NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs catcher targets in free agency post-Contreras?

For all the talk about shortstop, starting pitching and center field, don’t discount catcher among the Cubs’ offseason needs. With team president Jed Hoyer saying he “absolutely” wants to compete in 2023 following back-to-back disappointing seasons, there’s reason to believe the Cubs have to get better this winter.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

5 Cardinals who must improve this off-season

This off-season’s improvement will be critical for several members of the St. Louis Cardinals roster. Whether it is for the 2023 team or their respective futures remains to be seen. A handful of Cardinals had some tremendous moments during the 2022 season. Thankfully the team is loaded with outstanding...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

MLB Pitcher Names 'Worst Cheater' In Baseball History

The rivalry between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays just got a little bit spicier for 2023. During an appearance on Sportsnet's "How Hungry Are You?" with Serge Ibaka, Blue Jays ace Alex Manoah was asked to name the biggest cheater in MLB history. After a brief pause,...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Carlson: A Centerfield Option for the Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have been attached to many free agents, including centerfielder Brandon Nimmo. If Toronto wants to bolster centerfield, an alternative could be a trade for Dylan Carlson. After trading Teoscar Hernandez for Erik Swanson and Adam Macko, the Blue Jays are likely looking to add an outfielder,...
FanSided

Detroit Tigers could be factor in reliever trade market

Relief pitching has become a hot, and expensive, commodity. The Detroit Tigers could take advantage of that situation. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Tigers’ bullpen is generating a great deal of interest in the trade market. However, there is no guarantee that they are looking to deal from their relief corps, or even who would be available.
FanSided

Dodgers reported offer declined by Aaron Judge revealed

According to one MLB reporter, free agent outfielder Aaron Judge turned down an offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers. There have been a few free agency signings so far this offseason, but the big domino that has yet to fall is outfielder Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees star is coming off a historic season, setting the single-season American League home run record, and won the AL MVP award. Now, he is set to cash in on a gigantic contract, and it will be up to him who he chooses to sign with.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Texas Rangers: Moore, Maddux additions keep momentum going

In the midst of what is expected to be a busy offseason for the Texas Rangers, the franchise keeps building their infrastructure to support what they hope will be a turnaround in the standings in 2023 and beyond. Texas Rangers make more hires in front office, coaching staff. The Texas...
Yardbarker

Angels acquire notable outfield slugger in trade with NL team

The Los Angeles Angels continue to make moves this offseason. The Angels announced Tuesday that they have acquired veteran outfielder Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee will be getting back righty pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero as well as lefty pitcher Adam Seminaris (a minor leaguer) from the Angels.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

2022 White Sox in Review: Johnny Cueto

The Chicago White Sox signed Johnny Cueto before the start of the 2022 season in the wake of Lance Lynn's injury. No one could have expected the level of production the veteran right-hander was able to provide for the South Siders. Johnny Cueto's 2022 Season. Cueto had a resurgent season...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Angels get OF Renfroe from Brewers for 3 young pitchers

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels acquired power-hitting outfielder Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers for three young pitchers Tuesday night. Milwaukee receives right-handers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero, and minor league lefty Adam Seminaris. The 30-year-old Renfroe batted .255 with 29 home runs,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

