Russia is reportedly asking Western countries to ease sanctions amid talks to extend the Black Sea grain export deal
Russia is reportedly asking the West to exempt a key lender from sanctions, sources told Reuters. But a spokesperson from the European Commission told Reuters that sanctions already allow for the exemptions. The request came during talks to extend a deal that allows exports of Ukrainian gain from the Black...
Citrus County Chronicle
EXPLAINER: What's the effect of Russian oil price cap, ban?
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Western governments are aiming to cap the price of Russia's oil exports in an attempt to limit the fossil fuel earnings that support Moscow's budget, its military and the invasion of Ukraine. The cap is set to take effect on Dec. 5, the same day...
Citrus County Chronicle
EU nations fail to close rift on gas prices as cold sets in
BRUSSELS (AP) — On winter's doorstep, European Union nations again failed to bridge bitter disagreements over a natural gas price cap Thursday as they struggle to effectively shield 450 million citizens from massive increases in their utility bills. An emergency meeting of energy ministers only showed how the energy...
rigzone.com
EU Considers Imposing Price Cap of $65-$70 on Russian Oil
The European Union is discussing a price cap on Russian oil between $65 and $70 a barrel, according to people familiar with the matter. — The European Union is discussing a price cap on Russian oil between $65 and $70 a barrel, according to people familiar with the matter, a level that would be more generous to Moscow than many expected when the Group of Seven first proposed the idea.
US News and World Report
Europe Rushes to Fill up on Russian Diesel Before Ban Begins
LONDON (Reuters) - European traders are rushing to fill tanks in the region with Russian diesel before an EU ban begins in February, as alternative sources remain limited. The European Union will ban Russian oil product imports, on which it relies heavily for its diesel, by Feb. 5. That will follow a ban on Russian crude taking effect in December.
Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border
In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
BBC
Ukraine war: South Africa row over Russian superyacht's arrival
South Africa's government insists it will allow a Russian oligarch to dock his superyacht in Cape Town, despite calls from the city's mayor to bar it. The vessel, which is on its way from Hong Kong, belongs to Alexei Mordashov, an ally of Russia's Vladimir Putin who has been sanctioned by the EU and US.
International Business Times
Russian Woman Who Harassed Ukrainians In Germany Permanently Expelled From Country
Germany has permanently expelled a Russian woman who harassed Ukrainians. A video of Yulia Prokhorova being escorted by German police officers at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport was shared via Twitter Sunday. "Great news! Yulia Prokhorova, the Russian woman who kept harassing Ukrainian refugees on the streets of Germany and Austria,...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russian booby traps turning Kherson into ‘city of death’, says Ukraine official
Adviser to head of the office of Ukraine’s president says Russian military have mined apartments and sewers and plan to reduce Kherson to ruins
Russian Fury After Top Putin Official Is Booted From Diplomats Meeting
Polish officials have been accused of disinviting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov from a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Lodz, Poland, next week, just days after questions arose over whether Russia’s war in Ukraine is spilling over into neighboring Poland.Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, accused Poland, the current OSCE chair, of railroading European national security by barring Lavrov from leading a Russian delegation at the 29th Ministerial Council.“Nowadays, the Polish chairmanship is practically demolishing this negotiating venue when they physically prevent a delegation from taking part and speaking,” Zakharova said,...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Shocked by Ukraine War, Russian Neighbour Kazakhstan Looks West
ALMATY (Reuters) - There is little doubt that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will extend his rule over Kazakhstan by seven years in presidential elections on Sunday. What is less clear is how the former diplomat can reduce his resource-rich country's dependence on Russia without alienating it. Tokayev – who opinion polls predict...
Russia-Ukraine war – as it happened: Moscow declares new ‘temporary capital’ for Kherson region after Ukraine retakes city
Russian state news agency says Henichesk declared temporary administrative capital after Kherson city taken by Ukraine
Italy has been a strong supporter of Ukraine — but that is starting to change
ROME — When Italy's new right-wing coalition government was sworn in last month, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni vowed to continue her country's staunch support and military assistance for Ukraine. Her stance hasn't changed but as Europe braces for its first winter without Russian gas supplies, and thermostats are turned...
Following Ukraine G20 Speech, Russia Complains About Ukraine Asking For Too Much In Their Peace Plan
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of UkrainePresident of Ukraine on Wikimedia Commons. Speaking at the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine delivered a rousing speech in which he outlined the ten points of a peace plan with Russia to end the war that has been raging since Putin launched the current invasion in February of this year. Though speaking in Ukrainian, President Zelenskyy pointed out at the start of his speech that translations into each of the representative’s languages were provided directly as well.
China is winning the Russia-Ukraine War amid massive US, Russia war expenditures
China is emerging with greater combat power with regard to its main strategic opponents, the United States and Russia, as both erode weapons stockpiles in Ukraine.
americanmilitarynews.com
Ukraine envoy urges Germany not to shelter Russian mobilization dodgers
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukraine’s new ambassador to Germany, Oleksiy Makeyev, has urged Germany not to shelter Russian men who have fled their country to avoid military mobilization, describing them as a “security risk.”. They are “young...
Ukraine uneasy about 'bad theater' in Russia's withdrawal from major city
Russia will withdraw beleaguered troops from a key city in Ukraine to avoid a catastrophic loss, according to Russian defense officials in Moscow, but Ukrainian and Western officials are wary about celebrating too soon. “It remains to be seen, and it remains to be verified. ... It may actually be...
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Poland calls missile that killed 2 'Russian-made'; Biden says it's 'unlikely' it was fired from Russia
The Polish government said a Russian-made missile killed two of its citizens Tuesday near the border with Ukraine, but U.S. President Joe Biden said that it was “unlikely” that it was launched from Russia. Polish leaders convened an emergency security and defense meeting and agreed to increase its...
Russia-Ukraine war: no need to evacuate Kyiv, says Ukraine’s PM, as country rules out peace talks with Moscow – as it happened
Denys Shmyhal says no reason to evacuate any city not near frontlines; Kyiv refuses to negotiate until Russian troops have left its territory
