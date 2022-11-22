SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the open house dates for the Saratoga Springs Temple. The public open house will begin Saturday, April 15, 2023, and will conclude on Saturday. July 8, 2023. The open house will run every day except for Sundays. In addition, a media day will be held prior to the public open house on April 10. A private open house for invited guests will also be held April 11-14.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO