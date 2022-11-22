Camilla has paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II’s “remarkable reign” in her first official speech as Queen Consort. Camilla said that Queen Elizabeth II was “missed by us all” at a Buckingham Palace reception for winners of the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition on Thursday 17 November.“I cannot begin without paying tribute to my dear mother-in-law, her late majesty, who is much in our thoughts today and who is so greatly missed by us all,” she began. “She had been patron of the Royal Commonwealth Society since 1952 and throughout her remarkable reign, its vision to improve the...

6 DAYS AGO