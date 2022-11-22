Read full article on original website
Who’s the real favorite to land Justin Verlander?
Many eyes are on free agent ace Justin Verlander, and it’s unknown where he may end up. However, there is a team that appears to be the most likely contender. Free agent pitcher Justin Verlander is certainly a catch who’s gaining attention from many teams, including the Houston Astros, New York Mets, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. The ace just earned his third Cy Young award and pitched an incredible regular season with the Astros, one of many reasons why so many teams are eyeing him.
Mets have ready-made Jacob deGrom replacement to sign
The New York Mets are in a tough spot with Jacob deGrom officially hitting free agency, and they are predicted to be ready to sign someone in his place. The New York Mets may be losing ace Jacob deGrom to free agency, and while it would be wise for them to invest in him and they would probably like to, he could choose to sign elsewhere. Experts predict that they may be ready to sign Carlos Rodon as a backup plan if things don’t work out.
Dodgers reported offer declined by Aaron Judge revealed
According to one MLB reporter, free agent outfielder Aaron Judge turned down an offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers. There have been a few free agency signings so far this offseason, but the big domino that has yet to fall is outfielder Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees star is coming off a historic season, setting the single-season American League home run record, and won the AL MVP award. Now, he is set to cash in on a gigantic contract, and it will be up to him who he chooses to sign with.
10 Free Agent Pitchers the White Sox Should Consider
10 free agent pitchers the White Sox should consider originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Editor's Note: "10 free agent pitchers the White Sox should consider" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Texas Rangers: Moore, Maddux additions keep momentum going
In the midst of what is expected to be a busy offseason for the Texas Rangers, the franchise keeps building their infrastructure to support what they hope will be a turnaround in the standings in 2023 and beyond. Texas Rangers make more hires in front office, coaching staff. The Texas...
Braves News: Guillermo Heredia to KBO, Ronald Acuña Jr. slugging in Venezuela, more
Francys Romero reported on Tuesday that former Atlanta Brave Guillermo Heredia is headed to the Korean Baseball Organization and will end his time in the Dominican Winter League. The Braves organization designated the 31-year-old for assignment last week to make room on the 40-man roster after a few additions. Heredia...
St. Louis Cardinals: 3 free agents to sign and 1 to avoid this offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals have a substantial wish list this offseason. Who should they look to sign, and who should they avoid?. John Mozeliak, Cardinals president of baseball operations, has a lengthy to-do list this offseason in hopes of replacing a legend behind the plate and bolstering a talented roster.
Red Sox Reportedly Sign Free Agent Deal With Former Cubs Utility Outfielder
The Red Sox certainly were busy Wednesday and nabbed an outfielder from the Cubs
Braves chances of keeping Dansby Swanson just went way down
Atlanta Braves fans should be worried after this latest update regarding negotiations with free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson. The proverbial MLB Hot Stove has simmered a bit with a couple of signings and trades around the league. When it comes to free agency, there are four big-name shortstops that are expected to be paid well, one of them being Dansby Swanson of the Atlanta Braves.
Giants using obvious tactic to lure Aaron Judge to San Francisco
Former New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge reportedly met with the Giants on Tuesday, and they may know exactly how to sway him to San Francisco. Many eyes are on Aaron Judge as he’s officially hit the free agency market. He’s already reportedly met with one team, the San Francisco Giants,to explore what they may have to offer him.
Aaron Judge free agency rumors: Spotted in San Fran, Giants meeting scheduled
Free agent Aaron Judge has gained the eyes of many teams, and he’s rumored to be beginning his journey by meeting with the Giants on Tuesday. New York Yankees fans are under unfortunate circumstances with slugger Aaron Judge potentially leaving via the free agency market. Judge has several eyes on him that’ll likely give him massive offers, and he’s officially landed in San Francisco, rumored to be meeting with the Giants on Tuesday.
2022 White Sox in Review: Johnny Cueto
The Chicago White Sox signed Johnny Cueto before the start of the 2022 season in the wake of Lance Lynn's injury. No one could have expected the level of production the veteran right-hander was able to provide for the South Siders. Johnny Cueto's 2022 Season. Cueto had a resurgent season...
MLB Free Agent Rumors: Angels Showed Interest In Mitch Haniger
The Los Angeles Angels have made themselves players in the free agent and trade market early on this offseason with a few acquisitions and chatter around Major League Baseball. General manager Perry Minasian expressed his optimism and direction for bolstering the depth of the roster and in the latest report, the Angels appear to have inquired about free-agent outfielder, Mitch Haniger.
Phillies Sign John Hicks To Minor League Deal
The Phillies have signed catcher/first baseman John Hicks to a minor league deal, per Baseball America’s Chris Hilburn-Trenkle. Presumably, Hicks will be invited to participate in major league Spring Training, though an official announcement has not been made. Hicks, 33, has appeared in six separate MLB seasons dating back...
