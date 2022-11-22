Read full article on original website
Breezy and cooler through tomorrow, then warmer for the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Breezy and cooler for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. It will be a chilly start to the day, with highs staying about 5-10° cooler than yesterday. As a system passes to our northeast, expect breezy winds from time to time today and tomorrow. Warmer for...
Nice fall weather pattern continues as we get closer to Thanksgiving
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As we approach Thanksgiving, our nice weather will continue as the storm track stays to the north and east of our area. Just a few high clouds and some breezy conditions will make for minor variations through the holiday weekend. High temperatures will climb into...
This Arizona Spot Is Among The Best Warm Places To Visit In January
Trips to Discover compiled a list of the best warm places to visit in the dead of winter.
Made in Tucson Market returns to Fourth Avenue Sunday, Nov. 27
The Made In Tucson (MinT) Market is returning to historic Fourth Avenue this Sunday, Nov. 28 to help with your holiday shopping needs.
Non-profit group brings Thanksgiving meals and clothes to Santa Rita Park
Uniting Arizona prepared and packed dozens of Thanksgiving meals and collected clothes and shoes bringing them to Santa Rita Park on Wednesday.
Thanksgiving travel out of TUS: What you need to know
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — AAA expects 55 million Americans to travel for Thanksgiving, nearly reaching pre-pandemic levels. 4.5 million of them will be flying to their Thanksgiving destination this week, which is a 7.9% increase from last year. For the Tucson International Airport, they are expecting 76,000 passengers this...
National Sub Chain Finally Coming to Town
A popular toasted sandwich shop is returning to Tucson.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. For lovers of a good sandwich, one of the nation’s most popular sandwich chains is about to expand here in greater Tucson. In fact, the entire state is going to see more, beginning next year, thanks to a new restaurant deal signed by a local franchise owner.
Millions of drivers on the road ahead of Thanksgiving, despite traffic, gas prices
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Record high gas prices and crowded highways aren’t stopping travelers from hitting the road this Thanksgiving. “We’re coming from El Paso, Texas and we’re going to Lake Havasu, Arizona,” said Frank Sanchez as he was filling up his gas tank in Tucson.
Missing boy found safe in Tucson; parents arrested
Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations. LoLo's Chicken & Waffles and a sports grill in Phoenix are among several restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors. Phoenix Suns serve up Thanksgiving dinners to families. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cam Johnson, Jock Landale, Ish...
Mountain Mike's Pizza opens 3rd Arizona location
California-based Mountain Mike's Pizza has opened in Tucson, marking the brand's third location in Arizona, according to a press release. The restaurant is owned and operated by Pelican Foods LLC, which has exclusive rights to Tucson, Mesa and parts of Phoenix as part of a multi-unit development deal. "When we...
30 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Nov. 25-27 🛍🔭🌨
We're grateful for a lot of things. The fall weather, the many events to keep us busy, the incredible food we get to eat on a daily basis, the warm community. More than anything, though, we're grateful for you — our readers. Thank you for supporting us in all the ways you do. We wouldn't be here without you!
Marana kicks off the holidays with festival
The town of Marana will usher in the holiday season with a day full of family fun from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the municipal complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Drive. The Christmas Tree Lighting & Light Show is one of the town’s four signature events.
Portions of 12th Avenue closed following serious crash near Valencia
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Portions of 12th Avenue in Tucson are closed due to a single-vehicle crash. The Tucson Police Department said the northbound lanes of 12th, from Valencia to Santa Paula, will be closed for “an extended period of time.:. The TPD said the driver of...
Pima County’s “tripledemic” is getting worse just in time for Thanksgiving
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The “tripledemic” is in full swing in Pima County. Three respiratory diseases have converged, not just in Pima County, but statewide. RSV cases are ten times higher than normal, the flu season started much earlier and cases are nearly doubling every week and COVID-19 cases have increased here by 61% in the past week alone.
Top 10 Things To Do In & Around Tucson
Arizona’s second-largest city offers a lot more than college parties and makes for a great long weekend excursion or a stop on a long desert road trip. With a unique national park at its doorstep, a great selection of museums, and day trip opportunities in the direction of the Mexican border, here’s a roundup of the top things to do in and around Tucson.
Mountain Mike’s Pizza Proudly Expands In Arizona With New Restaurant In Tucson
Family-Style Pizza Chain Now Serving Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!® In Third Arizona Location. November 22, 2022 // Franchising.com // NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Mountain Mike’s Pizza is excited to announce its new location in Tucson is now open, marking the brand’s third location in Arizona. The restaurant is owned and operated by Pelican Food Concepts, LLC, which has exclusive rights to Tucson, Mesa, and parts of Phoenix as part of a multi-unit development deal with the fast-growing pizza chain. Joining Pelican Food Concepts’ existing Mountain Mike’s Pizza locations in Chandler and Mesa, the Tucson restaurant is located within a bustling shopping center and vibrant residential community, making it even easier for locals and visitors to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®”
'Seeing an increase in need,' - Community Food Bank prepares for Thanksgiving
As the number on grocery price tags grows, local food banks also take on greater spending for families needing affordable meal options.
Levi Wallace Foundation coordinates Thanksgiving meal giveaways
Booth-Fickett K-8 was the host site for two Thanksgiving meal giveaways last weekend in an effort led by the Levi Wallace Foundation and the African-American Students Services Department of the Tucson Unified School District. Boxes of goods and Thanksgiving meals, including a whole turkey, were provided to families. The Levi...
Truly Nolen Community Car Show Returns
TUCSON, Ariz. - After skipping 2020 and 2021 due to health and safety protocols, Truly Nolen proceeded with its 4th annual Community Car Show on Nov. 12, at their Corporate Leadership and Training Center (432 S. Williams Blvd., Tucson, Ariz.) and a record crowd of more than 1,000 people attended.
Tree planting project aims to cool Tucson neighborhoods, provide food
With their low, spreading branches, mesquite trees provide cooling shade in the Southwest. And the pods they produce have long been a source of food for Indigenous communities there. “The mesquite pod was a significant part of the diet for thousands and thousands of years in this region,” says Victor...
