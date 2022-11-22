ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Wealth Management Apps Essential to Attracting and Retaining Younger Investors, J.D. Power Finds

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OPvMH_0jJofldt00

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022--

Mobile apps and websites have increasingly become the first resources that investors consult to review their investments, make transactions and conduct research, putting the focus squarely on digital as a critical component of the overall wealth management client experience. According to the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Wealth Management Digital Experience Study, SM released today, the trend is particularly pronounced among younger investors, who have significantly higher overall satisfaction and stronger brand advocacy when they engage frequently with their firm’s wealth management app.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005031/en/

J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Wealth Management Digital Experience Study (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Wealth management firms that want to attract and retain younger investors need to focus on continuing to improve their apps,” said Michael Foy, senior director of wealth intelligence at J.D. Power. “The mobile app really is becoming the center of the modern wealth management client user experience, and that’s true not just for do-it-yourself investors but also for those who work with a financial advisor. App users are engaging much more frequently with their brand and, when they have a positive experience, are also much more likely to recommend that brand.”

Following are key findings of the 2022 study:

  • Apps significantly outperform websites : The overall average satisfaction score for U.S. wealth management mobile apps is 731 (on a 1,000-point scale), which is 50 points higher than the average score for wealth management websites (681). This gap is driven largely by a significant preference for apps among younger investors.
  • Well-designed apps crucial for younger investors : Customer satisfaction with mobile wealth management apps is highest among members of Generation Y, 1 an average score of 760. Members of Generation Z follow with an average score of 720. Members of Generation X, Boomers and Pre-Boomers—all of whom are more likely to use their wealth management firm’s website—have lower satisfaction with mobile wealth management apps.
  • Great apps drive strong brand loyalty : Top-performing mobile apps, which earn the highest levels of overall customer satisfaction, also have strong brand advocacy, as measured by average Net Promoter Scores® (NPS) 2 of 83 (on a scale of -100 to 100). That compares with an NPS of 73 among top-performing websites.
  • Important for full-service investors too : Contrary to the perception that mobile wealth management apps and websites are primarily designed for do-it-yourself (DIY) investors, 3 overall customer satisfaction scores are higher among advised investors, who are more likely to use the digital financial tools provided by their wealth management firms, including tools that help connect them to their financial advisor more efficiently and conveniently.

“Digital has become a key component of the overall wealth management customer experience,” said Amit Aggarwal, senior director of digital solutions at J.D. Power . “Firms that are delivering the best overall digital experience are recognizing that their apps and websites are an extension of the client relationship and can be leveraged to improve relationships with advisors, drive brand loyalty and differentiate from the competition.”

The U.S. Wealth Management Digital Experience Study, previously known as the U.S. Wealth Management Mobile App Satisfaction Study, was redesigned in 2022. The study evaluates customer satisfaction with the wealth management digital experience, inclusive of both apps and websites, based on four factors: visual appeal; navigation; speed; and information/content. This year’s study is based on responses from 6,375 full-service and self-directed investors and was fielded from June through August 2022.

Study Ranking

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management ranks highest in overall customer satisfaction with the wealth management digital experience, with a score of 728. Charles Schwab (726) ranks second and Edward Jones (710) ranks third.

For more information about the U.S. Wealth Management Digital Experience Study, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/financial-services/wealth-management-digital-experience-satisfaction-study.

See the online press release at http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2022176.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world’s leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company’s business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

About J.D. Power and Advertising/Promotional Rules: www.jdpower.com/business/about-us/press-release-info

1 J.D. Power defines generational groups as Pre-Boomers (born before 1946); Boomers (1946-1964); Gen X (1965-1976); Gen Y (1977-1994); and Gen Z (1995-2004). Millennials (1982-1994) are a subset of Gen Y.

2 Net Promoter System®, Net Promoter Score®, NPS®, and the NPS-related emoticons are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Fred Reichheld and Satmetrix Systems, Inc.

3 J.D. Power defines DIY investors as those who have no advisor interaction with the primary investment firm.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005031/en/

CONTACT: Geno Effler, J.D. Power; West Coast; 714-621-6224;media.relations@jdpa.com

John Roderick; East Coast; 631-584-2200;john@jroderick.com

KEYWORD: MICHIGAN UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE FINANCE DATA MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY APPS/APPLICATIONS FINTECH MOBILE/WIRELESS

SOURCE: J.D. Power

PUB: 11/22/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 11/22/2022 08:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
aiexpress.io

Accolite Digital Acquires TeamTek Consulting

Accolite Digital, a Dallas, TX-based supplier of cloud and digital product engineering companies, acquired TeamTek Consulting, a London, UK-based supplier of digital companies for the Banking and Monetary Providers sector. The quantity of the deal was undisclosed. With the acquisition, Accolite Digital will increase its providing. TeamTek will proceed to...
cryptopotato.com

Institutional Investors Are Still Buying Crypto According to a Coinbase Survey

Markets may have hit a cycle low this week, but institutional investors have still been accumulating throughout crypto winter according to a Coinbase survey. In its Institutional Investor Digital Assets Outlook Survey published on Nov. 22, Coinbase reported that many professional investors have increased their allocations during the crypto winter.
The Associated Press

Capitol Raises $10 Million to Revolutionize Decision Making With AI Driven Data Stories Platform That Liberates the Business From Data Teams

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- Capitol, an AI solution that helps healthcare insurers make critical decisions by visually unlocking data and bypassing decision bottlenecks, announced the closing of its $10 million seed round with funding from 468 Capital, Designer Fund, Fuel Capital, Tokyo Black (Looker founder), Brian Chesky (founder/CEO, Airbnb), Chase Coleman III (founder, Tiger Global), Nomad Capital, AirAngels, Sanno Capital, and John McCormick (formerly Blackstone). The company’s Data Stories Platform uses artificial intelligence to generate insights that give healthcare users new access to data to instantly combat fraud, spot cost savings, and improve the quality of healthcare. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005565/en/ Sample interface for Capitol’s Data Stories Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

1st Source Announces Two Promotions with an Eye on the Future

SOUTH BEND, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 23, 2022-- 1st Source Corporation and 1st Source Bank are pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has recently made two promotions with an eye on its future. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221123005341/en/ Chris Murphy (Photo: Business Wire)
INDIANA STATE
cryptoglobe.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies

Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
pymnts.com

JPMorgan Chase Says Long-Term Trends Point to Growth in LatAm

With a growing amount of investment and commerce appearing to be headed to Latin America over the long term, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reportedly expects to continue growing its financial services offerings in the region. Latin America is benefiting from the nearshoring trend of manufacturing moving to the region from...
cryptoglobe.com

Michael Saylor: ‘Bitcoin Must Be Understood As Something Outside This Crypto Industry’

On Tuesday (22 November 2022), Michael Saylor, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman at business intelligence software company MicroStrategy Inc. (Nasdaq: MSTR), made comments that suggested he believes Bitcoin should be judged on its own and not considered as a synonym for crypto. It is worth remembering that on 11 August 2020,...
Motley Fool

Jim Chanos Is Right About Coinbase

Short-seller Jim Chanos criticized Coinbase's business model on a recent podcast. Coinbase's retail business will be undercut by competition, and the institutional business will never make money, in Chanos' opinion. Costs are far too high for the current environment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
msn.com

Goldman Sachs fined $4m after misleading customers about ethical investments

Goldman Sachs has been fined $4m by US regulators for misleading customers about investments advertised as having an environmentally friendly focus. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said the charges involved Goldman’s asset management unit, which had several policies and procedures failures involving the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) research its investment teams used to select and monitor securities.
TechCrunch

Early Light Ventures plots a second, $15M fund for software ‘underdogs’

Based in Baltimore, Early Light is still somewhat new to VC land with about four years and four exits under its belt, per Crunchbase. It largely funds startups that sell software to other businesses, like concert ticketer Seated, influencer marketing company ProductWind and telemedicine startup Citus Health. According to a...
BALTIMORE, MD
TechCrunch

Startup founders need to be data-informed, not just ‘data-driven’

Investments are slowing down and VCs are tightening their purse strings. Previously trending tech startups in fields like BNPL, crypto and the delivery market are struggling to show the growth and returns they promised in their initial funding rounds. Smaller startups with more modest goals can entice VCs looking for...
tipranks.com

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Highlights Broader Economic Concerns

Although SoFi Technologies posted encouraging headline numbers for its Q3 earnings report, SOFI stock still encounters macroeconomic challenges associated with paradigm shifts in consumer sentiment. On paper, the narrative undergirding financial technology (fintech) giant SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) appears exceptionally compelling. Fundamentally, modern consumers often prefer digital interactions over their analog...
The Associated Press

ThetaRay AI Tech Continues Global Awards Sweep

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- ThetaRay, a leading fintech providing AI-powered transaction monitoring technology, today announced that its AML solution continues on an industry awards sweep with the win of the Compliance Solution of the Year in the Americas, underscoring global recognition for the advanced AI technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005415/en/ CrossTech Compliance Solution of the Year award goes to ThetaRay (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
578K+
Post
615M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy