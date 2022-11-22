Read full article on original website
Related
kicks96news.com
Neshoba County Sanitation Department Announces Holiday Schedule
The Thanksgiving holiday schedule for garbage collection in Neshoba County has been announced. There will be no route pick-up on Thursday, November 24th. The route scheduled for Friday, November 25th will be picked up as it normally is. The Waste Convenience Station at the Neshoba County Unit Facility Building will...
wcbi.com
Macon woman wins 2019 Toyota Highlander in United Way raffle
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Kimberly Cotton of Macon has another reason to be thankful during this holiday. She’s the winner of an SUV. Cotton’s name was drawn last week in the United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee Counties raffle. The prize: a 2019 Toyota Highlander. Cotton...
WTOK-TV
Road reopens in Neshoba County
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - North Tucker Road is now open for travel in Neshoba County. The Mississippi Department of Transportation said crews have completed a new alignment onto Highway 19 as part of the 4-lane expansion project.
kicks96news.com
Carthage Police Department Collecting Dog Food Donations for Local Animal Rescue
The Carthage Police Department has partnered with Remo’s Rescue, a local nonprofit animal rescue, to collect dog food for the many animals in their care. “All you have to do is buy the dog food and drop it off at Carthage Police Department. We’ll make sure it gets to Remo’s.” says Chief Billy McMillan.
kicks96news.com
Carthage and Leake Officials Kept Busy with Several Calls the Day Before Thanksgiving
On Wednesday, November 23rd at approximately 11:55 p.m., Leake County Deputies, Barnes Volunteer Fire Department, EMS, and MS Hwy Patrol were dispatched to a crash on Hwy 35 N near Singleton. One vehicle left the roadway, went into the ditch, and struck a tree. Carthage Fire Department was requested to bring the jaws of life to cut an individual from the vehicle. The condition of this person is unknown at this time. We will update when more information is available.
breezynews.com
Tuesday Evening Crash in Attala Lands a Truck in the Trees
11:25 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance in progress at a residence on East Adams Street. 11:37 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to a suspicious person loitering in the parking lot of Dollar General in Williamsville. 11:44 a.m. – Kosciusko Police...
WLBT
Apartment manager frustrated with potholes affecting residents, children
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local apartment manager is fed up with the potholes near the apartment complex. Linnie Harrington oversees the Wood Village Apartments and says the road leading to it is a nightmare. “I want this road fixed. This is a Jackson city street. It’s less than a...
Focused on Mississippi: Alvis Christmas Village
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Mississippi. One of my favorite Christmas displays just went up at the Caboose in Madison. The Alvis Christmas Village. This is the 50th anniversary of the village being set up for the holidays. It grew building by building, year by year starting […]
Jackson City Council votes to reopen investigation into former employee
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council has voted to open up a second investigation into a former City of Jackson employee over allegations of misappropriating federal funds. Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, led the charge for a new investigation into the termination of Keyshia Sanders. Sanders was the former manager of the Office […]
WTOK-TV
Thanksgiving looks warm, but rain is also in the forecast
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - On Thanksgiving Day, our next rain maker will decide to move in. It’ll be affiliated with an upper disturbance and a surface area of low pressure. The overall forecast trend for the holiday shows most of the rain holding off until late afternoon or early evening. It looks like showers could move in after 5PM, with rain taking over our area by 10PM... then lasting into Black Friday. There are some model differences on how rainy Black Friday will be. Some models keep Friday as a soaker, while others move the heavier rain out before noon. So, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates. However, make sure to have an umbrella for your holiday and Black Friday plans. Rainfall estimates of 1-3″ are expected between Thursday and Friday night.
kicks96news.com
Disturbance Reports in Leake County
7:14 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call from a business at the intersection of East Water St and South Van Buren St reporting that a man threw a large rock at the building. The man was located and taken into custody. 8:10 a.m. – Leake Deputies were...
pelahatchienews.com
Southern pine beetle activity is on the rise
We are beginning to see pine beetle activity in pine trees in Rankin County this fall. The scientific name for the southern pine beetle (SPB) is Dendroctonus Frontalis Zimm, which means “tree killer." The SPB has been just that in Mississippi pine stands for hundreds, if not thousands, of years. Many landowners have suffered losses, ranging from a few hundred trees to entire stands. At low population levels, SPB still attacks stressed, damaged or overly stocked stands. However, at high populations, SPB will attack mass numbers of trees, killing them regardless of age, size, or conditions.
WAPT
Vehicle collides with utility pole leaving some Rankin county residents without power
BRANDON, Miss. — The Flowood Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle wreck involving an SUV on Grants Ferry Road. According to Flowood police, the SUV collided with a power pole around 5:30 p.m. leaving more than 1,000 customers in that area without power. Entergy Mississippi said their crews were...
WAPT
Jackson officials say city is facing multitude of water leaks
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson is facing a multitude of water leaks, according to an official with the Mayor's Office. The Jackson City Council heard complaints on Tuesday about water leaks that have been going on for years, despite the problems being reported to the city's water department. Managers believe...
WTOK-TV
Arrest made in 2021 Meridian murder case
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department announced it has made an arrest in a murder dating back to Aug. 27, 2021. The MPD said the suspect’s name is being withheld as the investigation continues. Kayla Williams, 21, was shot around 4:30 a.m. in the area of 29th...
WLBT
More than 1,000 customers without power after driver hits light pole in Brandon
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 1,000 customers are without power after a driver hit a light pole on Grants Ferry Road in Brandon. The Flowood Police Department says the teen was texting and driving at the time of the accident. Crews are on the scene removing the pole from the car and are attempting to reset the new pole.
WLBT
Portion of Lakeland Drive widening from 4 to 6 lanes
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An upcoming MDOT project will widen a portion of Lakeland Drive from four lanes to six lanes. The project calls for the widening of the highway from Grant’s Ferry Road to State Route 471 in Rankin County. It will cost an estimated $5.5 million,...
United Furniture lays off all employees before Thanksgiving holiday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – United Furniture Industries laid off about 2,700 employees just before the Thanksgiving holiday. The Daily Journal reported a memo was sent from the board of United just before 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22 that told employees not to report to work. The memo also said the move is likely permanent. […]
WLBT
Man charged with murder after deadly dice shooting in Yazoo Co.; others still sought
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison County man identified in connection with a multi-shooter incident in Yazoo County last weekend was charged Tuesday with murder. According to Yazoo County Sheriff Investigator Terry Gann, Johnny Lee House, 25, of Camden, shot and killed Christopher Turnage, 27, in a barrage of gunfire that broke out during an informal dice game early Sunday morning.
Capitol police arrest man after Jackson chase
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested a man after a chase in Jackson on Tuesday, November 22. Investigators said Capitol police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2019 Dodge Charger Hell Cat for a traffic violation. However, the driver did not stop. Police said the chase started around Fortification Street and […]
Comments / 0