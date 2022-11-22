ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

EXPLAINER: What's the effect of Russian oil price cap, ban?

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Western governments are aiming to cap the price of Russia's oil exports in an attempt to limit the fossil fuel earnings that support Moscow's budget, its military and the invasion of Ukraine. The cap is set to take effect on Dec. 5, the same day...
Citrus County Chronicle

EU nations fail to close rift on gas prices as cold sets in

BRUSSELS (AP) — On winter's doorstep, European Union nations again failed to bridge bitter disagreements over a natural gas price cap Thursday as they struggle to effectively shield 450 million citizens from massive increases in their utility bills. An emergency meeting of energy ministers only showed how the energy...
rigzone.com

EU Considers Imposing Price Cap of $65-$70 on Russian Oil

The European Union is discussing a price cap on Russian oil between $65 and $70 a barrel, according to people familiar with the matter. — The European Union is discussing a price cap on Russian oil between $65 and $70 a barrel, according to people familiar with the matter, a level that would be more generous to Moscow than many expected when the Group of Seven first proposed the idea.
US News and World Report

Europe Rushes to Fill up on Russian Diesel Before Ban Begins

LONDON (Reuters) - European traders are rushing to fill tanks in the region with Russian diesel before an EU ban begins in February, as alternative sources remain limited. The European Union will ban Russian oil product imports, on which it relies heavily for its diesel, by Feb. 5. That will follow a ban on Russian crude taking effect in December.
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border

In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
BBC

Ukraine war: South Africa row over Russian superyacht's arrival

South Africa's government insists it will allow a Russian oligarch to dock his superyacht in Cape Town, despite calls from the city's mayor to bar it. The vessel, which is on its way from Hong Kong, belongs to Alexei Mordashov, an ally of Russia's Vladimir Putin who has been sanctioned by the EU and US.
International Business Times

Russian Woman Who Harassed Ukrainians In Germany Permanently Expelled From Country

Germany has permanently expelled a Russian woman who harassed Ukrainians. A video of Yulia Prokhorova being escorted by German police officers at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport was shared via Twitter Sunday. "Great news! Yulia Prokhorova, the Russian woman who kept harassing Ukrainian refugees on the streets of Germany and Austria,...
TheDailyBeast

Russian Fury After Top Putin Official Is Booted From Diplomats Meeting

Polish officials have been accused of disinviting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov from a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Lodz, Poland, next week, just days after questions arose over whether Russia’s war in Ukraine is spilling over into neighboring Poland.Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, accused Poland, the current OSCE chair, of railroading European national security by barring Lavrov from leading a Russian delegation at the 29th Ministerial Council.“Nowadays, the Polish chairmanship is practically demolishing this negotiating venue when they physically prevent a delegation from taking part and speaking,” Zakharova said,...
US News and World Report

Analysis-Shocked by Ukraine War, Russian Neighbour Kazakhstan Looks West

ALMATY (Reuters) - There is little doubt that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will extend his rule over Kazakhstan by seven years in presidential elections on Sunday. What is less clear is how the former diplomat can reduce his resource-rich country's dependence on Russia without alienating it. Tokayev – who opinion polls predict...
GEORGIA STATE
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Following Ukraine G20 Speech, Russia Complains About Ukraine Asking For Too Much In Their Peace Plan

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of UkrainePresident of Ukraine on Wikimedia Commons. Speaking at the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine delivered a rousing speech in which he outlined the ten points of a peace plan with Russia to end the war that has been raging since Putin launched the current invasion in February of this year. Though speaking in Ukrainian, President Zelenskyy pointed out at the start of his speech that translations into each of the representative’s languages were provided directly as well.
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine envoy urges Germany not to shelter Russian mobilization dodgers

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukraine’s new ambassador to Germany, Oleksiy Makeyev, has urged Germany not to shelter Russian men who have fled their country to avoid military mobilization, describing them as a “security risk.”. They are “young...
TheDailyBeast

Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom

SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy