ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Miami New Times

Miami Art Week 2022 Fair Guide: Art Basel, NADA, Scope, Untitled, and More

When Art Basel landed in Miami Beach 20 years ago, it was clear the fair would change the city's art scene for the better. But nobody could have predicted that it would literally transform the first week of December into a cornucopia of visual art. The arrival of the Swiss fair also brought with it satellite events looking to capitalize on the crowds in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

The Six Best Thanksgiving Eve Parties in Miami

Thanksgiving Day is tomorrow, and you'll have to endure your mom's comments about your weight and your grandfather's tirade about "those people." The holidays are anything but fun; that's why you're going to want to party hard the night before. Thankfully, the night before Thanksgiving in Miami has become a...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

The Ten Best Bars Open Thanksgiving Day in Miami

Thanksgiving 2022 has arrived, and that means turkey time with friends, family, and loved ones. But if none of those things are in your plans this week, we won't judge. Instead, we offer this alphabetical list of places to escape T-Day — if only for a drink or two.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Fade Masters of Miami: Definitely Not Your Father’s Barber Shop

Settling in at the bar – or should we say the “reception desk” – at this boutique. barber shop on Grand Avenue in the Grove, we got a chance to chat with Vinicio. Larios, CEO of Fade Masters of Miami. Between appointments on this bustling weekday...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Art Week 2022 Gallery Exhibitions: Spinello, Locust Projects, Dimensions Variable, and More

It may hog all the attention, but Art Basel and the satellite fairs are merely one facet of Miami Art Week. Galleries across the city also will be showcasing their most intriguing, immersive works for art-loving crowds. From an installation-turned-competitive sport to a sunken living room exhibition where you can both celebrate life and honor the dead, Miami's galleries are putting forth some of their material.
MIAMI, FL
Axios Miami

5 great places to get a Cuban sandwich in Miami

There are plenty of places to get Cuban sandwiches in Miami, but which stand out? Here are five terrific places to get a Cuban sandwich. 1. Enriqueta's Sandwich ShopWhy it stands out: A Miami staple for decades, Enriqueta's has been visited by celebrities like David Beckham, Lauren Jauregui and Nick Jonas. Address: 186 NE 29th St.Hours: 7:15am-2:45pm Monday-Friday and 8am-2:15pm Saturday. Photo: Courtesy of Enriqueta's Sandwich Shop2. Sanguich De MiamiWhy it stands out: Sanguich offers both beef- and pork-based Cuban sandwiches. Address: 2057 SW 8th St.Hours: 10am–6pm Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Sunday (closed Wednesday).3. La CarretaWhy it stands out:...
MIAMI, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

DJ Khaled’s shoe closet available to rent on Airbnb

MIAMI — Grammy nominee DJ Khaled has teamed up with Airbnb to offer an opportunity for his fans to spend a night surrounded by his renowned sneaker closet. DJ Khaled teamed up with Airbnb to offer two one-night stays on Dec. 5 and 6 for two guests only. Guests will be charged $11 a night, in a nod to DJ Khaled’s shoe size. Guests will also receive an exclusive pair of We The Best Air Jordan 5s, a handwritten welcome note from DJ Khaled and a private shopping session at a Miami sneaker store.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Art With Me Promises Paradise at Its Two-Day Festival on Virginia Key

When Tulum, Mexico-based event promoter Art With Me selected the weekend between Thanksgiving and Miami Art Week for its flagship festival on Virginia Key, it came face to face with the challenges of launching into Miami's crowded market at the most oversaturated time of year. "People told us it was...
MIAMI, FL
gotodestinations.com

The 7 Absolute BEST Breakfast Spots in Miami, Florida – (With Photos)

Miami is a city that never sleeps, and as a tourist, you are probably up for anything. It is a place that offers a variety of different cuisines and cultures. It is also the perfect place to try different types of food. Many restaurants in Miami offer breakfast. But it’s...
MIAMI, FL
thenewtropic.com

Meet Germane Barnes, award-winning designer-architect

Special release in collaboration with Commissioner. Germane Barnes’ research and design practice explores the connection between architecture and identity. Exhibited and published at The Museum of Modern Art, in The New York Times and Architect Magazine, recent awards include the Harvard Wheelwright Prize, the Rome Prize in Architecture and the Architectural League Prize for Young Architects + Designers. Germane is the AIRIE Everglades inaugural Wege Invitational Fellow.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Huge Delays At MIA, Worsening

Flights Being Diverted To Other Airports. FLL, PBI Also Having Problems. UPDATE: As of 4 p.m., Situation Improving, But Some Delays Continue. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 4:04 p.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — FLL, PBI, and MIA are all experiencing significant delays Wednesday, with Miami International Airport […]
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Food and Liquor Stores Open on Thanksgiving Day in Miami 2022

It's Thanksgiving morning and you're ready to put the turkey in the oven when you realize you've forgotten the carrots... or butter... or the whole turkey! Or you realize that you forget to get a bottle of wine to bring to Aunt Mimi. What do you do?. This year, Publix,...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Unprecedented rain soaking South Florida, but when will it stop?

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Record-breaking rain has brought flooding to South Florida this Sunday, stacking up over three inches of rain in some places. The previous record for Miami of 1.29 inches from 1992 has nearly been tripled, and the rain is still coming down. Extra high moisture from...
MIAMI, FL
miamirealtors.com

Germany Top Country Searching Miami Real Estate in October 2022

MIAMI — Germany posted the most global web searches for Miami homes in October 2022, according to a new report by the MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI). Colombia, which had topped the list of foreign countries searching for Miami real estate for the past seven consecutive months, finished second.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

More rain Monday after a soggy Sunday

MIAMI - Sunday's deluge of rain turned the day into a wash out. An estimated four to six inches of rain fell in some areas. It caused minor flooding in low-lying areas. In parts of downtown Miami, the water flowed over the sidewalks, making it hard for cars and pedestrians alike. It saw nearly four and a half inches of rain. In the evening, police had to shut down lanes on Biscayne Boulevard from 10th to 15th streets due to flooding. Overnight the rain tapered off, but more showers and storms are in the forecast for Monday, mainly impacting Miami-Dade and the Upper Keys. 
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy