Queen Camilla Wears Queen Elizabeth's Sapphire Tiara for First State Banquet of King Charles' Reign

The Queen Consort helped host South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the British royal family's first state visit of King Charles' reign Queen Camilla is wearing her first tiara in her new royal role. The Queen Consort, 75, shimmered in the Belgian Sapphire Tiara at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, her first tiara moment since King Charles III acceded to the throne. Camilla brought out the dazzling piece for Charles' first state visit as King, welcoming Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of South Africa, to the U.K. The tiara was previously...
Kate Middleton and Prince William Ride in London Carriage Procession with King Charles and Queen Camilla

The Prince and Princess of Wales are helping to host the president of South Africa for the first state visit of the new reign Kate Middleton and Prince William are back in a royal carriage! The Prince and Princess of Wales joined King Charles III and Queen Camilla in a dazzling horse-drawn carriage procession through London to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday as part of the first state visit of the new monarch's reign. The royal pageantry carried the visiting South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the palace, as the British royal family carried out...
Camilla: New monogram for Queen Consort unveiled

The new cypher of Camilla, the Queen Consort, has been unveiled by Buckingham Palace. Designed by Prof Ewan Clayton, it combines Camilla's initial "C" and "R" for Regina - the Latin word for queen. It will be used by Camilla on personal letterheads, cards and gifts. Buckingham Palace added that...
‘Greatly missed’: Camilla pays tribute to late mother-in-law Elizabeth II in first speech as Queen Consort

Camilla has paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II’s “remarkable reign” in her first official speech as Queen Consort. Camilla said that Queen Elizabeth II was “missed by us all” at a Buckingham Palace reception for winners of the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition on Thursday 17 November.“I cannot begin without paying tribute to my dear mother-in-law, her late majesty, who is much in our thoughts today and who is so greatly missed by us all,” she began. “She had been patron of the Royal Commonwealth Society since 1952 and throughout her remarkable reign, its vision to improve the...
King Charles III Celebrates His First Birthday as Monarch With New Photo and Role

King Charles III is celebrating his first birthday as monarch!. In a new photo shared in celebration of Charles' 74th birthday, the new king is seen leaning against an ancient oak tree in the park, as he takes on another new role as Deputy Ranger of Windsor Great Park -- a position once held by his later father, Prince Philip, that dates back to the 16th century.

