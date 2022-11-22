Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Oldest City in MassachusettsTy D.Plymouth, MA
Thousands flock to Plymouth for America’s Hometown Thanksgiving ParadeLauren JessopPlymouth, MA
The 53rd National Day of Mourning Protest to be Held at Plymouth Rock on ThanksgivingThe Maine WriterPlymouth, MA
This Day in History: November 21William Saint ValPlymouth, MA
The Fastest Growing Cookie Company in America is Opening in Plymouth!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Related
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford reaches agreement with Acushnet to improve Lake Street area facilities
“Mayor Jon Mitchell has submitted to the City Council for approval a 25-year Intermunicipal Agreement with the Town of Acushnet which would allow for improvements to waterside public recreational facilities in the Lake Street area of Acushnet. Under the Agreement, the City, which owns the Lake Street Pond System and...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police show off new Autism Awareness Cruiser to excited Carney Academy kids
The new “Autism Awareness” patrol vehicle driven by New Bedford Police Chief Paul Oliveira stopped by Carney Academy and other schools throughout the city to show to kids and give them an opportunity to sit behind the wheel as well as take selfies. Dog is man and woman’s...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford mom seeks public’s help finding daughter’s sentimental “teddy giraffe,” Maria
“So… it’s sad to say my daughter misplaced her favorite stuffed animal giraffe ‘Maria.’ She was named after my grandmother who passed away. I gave my grandmother the stuffy as a ‘get well soon’ gift from the hospital gift shop when she was not doing well. So when she passed away I gave the stuffy to my daughter Jay and told her to treasure it forever because it means a lot to mommy.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford’s Jireh Swift School closed on Wednesday, November 23
“Due to boiler issues, Jireh Swift Elementary School, 2203 Acushnet Avenue, will be closed November 23, 2022. Parents/guardians who need to pick up any student belongings may do so on Wednesday morning from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Arthur P. Motta, Jr. Community & Public Affairs Manager. New Bedford Public...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford has roadwork sites for the upcoming week of November 28, 2022 – December 2, 2022,
The City of New Bedford has roadwork sites for the upcoming week of November 28, 2022 – December 2, 2022, and they are as follows:. Eversource will be working on gas main relays and test pits on:. • Phillips Rd from Holly Tree Lane to Route 140. Other:. •...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Fire Department respond to Acushnet Ave. structure fire that displaces 26
“Yesterday morning at 9:42am New Bedford Fire Department Communications received a call from a central station monitoring service reporting an automatic alarm activation at 1168 Acushnet Avenue. No 911 calls were received reporting a fire at this location. Engine 8 arrived, reported smoke showing, and confirmed a structure fire. Command...
newbedfordguide.com
Bristol County Sheriff’s Office donates vehicles to Attleboro High School
“What high school student isn’t thrilled about some new wheels?. Attleboro High School students and staff showed plenty of joy Tuesday when the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office handed over the keys and titles of two vehicles it’s donating to the school. First, an old law enforcement cruiser...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Fire Department reminds residents: Thanksgiving Day means an uptick in home fires
“The New Bedford Fire Department would like to wish everyone a joyous Thanksgiving!!! 🦃 The holidays are about food, fun, and family, but they’re also a prime time of the year for the dangers of fire. 🔥. NBFD urges you to use caution when preparing your holiday meals....
newbedfordguide.com
Lakeville Fire Department responds to car versus tree accident, engulfed vehicle
The call came in just before 2:00 am this morning for a car off the road into a tree on Highland Road. The driver was able to self-extricate from the vehicle prior to the arrival of responders. A tone was transmitted for off-duty staffing, bringing 8 more firefighters in to...
Comments / 0