VIDEO: Armed Robbery Suspect Pepper Sprays Victims at Nashville Car Wash
November 22, 2022 – Violent Crimes detectives are working to identify the person involved in an armed robbery where victims were pepper sprayed multiple times and were physically assaulted in a car wash bay on Gallatin Pike on November 13. Three victims were cleaning their Ford work truck inside...
Man arrested after allegedly committing three armed robberies in Nashville
A 20-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday morning after he allegedly committed three armed robberies within a short period of time.
wgnsradio.com
Pickup Truck Reported as Stolen has been Located, One Arrest Made
(CANNON COUNTY, TENN.) In neighboring Cannon County, Sheriff’s Deputies recovered a vehicle that was reported as stolen earlier in the week. The vehicle was located with the help of a Good Samaritan, according to deputies who investigated the case. On Tuesday (11/22/22), Cannon County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at a...
Teen dies after shooting in church parking lot
Metro Police have identified the teenager who was killed in a shooting in a church parking lot on Gatewood Avenue Friday.
Man shot, killed behind Nashville church
A man was found dead with at least one gunshot wound in the parking lot of a church in east Nashville Friday afternoon.
Nashville’s top 10 most wanted fugitives: Week of Nov. 23
While a number of arrest warrants are filed each week, there are a few violent offenses that have landed suspects on Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list.
Man's best friend helping officers crack child exploitation cases
Child exploitation cases are increasing across the country and detectives are working hard to lock up offenders. In Tennessee, officers are getting some assistance from man's best friend.
17-year-old wanted in connection with Watkins Park deadly shooting
Metro police are searching for a 17-year-old wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month.
wilsoncountysource.com
Gallatin Police Looking for this Subject
The Gallatin Police Department is looking for the whereabouts of the pictured subject. Please contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313. She was last seen driving a black 2014 GMC Acadia similar to the vehicle pictured. She is possibly in the area of Mt.Juliet or Smyrna.
Drugs recovered from man in stolen car, police say
A stolen vehicle led Metro police to place one man behind bars and take many drugs off the street.
WSMV
Police arrest man involved in fatal construction site shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro police have arrested the man responsible for a fatal shooting that took place last week at a construction site. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, 31-year-old Juan Edgardo Montoya arrived at a construction site at 5833 Nolensville Pike. According to a witness, he arrived at the site on a day he was not scheduled to work, sparking concern.
WKRN
13-year-old girl charged in fatal shooting of teen
A 13-year-old has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Parkway Village. 13-year-old girl charged in fatal shooting of teen. A 13-year-old has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Parkway Village. Flamingos in the cold. Woman killed after being hit by...
Tennessee Tribune
East Nashville Home for Sale
Great location in East Nashville – close to Shelby Park, FIve Points, and Downtown Nashville. Home was never tenant occupied so no rental history too report. All appliances remain. Extra attic storage is bonus. Would make a great investment opportunity – Live on One Side, AirBNB the other side. Two Beds / One Full Bath on each side. Could potentially rent for $1900/per side.
Woman dead after being hit by car Friday evening
A woman is dead after being hit by a car on Dickerson Pike Friday evening.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Williamson County (Williamson County, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Williamson County early Sunday morning. The crash happened on Interstate 840. The authorities saw a car that was traveling far below the speed limit and drifting from its lane.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County man files appeal in aggravated assault conviction after reportedly shooting neighbor in leg
A man convicted in a Rutherford County jury trial on a charge of aggravated assault has filed for an appeal in his sentencing – after the trial court denied a judicial diversion. Larry Dale Pitts suggested the trial court abused its discretion in denying judicial diversion, denying full probation,...
fox17.com
MNPD investigating a shooting on Dickerson Pike Thanksgiving morning
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting this morning on the 2800 block of Dickerson Pike. The call came in just before 4:30 Thanksgiving morning. Metro communications says that one person has been taken from the scene for treatment for unknown injuries. This is a...
THP working to identify bicyclist hit on I-24
The man was hit while riding a bicycle along the westbound lanes near mile marker 65.
Hunters Lane High School 9th Grader Charged with Bringing a Gun on Campus
November 21, 2022 – A 14-year-old Hunters Lane High School student is charged with carrying a gun on campus after school officials received an anonymous tip that he had a firearm. The 9th grader was removed from class. After further investigation, a loaded .22 caliber handgun was recovered from...
