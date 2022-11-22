MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - On Thanksgiving Day, our next rain maker will decide to move in. It’ll be affiliated with an upper disturbance and a surface area of low pressure. The overall forecast trend for the holiday shows most of the rain holding off until late afternoon or early evening. It looks like showers could move in after 5PM, with rain taking over our area by 10PM... then lasting into Black Friday. There are some model differences on how rainy Black Friday will be. Some models keep Friday as a soaker, while others move the heavier rain out before noon. So, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates. However, make sure to have an umbrella for your holiday and Black Friday plans. Rainfall estimates of 1-3″ are expected between Thursday and Friday night.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO