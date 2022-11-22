Read full article on original website
Related
WCVB
Body of missing Massachusetts hiker found in snow-covered New Hampshire mountains
FRANCONIA, N.H. — The body of a Massachusetts hiker, who disappeared in New Hampshire's White Mountains after going for a hike early Sunday morning, was discovered by search and rescue crews on Wednesday. Emily Sotelo, a Westford, Massachusetts, native was dropped off at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia. She...
WCAX
Arrest in 2-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a two-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont was captured in Burlington. Burlington police say it started two days ago in Orange, Massachusetts, when David Oleson, 38, of Vermont, rolled his truck, then stole another truck and escaped to Vermont.
WMUR.com
Body of hiker lost in White Mountains found, officials say
FRANCONIA, N.H. — The body of a hiker who was last seen Sunday morning was found Wednesday, Fish and Game officers said. Officials said the body of Emily Sotelo, who would have turned 20 Wednesday, was found just after 11 a.m. on the northwest side of Mount Lafayette in Franconia.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police bomb K9s receive special training on Thanksgiving Day
“Among the numerous Massachusetts State Police members working this Thanksgiving as part of the security operation for the Presidential visit to Nantucket are explosive ordnance detection K9s Scout, Neutron, and Nancy and their MSP Bomb Squad human partners. The pups got an early morning break in Siasconset during another busy...
Trash pick-up delays across western Massachusetts
Across western Massachusetts, there will be no collection of trash Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
What is the Coldest Month in Massachusetts?
I'm never really sure as I thought the coldest month in Massachusetts could be December, January, or February but according to Wikipedia's 'Climate of Massachusetts' page, the coldest month of the year in Massachusetts is January. The page notes that Massachusetts has an average high temperature of 36 °F or 2.2 °C, and an average low temperature of 22 °F or −5.6 °C. Of course, we all know it can get much colder here in the BayState but it's fun to know that January is top dog when it comes to the coldest month in Massachusetts. Bundle up.
Families can stay a few days at this new Massachusetts emergency shelter
The state is seeing a surge of migrants and those struggling to find housing.
This Is Massachusetts’ Most Searched-For Thanksgiving Recipe This Year
Here's a question, Berkshire County: Are you trying something new for Thanksgiving this year like adding a new dish to the holiday feast? If you are, you wouldn't be the only one. Every year, thousands and thousands of people go online around the holidays and search for recipes so they...
WBUR
Mass. will open temporary migrant shelter at former Army base
Massachusetts will open a temporary intake shelter for migrants at the former Army base at Fort Devens next month, prompted by a spike in arrivals. Gov. Charlie Baker said the shelter will be run by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and will accommodate up to 125 people at a time.
WNAW
What is Open & Closed On Turkey Day In Massachusetts
What angered me lately was the fact that businesses were mandated to stay open on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Black Friday will be here before you know it and that is when you should concentrate on your shopping. Turkey Day should be a moment of "down time" where you can enjoy an awesome dinner and spend time with those who are extra special to you. However, the usual establishments will be CLOSED in Massachusetts and all across the tri-state region on the 4th Thursday of November:
newbedfordguide.com
State Fire Marshal: “Thanksgiving is the #1 day for home fires in Massachusetts”
“State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey is urging residents to make fire safety a priority in the kitchen as we approach Thanksgiving Day, the number one day for home fires in Massachusetts. “Each year, we see about twice as many fires on Thanksgiving as on the next-closest day,” State Fire...
WSBS
These Are the Top Ten Healthiest Counties in Massachusetts
Berkshire County has plenty of ways to get outside and exercise and a bevy of gyms and studios for those who want to stay indoors. Couple that with farm-to-table restaurants and health-conscious eateries up and down the county, and there is really no excuse not to live a healthy and active lifestyle living in The Berkshires. But just how healthy is Berkshire County?
Barton Chronicle
Vermont couple are blown off course
Maybe it’s because I grew up on the Missisquoi, which routinely flooded fields on our farm, the road and bridge as well, so we were sometimes stranded with the road under water on both sides. Maybe it was because Dad didn’t seem particularly distressed by the floods. In thunderstorms he sat on the porch and watched the lightning hits like we were watching a fine, free show.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts man dives or falls off of bridge, dive team search underway
“Massachusetts crews are searching for a man that reportedly landed in frigid waters early this morning from a bridge. According to Lieutenant Paul Sullivan of Massachusetts State Police, at 3:15 a.m. they received a report of a white male 29-30 years old either jumping or falling off the Larz Anderson Bridge into the Charles River.
The Four Least Religious States in the Nation Are All in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Religion remains a large part of the majority of people's lives in the United States. There are very few populated communities throughout New England where you won't find a church or house of worship nearby. But according to a new survey done by World Population Review, people in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are all using those churches and houses of worship less.
Maine Hunter Tags 9-Point Buck Locked Up with a Dead 10-Pointer
Close encounters with mature bucks are hard to come by in the Maine woods. But finding a pair of shooters with their antlers locked together is another level of rare altogether. That’s what Adam Blanchette of Lebanon, Maine happened upon while hunting in the Katahdin Iron Works area on the morning of November 10.
NHPR
Where a dead moose draws a crowd in northern Vermont
When a moose arrives in Island Pond, one of its teeth gets put in a little envelope. Its ovaries go in a jar of alcohol. Hunters have to bring them in after they gut the animal in the field. It can be hard for them to identify the organs. “That's...
themainewire.com
Massachusetts Officials Refuse to Say Who Authorized Illegal COVID-19 Spyware
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Dept. of Public Health Commissioner Margret R. Cooke are refusing to say who authorized the illegal installation of COVID-19 “Mass Notify” spyware on the smartphones of potentially millions of individuals who lived in or traveled through the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The revelation that...
themainewire.com
ACLU Defends Massachusetts COVID-19 Spyware Hacking in Half-Assed Boston Globe Story
In a bizarre Boston Globe story, the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts expressed skepticism of a lawsuit against the Massachusetts Department of Public Health — a lawsuit that alleges a vast breach of privacy and violation of human rights on the part of the state government. [RELATED: Massachusetts...
Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in New Hampshire?
Have you ever been on a long car ride and you start to feel unbelievably sleepy? You try everything you can think of combat the sleepiness, including smacking your own face, rolling down the windows and letting the cold air hit your face, and blasting upbeat music. But sometimes, the smartest and safest thing to do is pull over and sneak in a little roadside snooze. There are even highway signs that tell you to do this. I was curious what the law is around sleeping your car in New Hampshire. Is it legal or not? I did a little digging.
Comments / 6