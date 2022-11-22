ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utahn helps non-profit with modern day “Candy Bomber” operation

SALT LAKE CITY — In memory of Gail Halvorsen, aka “The Candy Bomber,” a fundraiser named Operation Engel hopes to supply Christmas presents to refugee children in Berlin and Ukraine, including two pediatric hospitals in Ukraine. Cynthia Merrell, who partnered with the non-profit called Spendenbrucke, would like...
Slim Chickens adding to Utah presence

Fayetteville, Arkansas-based Slim Chickens is adding to its Utah lineup with an opening in Pleasant Grove, thanks to its partnership with the Love Restaurant Group, which also owns four other locations in Utah and Colorado. "We're seeing strong momentum at our Utah locations and we're excited to have proven partners...
Liberty Park Pond drained for the first time in over five years

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah residents who have recently visited Liberty Park might have noticed something missing: Water. The pond at Liberty Park has been drained to allow crews to make repair to an underwater gate that regulates the pond’s water levels. According to Salt Lake City officials, the repairs will take until the end of December.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah

BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Niklas Rhöse on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Six new Latter-day Saint missions to launch in 2023

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints just announced it will offer six new missions next year. In a statement online, the Church says it will soon offer five new missions in Africa and one new mission in Europe. Cote d’Ivoire Abidjan North Mission,...
Church announces open house dates for Saratoga Springs Temple

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the open house dates for the Saratoga Springs Temple. The public open house will begin Saturday, April 15, 2023, and will conclude on Saturday. July 8, 2023. The open house will run every day except for Sundays. In addition, a media day will be held prior to the public open house on April 10. A private open house for invited guests will also be held April 11-14.
Companies around Utah offer free Thanksgiving meals and more

SALT LAKE CITY — From veterans to those experiencing homelessness, Utah companies are working to make Thanksgiving more accessible to all by offering free Thanksgiving meals. The Miller Family Foundation is one of those organizations, and is providing 3,200 meals for Utahns experiencing homelessness and food insecurity. The Miller...
Sundance Mountain Resort to open seven days early

SUNDANCE, Utah — Sundance Mountain Resort is opening one week ahead of schedule. The resort announced via email this morning that it expects to open on Dec. 3 because of all the snow it’s gotten, instead of its planned Dec. 9 opening. Sundance says it’s the earliest opening day they’ve had in a decade.
Cookie companies go to battle with Crumbl in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The so-called Utah Cookie Wars broke out in mid-2022, when Crumbl Cookies filed trade dress and trademark infringement lawsuits against two competitors; Crave Cookies and Dirty Dough. Obviously, physically I was a little bit ill,” said Trent English, owner of Crave Cookies, describing how...
How the trek to SLC’s B gates compares to other airports

SALT LAKE CITY — You’ve probably heard the stories of how big and modern the new Salt Lake City International Airport is. But you’ve most likely also heard about the dreaded B gates. Not so much the gates themselves, but that big yellow sign indicating where your unofficial hike is about to begin.
The 12 Best Restaurants in Park City, Utah

Located about 30 miles east of Salt Lake City and framed by the Wasatch Mountain range, Park City is a wonderful mountain destination in the Western state of Utah. Known for its world-class ski facilities and as the host city for Robert Redford's annual Sundance Film Festival, Park City is also emerging as a foodie destination, with no shortage of restaurants serving a diverse range of cuisines.
Pond at Liberty Park drained for necessary repairs

SALT LAKE CITY — The pond at Liberty Park has been drained to perform repairs at the pond, according to Luke Allen of the Salt Lake City Public Lands Department. He says staff members will be repairing the gate to the pond that regulates water levels. In order to complete the repairs, the pond had to be drained.
Utah man buys humidifier found with five packages of cocaine in it

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Police are investigating an incident where a purchased humidifier had 12.27 pounds of cocaine in it. According to a police report, on Nov. 2, a man reported he had purchased a humidifier from NPS in Salt Lake City. “He opened the humidifier to find that the inner workings had been removed and 5 packages of drugs were found inside.”
7 Layer Salad Recipe

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) GTU producer, Matt Bello shared his family recipe for a heavenly seven layer salad. ½ package of frozen peas (thawed) 1 cup mayonnaise (can substitute Miracle Whip, Greek yogurt) ½ cup sour cream. 2 tbsp sugar, sprinkled. ½ to...
