.”

Jason Hannon, CEO of Mainstay Medical , said : “These real-world results further validate ReActiv8’s restorative mechanism of action, which treats a primary underlying cause of mechanical chronic lower back pain, multifidus dysfunction. German physicians have been some of our foremost implanters of ReActiv8, and we look forward to continuing to make the therapy more broadly available to patients in this region.”

Link to publication of the study Real-World Evidence for Restorative Neurostimulation in Chronic Low Back Pain—a Consecutive Cohort Study - ScienceDirect

About ReActiv8®

ReActiv8 is an implantable medical device designed to treat adults with intractable chronic low back pain (CLBP) associated with multifidus muscle dysfunction. Multifidus muscle dysfunction may be evidenced by imaging or physiological testing in adults who have failed therapy including pain medications and physical therapy, and who are not candidates for spine surgery. ReActiv8 has received regulatory approval in several geographic areas, and is commercially available in the European Economic Area, Australia, the UK, and the US.

About Mainstay Medical

Mainstay Medical is a medical device company focused on commercializing its innovative implantable Restorative Neurostimulation™ system, ReActiv8 ®, for people with disabling mechanical CLBP. Mainstay Medical is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has subsidiaries operating in Ireland, the United States, Australia, Germany and the Netherlands.

Further information can be found at www.mainstaymedical.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this announcement other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the company’s intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, the company’s commercial efforts and performance, financial position, financing strategies, product design and development, regulatory applications and approvals, and reimbursement arrangements.

Forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those described in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements herein, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties included in the company’s Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2021, which should be read in conjunction with the company’s public disclosures (available on the company’s website ( www.mainstaymedical.com ). The forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date of this announcement.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005230/en/

CONTACT: PR and IR Enquiries:

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Brian Ritchie

Tel: + 1 (212) 915-2578

Email:britchie@lifesciadvisors.comFTI Consulting (for Ireland)

Jonathan Neilan or Patrick Berkery

Tel. : +353 1 765 0886

Email:mainstay@fticonsulting.comMainstay Medical

Corporate Communications

Email:Media@mainstaymedical.com

KEYWORD: IRELAND EUROPE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY MEDICAL DEVICES OTHER HEALTH HEALTH CLINICAL TRIALS

SOURCE: Mainstay Medical

PUB: 11/22/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 11/22/2022 08:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
Healthline

Knee Pain: Nerve Block Injections May Help With Osteoarthritis

Researchers say people with knee osteoarthritis appear to get some short-term pain relief after receiving injections of genicular nerve blocks. They said people who received the injections reported significant pain relief eight weeks after the treatment. The relief appeared to wane after 12 weeks. Experts say there are ways to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lootpress

DEA Laboratory Testing Reveals that 6 out of 10 Fentanyl-Laced Fake Prescription Pills Now Contain a Potentially Lethal Dose of Fentanyl

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is alerting the public of a sharp nationwide increase in the lethality of fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills. The DEA Laboratory has found that, of the fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills analyzed in 2022, six out of ten now contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl. This is an increase from DEA’s previous announcement in 2021 that four out of ten fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills were found to contain a potentially lethal dose.
WASHINGTON STATE
2minutemedicine.com

Bariatric surgery may provide benefit in treating obstructive sleep apnea

1. In this pre-/post- cohort study, patients undergoing bariatric surgery had increased airway volumes and a reduction in clinical obstructive sleep apnea diagnoses. 2. Some structures important in mechanical obstruction, such as the soft palate, were unaffected from massive weight loss. Evidence Rating Level: 3 (Satisfactory) Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA)...
Medical News Today

Can hyperthyroidism result in neuropathy?

Neuropathy involves damage to the nerves. In some cases, people with hyperthyroidism may develop neuropathy. This article explores the link between hyperthyroidism and neuropathy, other common causes of neuropathy, and additional neurological symptoms of hyperthyroidism. Can hyperthyroidism cause neuropathy?. Hyperthyroidism involves an excess, or overproduction of, thyroid hormones. This can...
Medical News Today

About the link between fibromyalgia and endometriosis

Fibromyalgia is a chronic condition that causes widespread pain throughout the body. One study indicates that people with endometriosis may be more likely to have fibromyalgia than those without. Symptoms of chronic pain from both conditions can also overlap. A 2019 study found that rates of fibromyalgia were. in women...
Seniors Guide

Gout Relief & Prevention

Could that pain you have be gout? If so, what can you do? Gout, a type of arthritis, can affect just about anyone. Howard LeWine, M.D., of Harvard Health Publishing, suggests steps for gout relief and methods for preventing recurrences. Question: Looking for gout relief!. I have had two attacks...
MedicalXpress

Some heart disease patients implanted with a VAD have better survival, more likely to receive a heart transplant

Researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine published a study in Circulation showing that, among ventricular assist device recipients, patients with a particular form of dilated cardiomyopathy known as familial dilated cardiomyopathy have better clinical outcomes compared with other forms of the disease.
The Hill

FDA approves first treatment that delays diabetes

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday approved the first drug that delays the onset of a stage of Type 1 diabetes. “Today’s approval of a first-in-class therapy adds an important new treatment option for certain at-risk patients,” said John Sharretts, the director of the Division of Diabetes, Lipid Disorders and Obesity in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, in an announcement.
MedicalXpress

How repairing the gut saves brain function after stroke

Stroke is a leading cause of death, dementia and serious long-term disability. According to the American Heart Association, stroke patients also have a greater risk of depression, which negatively affects functional and cognitive recovery. The only Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved drug for treating stroke, which is a type of...
TheConversationCanada

Journalists reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic relied on research that had yet to be peer reviewed

A story on gender inequity in scientific research industries. A deep dive into the daily rhythms of the immune system. A look at vaccine effectiveness for COVID-19 variants. These are a few examples of news stories based on preprints — research studies that haven’t been formally vetted by the scientific community. Journalists have historically been discouraged from reporting on preprints because of fears that the findings could be exaggerated, inaccurate or flat-out wrong. But our new research suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic may have changed things by pushing preprint-based journalism into the mainstream. ...
The Associated Press

US renews push for COVID boosters as data show they protect

Americans who got the updated COVID-19 booster shots are better protected against symptomatic infection than those who haven’t — at least for now, U.S. health officials said Tuesday. Updated boosters rolled out by Pfizer and rival Moderna in September have been a hard sell for vaccine-weary Americans. Only about 13% of U.S. adults so far have gotten a “bivalent” shot that targets the omicron strain and the original coronavirus. On Tuesday, White House officials announced a renewed push for more Americans to get the latest shots. The first look at the new shots’ real-world effectiveness shows they work, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert. Speaking at a White House briefing expected to be his last before he retires from the government at the end of year, Fauci said what “may be the final message I give you from this podium is that please, for your own safety, for that of your family, get your updated COVID-19 shot as soon as you’re eligible.”
MedicalXpress

Persistent asthma linked to increased buildup of plaque in arteries leading to the brain

Adults with persistent asthma may be at increased risk of heart attack or stroke because of excess plaque buildup in the carotid arteries, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an open access, peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association. People in the study had more plaque buildup in the carotid arteries, large arteries on the left and right side of the neck that carry blood to the brain, compared to people without asthma.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Healthline

What Are the Different Types of Heart Block?

Heart block is an interruption in your heart’s electrical activity. There are three heart block types, ranging in severity from harmless to potentially life threatening. Heart block is a problem with your heart’s electrical system. It refers to a blockage or interference with the electrical signals that travel from the upper chambers of the heart (atria) down to the lower chambers (ventricles), which pump blood out to the lungs and the rest of the body.
ajmc.com

Patients Satisfied With Discharge Teaching Quality, Outcomes After Cataract Surgery

A recent study found that patients who had cataract surgery were satisfied overall with discharge teaching quality, were well prepared for discharge, and had good postdischarge outcomes. Patients who received cataract surgery had discharge planning services that were satisfactory overall, which could lead to improvement of their postdischarge outcomes, according...
cohaitungchi.com

Intravenous Therapy for Hypertensive Emergencies, Part 1

Purpose. Intravenous antihypertensive agents for the treatment of hypertensive emergencies are reviewed. Summary. An estimated 500,000 people in the United States experience a hypertensive crisis annually. Hypertensive emergency is associated with significant morbidity in the form of end-organ damage. Rapid controlled reduction of blood pressure (BP) may be necessary to prevent or minimize end-organ damage. I.V. antihypertensive agents available for the treatment of hypertensive emergencies are, in general, characterized by a short onset and offset of action and predictable responses during dosage adjustments to reach BP goals, without excessive adjustment or extreme fluctuations in BP. Nicardipine, nitroprusside, fenoldopam, nitroglycerin, enalaprilat, hydralazine, labetalol, esmolol, and phentolamine are i.v. antihypertensive agents recommended for use in hypertensive emergency by the seventh report of the Joint National Committee on Prevention, Detection, Evaluation, and Treatment of High Blood Pressure. Since the publication of these recommendations, another i.v. antihypertensive agent, clevidipine, became commercially available. The selection of a specific agent should be based on the agent’s pharmacology and patient-specific factors, such as comorbidity and the presence of end-organ damage.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
578K+
Post
615M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy