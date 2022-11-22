ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnsradio.com

Pickup Truck Reported as Stolen has been Located, One Arrest Made

(CANNON COUNTY, TENN.) In neighboring Cannon County, Sheriff’s Deputies recovered a vehicle that was reported as stolen earlier in the week. The vehicle was located with the help of a Good Samaritan, according to deputies who investigated the case. On Tuesday (11/22/22), Cannon County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at a...
CANNON COUNTY, TN
wilsoncountysource.com

Gallatin Police Looking for this Subject

The Gallatin Police Department is looking for the whereabouts of the pictured subject. Please contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313. She was last seen driving a black 2014 GMC Acadia similar to the vehicle pictured. She is possibly in the area of Mt.Juliet or Smyrna.
GALLATIN, TN
WSMV

Police arrest man involved in fatal construction site shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro police have arrested the man responsible for a fatal shooting that took place last week at a construction site. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, 31-year-old Juan Edgardo Montoya arrived at a construction site at 5833 Nolensville Pike. According to a witness, he arrived at the site on a day he was not scheduled to work, sparking concern.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

13-year-old girl charged in fatal shooting of teen

A 13-year-old has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Parkway Village. 13-year-old girl charged in fatal shooting of teen. A 13-year-old has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Parkway Village. Flamingos in the cold. Woman killed after being hit by...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

East Nashville Home for Sale

Great location in East Nashville – close to Shelby Park, FIve Points, and Downtown Nashville. Home was never tenant occupied so no rental history too report. All appliances remain. Extra attic storage is bonus. Would make a great investment opportunity – Live on One Side, AirBNB the other side. Two Beds / One Full Bath on each side. Could potentially rent for $1900/per side.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

MNPD investigating a shooting on Dickerson Pike Thanksgiving morning

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting this morning on the 2800 block of Dickerson Pike. The call came in just before 4:30 Thanksgiving morning. Metro communications says that one person has been taken from the scene for treatment for unknown injuries. This is a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy