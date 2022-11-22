ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 6

Related
WCAX

Arrest in 2-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a two-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont was captured in Burlington. Burlington police say it started two days ago in Orange, Massachusetts, when David Oleson, 38, of Vermont, rolled his truck, then stole another truck and escaped to Vermont.
BURLINGTON, VT
WMUR.com

Body of hiker lost in White Mountains found, officials say

FRANCONIA, N.H. — The body of a hiker who was last seen Sunday morning was found Wednesday, Fish and Game officers said. Officials said the body of Emily Sotelo, who would have turned 20 Wednesday, was found just after 11 a.m. on the northwest side of Mount Lafayette in Franconia.
FRANCONIA, NH
WBEC AM

What is the Coldest Month in Massachusetts?

I'm never really sure as I thought the coldest month in Massachusetts could be December, January, or February but according to Wikipedia's 'Climate of Massachusetts' page, the coldest month of the year in Massachusetts is January. The page notes that Massachusetts has an average high temperature of 36 °F or 2.2 °C, and an average low temperature of 22 °F or −5.6 °C. Of course, we all know it can get much colder here in the BayState but it's fun to know that January is top dog when it comes to the coldest month in Massachusetts. Bundle up.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW

What is Open & Closed On Turkey Day In Massachusetts

What angered me lately was the fact that businesses were mandated to stay open on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Black Friday will be here before you know it and that is when you should concentrate on your shopping. Turkey Day should be a moment of "down time" where you can enjoy an awesome dinner and spend time with those who are extra special to you. However, the usual establishments will be CLOSED in Massachusetts and all across the tri-state region on the 4th Thursday of November:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

These Are the Top Ten Healthiest Counties in Massachusetts

Berkshire County has plenty of ways to get outside and exercise and a bevy of gyms and studios for those who want to stay indoors. Couple that with farm-to-table restaurants and health-conscious eateries up and down the county, and there is really no excuse not to live a healthy and active lifestyle living in The Berkshires. But just how healthy is Berkshire County?
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Barton Chronicle

Vermont couple are blown off course

Maybe it’s because I grew up on the Missisquoi, which routinely flooded fields on our farm, the road and bridge as well, so we were sometimes stranded with the road under water on both sides. Maybe it was because Dad didn’t seem particularly distressed by the floods. In thunderstorms he sat on the porch and watched the lightning hits like we were watching a fine, free show.
VERMONT STATE
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts man dives or falls off of bridge, dive team search underway

“Massachusetts crews are searching for a man that reportedly landed in frigid waters early this morning from a bridge. According to Lieutenant Paul Sullivan of Massachusetts State Police, at 3:15 a.m. they received a report of a white male 29-30 years old either jumping or falling off the Larz Anderson Bridge into the Charles River.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Seacoast Current

The Four Least Religious States in the Nation Are All in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Religion remains a large part of the majority of people's lives in the United States. There are very few populated communities throughout New England where you won't find a church or house of worship nearby. But according to a new survey done by World Population Review, people in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are all using those churches and houses of worship less.
MAINE STATE
NHPR

Where a dead moose draws a crowd in northern Vermont

When a moose arrives in Island Pond, one of its teeth gets put in a little envelope. Its ovaries go in a jar of alcohol. Hunters have to bring them in after they gut the animal in the field. It can be hard for them to identify the organs. “That's...
ISLAND POND, VT
94.9 HOM

Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in New Hampshire?

Have you ever been on a long car ride and you start to feel unbelievably sleepy? You try everything you can think of combat the sleepiness, including smacking your own face, rolling down the windows and letting the cold air hit your face, and blasting upbeat music. But sometimes, the smartest and safest thing to do is pull over and sneak in a little roadside snooze. There are even highway signs that tell you to do this. I was curious what the law is around sleeping your car in New Hampshire. Is it legal or not? I did a little digging.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy